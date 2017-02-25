Unofficial Class 7A State Tournament boys bracket

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Claire Bates Arena, Van Buren High School
Boys
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2 — Fayetteville (13-13) (West 4) vs. Conway (14-13) (Central 5), 2:30 p.m.
Game 4 — Little Rock Central (19-9) (Central 3) vs. Bentonville West (12-15) (West 6), 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Cabot (19-6) (Central 4) vs. Rogers Heritage (15-12) (West 5), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Game 8 — Van Buren (15-12) (West 3) vs. Bryant (17-10) (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.
Game 9 — North Little Rock (23-5) (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Bentonville (16-10) (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Game 11 — Springdale Har-Ber (21-7) (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Fort Smith Northside (20-7) (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner