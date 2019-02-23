Unofficial Class 6A State Tournament brackets

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bentonville West High School
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Game 2 — Van Buren (15-12) (West 4) vs. Bryant (15-10) (Central 5), 1 p.m.
Game 4 — North Little Rock (17-9) (Central 3) vs. Bentonville West (10-16) (West 6), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Little Rock Central (11-14) (Central 4) vs. Springdale (13-12) (West 5), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Game 8 — Rogers (17-9) (West 3) vs. Cabot (14-11) (Central 6), 1 p.m.
Game 9 — Fort Smith Northside (25-1) (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 10 — Fayetteville (19-4) (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 1
Game 11 — Bentonville (24-3) (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 12 — Conway (26-4) (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.
Championship game
At Hot Springs
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber (10-14) (West 4) vs. Cabot (19-7) (Central 5), 2:30 p.m.
Game 4 — North Little Rock (21-8) (Central 3) vs. Springdale (11-14) (West 6), 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (17-11) (Central 4) vs. Bentonville West (12-15) (West 5), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Game 8 — Rogers (20-6) (West 3) vs. Little Rock Central (16-10) (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.
Game 9 — Bryant (22-4) (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Bentonville (20-7) (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 1
Game 11 — Fayetteville (21-5) (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Conway (19-7) (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game
At Hot Springs
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA