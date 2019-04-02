Freshman girls second at Lakeside meet

HOT SPRINGS — Parris Atkins won two events and was second in two others while the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team’s 4×100-meter relay team took first with Atkins providing the anchor leg as the team finished second to Lake Hamilton at the Junior Ram Relays at Lakeside High School on Tuesday, March 26.

Bryant accumulated 110.60 points. Lake Hamilton paced the 13-team field with 129.5. Benton was third with 67.

The posting of the results from the meet were delayed a few days.

The relay team was Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett, V’Mia Palmer and Atkins. They turned in a 52.60 to beat out Lake Hamilton (53.04).

In addition, Atkins won the open 200 in 26.31, beating out Mills’ Krystina Clemons (26.37). Barnett was third in 27.60.

Atkins tied Elise Dean of De Queen for first in the high jump at 4’10”. Bryant’s Kourtney Scott was seventh, clearing 4’4”.

The second-place finishes for Atkins included the 100-meter dash. Her 12.81 was right on the heels of Clemons’ 12.66. Palmer was third in 13.20. In the long jump, Atkins covered 15’5” but she was edged by Lake Hamilton’s Makenzee Clark at 15’5.25”.

Bryant added second-place finishes in the shot put and the 4×400 relay. In the shot, Monica Shifflet’s throw of 33’3” was second only to Emma Scales of Cabot South (37’9”).

In the 4×400, Olivia McCallister, Erin Ives, Barnett and Margo Gilliland combined on a 4:39.37. Lake Hamilton won in 4:36.32.

Gilliland added a third-place finish in the 800 in 2:42.53. She was fourth in the 1600 with a time of 5:58.56.

McCallister took fourth in the 400 in a time of 1:06.44 while Ella Pengelly was fourth in 54.69 in the 300 hurdles with Samantha Achorn fifth in 54.71.

Achorn took fourth in the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.19.

Aidan Sutterfield collected sixth-place points in the discus with a throw of 69’11”.

In the 4×800 relay, Bryant was fifth as Kim Hernandez, McKenzie Hicks, Madison Hagan and Yasmin Amlani combined on an 11:23 clocking.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to return to competition on Monday, April 8, at Sheridan.