Unofficial 2018 Class 7A girls soccer tournament bracket

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Girls soccer
At Rogers
Thursday, May 10
Game 2 — Mount St. Mary Academy (10-8-1) (Central 4) vs. Springdale (8-12-1) (West 5), 10 a.m.
Game 4 — Springdale Har-Ber (13-9) (West 3) vs. Fort Smith Northside (6-12-1) (Central 6), 12 p.m.
Game 6 — Fayetteville (14-8) (West 4) vs. Cabot (11-10-1) (Central 5), 2 p.m.
Game 8 — Conway (17-4) (Central 3) vs. Rogers Heritage (7-13) (West 6), 4 p.m.
Friday, May 11
Game 9 — Bentonville (18-2-1) (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Bryant (15-5) (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Fort Smith Southside (15-5) (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Rogers (15-5-1) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 12
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA