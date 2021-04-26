Updated 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/22

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2021 baseball standings
Team Conf. Ovl
Bryant 10-1 19-2
Cabot 7-3 14-7
Conway 6-4 18-7
LR Catholic 6-4 8-6
North Little Rock 5-5 10-10
FS Northside 3-6 9-11
LR Central 3-8 6-16
LR Southwest 0-9 0-11
Monday, March 15
Bryant 6, FS Northside 4
Cabot 14, LR Catholic 12
Conway 18, LR Southwest 0
LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1
Thursday, March 18
Bryant 8, LR Catholic 5
Cabot 16, LR Southwest 0
Conway 8, North Little Rock 3
FS Northside 8, LR Central 2
Friday, March 19
Bryant 9, Conway 8
Tuesday, March 30
FS Northside at LR Catholic, ppd.
Wednesday, March 31
Conway 5, Cabot 0
LR Catholic 8, North Little Rock 7
Thursday, April 1
Bryant 7, LR Central 2
Conway 11, FS Northside 9
North Little Rock 14, LR Southwest 0
Friday, April 2
Bryant 7, LR Southwest 0 (forfeit)
Cabot 7, LR Central 2
Tuesday, April 6
Bryant 7, Cabot 2
Conway 3, LR Central 0
North Little Rock 8, FS Northside 2
LR Catholic 15, LR Southwest 0
Saturday, April 7
LR Central 4, North Little Rock 3 (8)
Friday, April 9
North Little Rock at Bryant, ppd., rain
Cabot 8, FS Northside 2
Conway 8, LR Catholic 7
LR Central 15, LR Southwest 0
Tuesday, April 13
Bryant 6, Conway 4
FS Northside 10, LR Southwest 0
LR Catholic 10, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 15, LR Central 1
North Little Rock 4, Cabot 3
Thursday, April 15
Bryant 12, FS Northside 2
Friday, April 16
LR Catholic at Cabot, ppd.
Conway at LR Southwest, ppd.
Monday, April 19
Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0
Tuesday, April 20
LR Catholic 5, Bryant 2
North Little Rock 15, Conway 3
FS Northside 5, LR Central 3
Cabot 21, LR Southwest 0
Thursday, April 22
Bryant 3, North Little Rock 1
North Little Rock 23, LR Southwest 1
LR Catholic 6, FS Northside 4
Cabot 7, Conway 3
Friday, April 23
Bryant 11, LR Central 2
Monday, April 26
Bryant at LR Southwest
Tuesday, April 27
LR Central at Cabot
FS Northside at Conway
North Little Rock at LR Catholic
Friday, April 30
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at LR Central
North Little Rock at FS Northside
LR Southwest at LR Catholic
Tuesday, May 4
North Little Rock at Bryant
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
LR Central at LR Southwest
Friday, May 7
LR Southwest at FS Northside
Cabot at North Little Rock