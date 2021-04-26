Updated 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/22

April 26, 2021 Baseball-High School

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2021 baseball standings

Team                           Conf.   Ovl

Bryant                         10-1     19-2

Cabot                          7-3       14-7

Conway                       6-4       18-7

LR Catholic                  6-4       8-6

North Little Rock         5-5       10-10

FS Northside               3-6       9-11

LR Central                   3-8       6-16

LR Southwest              0-9       0-11

Monday, March 15

Bryant 6, FS Northside 4

Cabot 14, LR Catholic 12

Conway 18, LR Southwest 0

LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1

Thursday, March 18

Bryant 8, LR Catholic 5

Cabot 16, LR Southwest 0

Conway 8, North Little Rock 3

FS Northside 8, LR Central 2

Friday, March 19

Bryant 9, Conway 8

Tuesday, March 30

FS Northside at LR Catholic, ppd.

Wednesday, March 31

Conway 5, Cabot 0 

LR Catholic 8, North Little Rock 7

Thursday, April 1

Bryant 7, LR Central 2

Conway 11, FS Northside 9 

North Little Rock 14, LR Southwest 0

Friday, April 2

Bryant 7, LR Southwest 0 (forfeit)

Cabot 7, LR Central 2

Tuesday, April 6

Bryant 7, Cabot 2

Conway 3, LR Central 0 

North Little Rock 8, FS Northside 2 

LR Catholic 15, LR Southwest 0

Saturday, April 7

LR Central 4, North Little Rock 3 (8)

Friday, April 9

North Little Rock at Bryant, ppd., rain

Cabot 8, FS Northside 2

Conway 8, LR Catholic 7

LR Central 15, LR Southwest 0 

Tuesday, April 13

Bryant 6, Conway 4

FS Northside 10, LR Southwest 0 

LR Catholic 10, LR Central 0 

LR Catholic 15, LR Central 1

North Little Rock 4, Cabot 3

Thursday, April 15

Bryant 12, FS Northside 2 

Friday, April 16

LR Catholic at Cabot, ppd.

Conway at LR Southwest, ppd.

Monday, April 19

Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0

Tuesday, April 20

LR Catholic 5, Bryant 2 

North Little Rock 15, Conway 3

FS Northside 5, LR Central 3

Cabot 21, LR Southwest 0

Thursday, April 22

Bryant 3, North Little Rock 1

North Little Rock 23, LR Southwest 1

LR Catholic 6, FS Northside 4

Cabot 7, Conway 3 

Friday, April 23

Bryant 11, LR Central 2 

Monday, April 26

Bryant at LR Southwest

Tuesday, April 27

LR Central at Cabot

FS Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

Friday, April 30

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at LR Central

North Little Rock at FS Northside

LR Southwest at LR Catholic

Tuesday, May 4

North Little Rock at Bryant 

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

LR Central at LR Southwest

Friday, May 7

LR Southwest at FS Northside

Cabot at North Little Rock

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!