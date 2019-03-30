Unofficial 6A-Central Conference girls soccer standings, 3/30

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 girls soccer standings

                                    Conf.   Ovl.

Bryant                         4-0       7-0

Conway                       4-0       7-1-1

Mount St. Mary          3-1       3-1-1

LR Central                   2-2       2-3-2

North Little Rock         1-3       8-3

Cabot                          1-3       5-4

FS Northside               1-3       5-5

FS Southside               0-4       0-6-1

Tuesday, March 12

Bryant 6, FS Northside 0

Mount St. Mary 5, Cabot 1

LR Central 3, North Little Rock 1 

Conway 5, FS Southside 1

Thursday, March 14

Bryant 3, Mount St. Mary 2

Cabot 2, FS Southside 0

FS Northside 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)

Conway 2, North Little Rock 0

Tuesday, March 26

Bryant 6, LR Central 0

Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)

FS Northside 5, Mount St. Mary 2

FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0

Friday, March 29

Bryant 7, FS Southside 0

Conway 7, FS Northside 1 

LR Central 2, Cabot 0

Mount St. Mary 2, North Little Rock 0 

Tuesday, April 2

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Friday, April 5

Bryant at North Little Rock

Mount St. Mary at Conway

LR Central at FS Southside

FS Northside at Cabot (2)

Tuesday, April 9

Conway at Bryant

Mount St. Mary at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

Friday, April 12

FS Northside at Bryant

FS Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Central

Cabot at Mount St. Mary

Monday, April 15

LR Central at FS Northside

Tuesday, April 16

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

Conway at North Little Rock

FS Southside at Cabot

Wednesday, April 17

FS Northside at Mount St. Mary

Thursday, April 18

Bryant at LR Central

Friday, April 19

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Monday, April 22

Sylvan Hills at LR Central

Tuesday, April 23

FS Southside at Bryant

Conway at FS Northside

Cabot at LR Central

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Friday, April 26

Bryant at Cabot

LR Central at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

FS Northside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, April 30

North Little Rock at Bryant

Conway at Mount St. Mary

FS Southside at LR Central

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 3

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

