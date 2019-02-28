Top-seed Hornets get first taste of State play today

BENTONVILLE — In basketball, so much is about finishing:

Like finishing a drive to the rack despite contact and getting a three-point play instead of a couple of free throws or nothing;

Like finishing a victory by taking care of the ball and hitting your free throws;

Like finishing a defensive stand by closing out on a shooter or blocking out and getting a rebound, denying the opponent second chances;

Like finishing a championship run.

The Bryant Hornets have finished well in all those ways this season, including a 15-game championship run through the 6A-Central Conference after losing their league opener.

Now, they hope to finish one more time, at the 6A State Tournament at Bentonville West High School where, today, they’ll debut as the number one seed against the Cabot Panthers at 5:30 p.m. Cabot ousted Springdale Har-Ber 56-48 on Wednesday to advance.

With the first-round bye they earned by winning their conference, the Hornets, who come into the tourney with a huge bull’s eye on their backs as the top-ranked team in Class 6A, need just two wins to get to their first State final.

If they can get by Cabot for the third time this season, they’ll play in the semifinals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

A young team still with just two seniors including starter Rodney Lambert, the Hornets experienced the State tourney last year at North Little Rock with an opening loss to Springdale, 51-38. They started the 2018-19 season 3-3 but since then they’ve won 19 of 20 games including 65-55 and 49-33 over Cabot.

Bryant has four starters that have, at one time or another, led the team in scoring. Most recently, that was junior guard Khalen Robinson, who had 31 in the Hornets’ 67-64 overtime win over Conway, ranked second in 6A and fourth overall.

Lambert along with junior Treylon Payne and sophomore Camren Hunter have led the team too. Lambert’s high was 33, Payne’s 23 and Hunter’s 18. Bryant’s fifth starter Catrell Wallace has a season-high of 12 and reserves Khasen Robinson and Aiden Adams have scored in double figures. A.J. Jenkins, Bryant’s “sixth” starter has been playing well lately and has scored as many as 9 in a game.

Khalen Robinson had 35 in a game earlier this season.

Just as much as the offense, however, Bryant’s defense has been a difference-maker this season. They’ve played mostly man-to-man in the half court. When they want, they’ll deploy in a variety of presses.

Cabot came into the tournament with impressive back-to-back wins since losing to the Hornets. They downed Fort Smith Northside and North Little Rock, both seeded higher in the Central.

The Panthers are led by sharp-shooting guards Seth Vance and Jackson Muse along with muscular forwards Kairo Rudolph and Jacob Hudson.

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bentonville West High School

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 — Cabot (19-7) (Central 5) 56, Springdale Har-Ber (10-14) (West 4) 48

Game 4 — North Little Rock (21-8) (Central 3) 49, Springdale (11-14) (West 6) 47

Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (17-11) (Central 4) 52, Bentonville West (12-15) (West 5) 47

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 — Rogers (20-6) (West 3) vs. Little Rock Central (16-10) (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Bryant (22-4) (Central 1) vs. Cabot (20-7) 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Bentonville (20-7) (West 2) vs. North Little Rock (22-8), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 — Fayetteville (21-5) (West 1) vs. Fort Smith Northside (18-11), 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Conway (19-7) (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship game

At Hot Springs

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA