Updated 2017 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

October 9, 2017 Football

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2017 Football standings

Team                           Conf.                Ovl.

Bryant                         5-0                   6-0

North Little Rock         4-1                   4-1

Cabot South                4-1                   4-2

Benton                        3-2                   4-2

Cabot North                3-2                   4-2

Conway White            3-2                   4-2

Conway Blue               1-4                   2-4

LR Catholic                  1-4                   1-5

Russellville                  1-4                   1-5

Lake Hamilton             0-5                   1-5

Thursday, Aug. 31

Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)

Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19

Cabot North 24, LR Central 0

Wynne 26, Cabot South 12

LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24

Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16

Conway White 25, Searcy 14

Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20

Morrilton 29, Russellville 0

Thursday, Sept. 7

Bryant 25, Cabot North 0

Benton 47, Conway White 34

Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6

North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6

LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bryant 45, Lake Hamilton 6

Cabot North 20, Benton 16

Conway White 34, LR Catholic 3

Conway Blue 12, Russellville 7

North Little Rock 28, Cabot South 0

Thursday, Sept. 21

Bryant 45, North Little Rock 12

Cabot South 14, Conway Blue 0

Russellville 40, LR Catholic 20

Cabot North 24, Conway White 20

Benton 40, Lake Hamilton 20

Thursday, Sept. 28

Bryant 45, Conway Blue 6

North Little Rock 20, Benton 8

Cabot North 38, Lake Hamilton 22

Conway White 42, Russellville 35

Cabot South 26, Catholic 13

Thursday, Oct. 5

Bryant 43, LR Catholic 14

North Little Rock 20, Cabot North 14

Benton 33, Conway Blue 13

Cabot South 60, Russellville 14

Conway White 33, Lake Hamilton 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

Russellville at Bryant

Conway White at Cabot South

Benton at LR Catholic

Cabot North at Conway Blue

Lake Hamilton at North Little Rock

Thursday, Oct. 19

Cabot South at Bryant

North Little Rock at Conway White

Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton

LR Catholic at Cabot North

Russellville at Benton

Thursday, Oct. 26

Conway White at Bryant

North Little Rock at Conway Blue

Benton at Cabot South

Cabot North at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at LR Catholic

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Bryant at Benton

Cabot South at Cabot North

Conway Blue at Conway White

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Russellville at Lake Hamilton

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

