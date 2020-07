Updated 2020 Senior American Legion State Tournament brackets

2020 SENIOR AMERICAN LEAGION STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Sheridan except * at Bryant

At Bryant*

Tuesday, July 21

Game 1 — Little Rock 8, Lake Hamilton 1

Game 2 — Texarkana 8, Mountain Home 4*

Game 3 — Cabot 13, Bryant 6*

Game 4 — El Dorado 10, Batesville 4

Game 5 — Russellville 11, Paragould 6*

Game 6 — Sheridan 15, Brinkley 3

Thursday, July 23

Game 7 — Fort Smith 10, Little Rock 8*

Game 8 — Cabot 13, Texarkana 2 *

Game 9 — Russellville 2, El Dorado 1

Game 10 — Sheridan 10, Crossett 0

Game 11 — Paragoud 7, Batesville 1

Game 12 — Bryant 14, Mountain Home 0*

Saturday, July 25

Game 13 — Texarkana 10, Brinkley 4 *

Game 14 — El Dorado 4, Lake Hamilton 2

Game 15 — Little Rock 3, Paragould 1

Game 16 — Bryant 19, Crossett 0 *

Game 17 — Fort Smith 9, Cabot 7*

Game 18 — Sheridan 15, Russellville 10

Sunday, July 26

Game 19 — Texarkana 5, Little Rock 3

Game 20 — Bryant 15, El Dorado 1*

Game 21 — Russellville 11, Texarkana 1

Game 22 — Bryant 4, Cabot 1*

Game 23 — Fort Smith 17, Sheridan 6

Monday, July 27

Game 25 — Russellville 6, Fort Smith 5, 9 innings#

Game 24 — Sheridan 3, Bryant 3#

Tuesday, July 28

Game 26 — Russellville vs. Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Game 27 — Fort Smith vs. game 26 winner, 8 p.m.

#Note 1, pairings for games 24 and 25 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

##Note 2, If three teams remain after game 24, the winner of game 23 automatically draws the bye to game 27.