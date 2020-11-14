Update Class 7A Playoff brackets

November 13, 2020 Football

CLASS 7A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS

Friday, Nov. 13

Game 1 — Bryant (9-0) (Central 1) 34, Rogers Heritage (1-9) (West 8) 7 

Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber (4-6) 49, Fort Smith Northside (5-4) (Central 5) 28 

Game 3 — Little Rock Central (2-4) (Central 7) 37, Fayetteville (4-5) (West 2) 35

Game 4 — Conway (6-3) (Central 3) 66, Springdale (3-7) (West 6) 21 

Game 5 — Bentonville (10-0) (West 1) BYE

Game 6 — Cabot (6-3) (Central 4) 48, Rogers (6-2) (West 5) 14

Game 7 — North Little Rock (Central 2) 38, Fort Smith Southside (2-8) (West 7) 0 

Game 8 — Little Rock Catholic (4-6) (Central 6) at Bentonville West (6-4) (West 3) (forfeit, Covid)

Friday, Nov. 20

Game 9 — Bryant (10-0) vs. Springdale Har-Ber (5-6)

Game 10 — Little Rock Central (3-4) vs. Conway (7-3)

Game 11 — Bentonville (10-0) vs. Cabot (7-3)

Game 12 — North Little Rock (9-1) vs. Little Rock Catholic (5-6)

Friday, Nov. 27

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner

Saturday, Dec. 5

Championship game

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
November 14, 2020
Hornets ease to 27th win in a row, dismissing War Eagles

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!