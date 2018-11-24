Updated 2018 Class 7A playoff brackets

November 23, 2018 Football

2018 CLASS 7A STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday, Nov. 9

Game 2 — Fort Smith Southside (5-5) (Central 5) 35, Springdale (7-3) (West 4) 28

Game 4 — Conway (8-2) (Central 3) 49, Rogers (3-6) (West 6) 7

Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (6-4) (Central 4) 35, Van Buren (4-6) (West 5) 0

Game 8 — Fayetteville (8-2) (West 3) 45, LR Catholic (5-5) (Central 6) 17

Friday, Nov. 16

Game 9 — North Little Rock (10-0) (Central 1) 48, Fort Smith Southside (6-5) 45

Game 10 — Bentonville West (6-4) (West 2) 31, Conway (9-2) 17

Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (7-4) 30, Bentonville (7-3) (West 1) 17

Game 12 — Bryant (8-2) (Central 2) 28, Fayetteville (9-2) 25

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 13 — North Little Rock (11-0) 48, Bentonville West (7-4) 17

Game 14 — Bryant (9-2) 28, Fort Smith Northside (8-4) 7

Saturday, Dec. 1

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Championship

Game 15 — North Little Rock (12-0) vs. Bryant (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

 

