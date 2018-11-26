Advance tickets for championship football game go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 27

Advance tickets for the 2018 Class 7A championship game featuring the Bryant Hornets and the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Bryant Athletic Office, located in Building 26 next to the Field House, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Advance student tickets are $6 for students, adults $7. At the gate, all tickets are $7. Everyone 5-years-old or older will require a ticket. Advance tickets are encouraged to cut down on lines at the stadium. Gates will be open two hours before game time.
BHS students may buy tickets at each lunch period.
Big Red Stores in Saline County and Pulaski County will also have tickets for sale. Advance tickets are available through Friday.
The Benton Panthers will be playing for the 6A title at noon on Saturday. For those planning to attend both events, please note that separate tickets must be purchased for each of the championship games.
Both sides of the stadium will be open. Gates 7, 1,8, 12 open. North end zone will be open, concourse only. If the crowd becomes too large, north end zone will be open for seating as well.
Security policy
- A clear-bag policy is enforced
- Metal detectors and/or security wands are at all entrances
- Concealed carry is prohibited even with a permit (see full list of prohibited items below)
- No pocket knives (see full list of prohibited items below)
- Loitering in the concourse is prohibited
- Arrive early to avoid congestion at entry
- Enter the stadium through the gate indicated on your ticket
- Have your ticket ready to be scanned upon entrance
- Report any suspicious conduct to onsite law enforcement
https://www.wmstadium.com/pages/stadium-info/stadium-security/
Prohibited Items
The following items are expressly prohibited inside ticketed areas:
- Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind (except for clear, factory-sealed or empty plastic water bottles no larger than one liter, juice boxes, insulin containers and baby food)
- Hard coolers or ice chests
- Backpacks and bags
- Non-collapsible umbrellas that will not fit in a backpack or bag of the maximum allowed size
- Brooms, poles and staffs of any kind
- Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives), fireworks and other illegal substances
- Camera lenses in excess of eight inches, tripods, monopods and selfie sticks
- Animals (except service animals)
- Beach balls and other inflatable items
- Laser pens and laser pointers
- Alcohol
- Noisemakers
- Skateboards, hover boards, and wheeled footwear
- Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles
- Self-defense sprays (including, without limitation, pepper spray and mace)
- Toy guns or toy knives (including, without limitation, water guns)
- Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate or otherwise violating the Guest Conduct Policy
The games will be broadcast live on AETN with announcers Scott Inman and R.J. Hawk. It will be produced by Fidelity Communications, which will be selling DVDs of the games.
Games will be broadcast on the radio. Local Bryant broadcasts with Rob Patrick and Aaron Shuttleworth will be available on Arkansas Rocks 99.3 FM and 690 AM or on line at FoxSportsArkansas.com or arkansasrocks.net
In addition, 103.7 FM, the Buzz, will have radio accounts of the games except the 7A contest, which will be broadcast at 94.1 FM.