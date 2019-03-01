Updated 6A State Tourney brackets through 2/28

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bentonville West High School
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Game 2 — Bryant (15-10) (Central 5) 54, Van Buren (15-12) (West 4) 35
Game 4 — North Little Rock (17-9) (Central 3) 69, Bentonville West (10-16) (West 6) 40
Game 6 — Little Rock Central (11-14) (Central 4) 43, Springdale (13-12) (West 5) 36, OT
Thursday, Feb. 28
Game 8 — Rogers (17-9) (West 3) 48, Cabot (14-11) (Central 6) 40
Game 9 — Fort Smith Northside (25-1) (Central 1) 55, Bryant (16-10) 37
Game 10 — Fayetteville (19-4) (West 2) 55, North Little Rock (18-9) 49, OT
Friday, March 1
Game 11 — Bentonville (24-3) (West 1) vs. Little Rock Central (12-14), 4 p.m.
Game 12 — Conway (26-4) (Central 2) vs. Rogers (18-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Game 13 — Fort Smith Northside (26-1) vs. Fayetteville (20-4), 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.
Championship game
At Hot Springs
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Game 2 — Cabot (19-7) (Central 5) 56, Springdale Har-Ber (10-14) (West 4) 48
Game 4 — North Little Rock (21-8) (Central 3) 49, Springdale (11-14) (West 6) 47
Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (17-11) (Central 4) 52, Bentonville West (12-15) (West 5) 47
Thursday, Feb. 28
Game 8 — Rogers (20-6) (West 3) 53, Little Rock Central (16-10) (Central 6) 50
Game 9 — Bryant (22-4) (Central 1) 73, Cabot (20-7) 39
Game 10 — Bentonville (20-7) (West 2) 59, North Little Rock (22-8) 56
Friday, March 1
Game 11 — Fayetteville (21-5) (West 1) vs. Fort Smith Northside (18-11), 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Conway (19-7) (Central 2) vs. Rogers (21-6), 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Game 13 — Bryant (23-4) vs. Bentonville (21-7), 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game
At Hot Springs
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA