Freshman boys fourth at Lakeside track meet

HOT SPRINGS — A trio of Bryant Hornets freshmen scored in three events on Tuesday, March 26, to lead their team to a fourth-place finish at the Junior Rams Relays at Lakeside High School.

The Hornets finished with 53 points. Lake Hamilton won the boys’ team title with 150 points. Benton was second at 138.5 with Lakeside third with 62. Eleven teams competed at the event.

It took a few days for Lakeside to post the results.

Layton Dickerson, Blake Everett and Liam Babbitt led the Hornets’ efforts. Everett had the top finish, taking second in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 16.25. Benton’s Gianni Vanucci won in 15.78.

Everett was also fourth in the triple jump, covering 37’5” and seventh in the high jump at 5’4.

Dickerson was third in the high jump, getting over 5’4 in fewer attempts that several other competitors. He was also eighth in the long jump at 17’9” and in the triple jump at 35’4”.

Babbitt’s top finish individually was third in the 400-meter run. He turned in a 55.95. He was also sixth in the 100 in 11.84.

In addition, Babbitt joined Taj Van Tassell, Owen Lee and Chris Herrera on a 3:57.50 clocking in the 4×400 relay, which garnered third-place points.

The Hornets had two athletes score in the shot put. Brandon Jones’ heave of 42’6” was good for fourth. Jason Shifflet’s throw of 41’7.5” took fifth.

Drew MacIntire scored in two events. In the 800, he was sixth in 2:18.93 with teammate Cam Apel eighth in 2:20.84. In the 1600, MacIntire ran a 5:18.37 to place seventh.

The Bryant freshman team is scheduled to return to competition on Monday, April 8, at Sheridan.