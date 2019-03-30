Unofficial 6A-Central Conference boys soccer standings, 3/30

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 boys soccer standings
Conf Ovl
LR Catholic 4-0 6-2
Conway 3-1 5-4-1
Bryant 3-1 4-2-2
FS Northside 2-2 6-4
North Little Rock 2-3 4-4-1
FS Southside 1-3 2-6
Cabot 1-3 2-5-2
LR Central 0-4 1-8-1
Tuesday, March 12
Bryant 2, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 3, Cabot 0
Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (1-0)
North Little Rock 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)
Thursday, March 14
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 1, Cabot 0
Conway 3, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 2, LR Central 1
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 3, LR Central 1
Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)
LR Catholic 1, FS Northside 1 (1-0)
North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1
Friday, March 29
Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)
FS Northside 4, Conway 0
Bryant 2, FS Southside 2 (SO, 5-4)
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at LR Central
North Little Rock at FS Northside
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Friday, April 5
Bryant at North Little Rock
FS Northside at Cabot
LR Catholic at Conway
Tuesday, April 9
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside at FS Northside
LR Catholic at LR Central
Thursday, April 11
Central Arkansas Christian at LR Central
Friday, April 12
FS Northside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Catholic
FS Southside at Conway
North Little Rock at LR Central
Monday, April 15
LR Central at FS Northside
Tuesday, April 16
LR Catholic at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
Wednesday, April 17
FS Northside at LR Catholic
Thursday, April 18
Bryant at LR Central
Friday, April 19
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 23
FS Southside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
Conway at FS Northside
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Friday, April 26
Bryant at Cabot
LR Central at Conway
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at LR Catholic
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic