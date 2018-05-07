Unofficial 2018 Class 7A Boys soccer tournament bracket

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Boys soccer
At Rogers
Thursday, May 10
Game 2 — Bryant (11-7-3) (Central 4) vs. Bentonville (9-10) (West 5), 10 a.m.
Game 4 — Fayetteville (9-13) (West 3) vs. Fort Smith Southside (6-12) (Central 6), 12 p.m.
Game 6 — Rogers (11-9-1) (West 4) vs. Cabot (11-9-1) (Central 5), 2 p.m.
Game 8 — LR Catholic (11-5-1) (Central 3) vs. Bentonville West (8-13-1) or Rogers Heritage (8-10) (West 6), 4 p.m.
Friday, May 11
Game 9 — Springdale (18-1-1) (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Conway (17-2) or Fort Smith Northside (12-5-1) (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Conway (17-2) or Fort Smith Northside (12-5-1) (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Springdale Har-Ber (12-7) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 12
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA