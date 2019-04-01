2019 Hornets football schedule announced

The 2019 schedule for the defending Class 7A champion Bryant Hornets has been announced.
It includes the annual pre-season benefit game against Pulaski Academy on Aug. 20; the Blue-White scrimmage featuring all Bryant teams from grades 8-12 on Aug. 23; and the annual Salt Bowl against Benton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Aug. 30. Benton will be the home team this year.
The Hornets will once again play Fayetteville and Bentonville West in non-conference games. Along with Bentonville West, home games include Little Rock Catholic, Fort Smith Southside and the rematch of the 2019 State title game with North Little Rock.
The playoffs begin Nov. 15 with second round on Nov. 22 and semifinals on Nov. 29. The 2019 State championship game is set for Dec. 7.
Here is the full schedule:
BRYANT HORNETS
2019 varsity football schedule
Aug. 20 — Pulaski Academy, 6 p.m. (benefit game)
Aug. 23 — Blue/White, 6 p.m.
Aug. 30 — Benton (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 — Bentonville West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 — at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 — at Fort Smith Northside*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 — Little Rock Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 — at Little Rock Central*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 — Fort Smith Southside*, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 25 — at Cabot*, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 — North Little Rock*, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 — at Conway*, 7 p.m.
*Conference games