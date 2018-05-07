Unofficial 2018 Class 7A baseball tournament bracket

May 7, 2018 Baseball-High School

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Baseball

At Burns Park, North Little Rock

Thursday, May 10

Game 2 — Bryant (20-8-1) (Central 4) vs. Fayetteville (17-13-1) (West 5), 10 a.m.

Game 4 — Van Buren (20-6) (West 3) vs. Fort Smith Northside (10-24) (Central 6), 12 p.m.

Game 6 — Bentonville (15-10) (West 4) vs. North Little Rock (12-13) (Central 5), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Little Rock Catholic (15-12) (Central 3) vs. Bentonville West (18-11) (West 6), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Game 9 — Springdale Har-Ber (28-4) (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Cabot (20-6) (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Conway (19-4) (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — Rogers (11-3) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.

Championship game

TBA

At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!