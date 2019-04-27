Updated 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/26 (unofficial)

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 baseball standings
Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 10-1 24-4
LR Catholic 8-3 14-8
Cabot 8-4 18-5
Conway 7-5 12-9
No. Little Rock6-6 11-13
LR Central 4-8 10-16
FS Southside 2-11 7-19
FS Northside 2-11 2-16
Monday, March 11
Cabot 12, LR Catholic 4
Thursday, March 14
FS Southside 7, Cabot 2
FS Northside 5, LR Central 3 (9)
Friday, March 15
Conway 9, North Little Rock 2
Monday, March 25
Benton 7, LR Catholic 2
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 12, LR Central 3
Cabot 5, Conway 4
FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1
Wednesday, March 27
Lake Hamilton 8, North Little Rock 6
Thursday, March 28
Bryant 5, FS Southside 1
Bryant 14, FS Southside 0
Cabot 6, White Hall 5
Russellville 8, FS Northside 5
LR Catholic 8, Harding Academy 0
LR Central 15, LR Parkview 14
Friday, March 29
Little Rock Central 14, Cabot 13
Conway 8, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 11, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Bryant 5, Cabot 4 (9 innings)
LR Central 5, Conway 1
North Little Rock 13, FS Northside 2
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 3
Wednesday, April 3
Conway 4, LR Catholic 3
Sheridan 8, Little Rock Central 1
Thursday, April 4
Springdale 8, FS Southside 5
Friday, April 5
Bryant 8, North Little Rock 4
Cabot 9, Fort Smith Northside 1
LR Central 3, FS Southside 0
LR Catholic 11, Christian Brothers 5
Tuesday, April 9
Bryant 5, Conway 3
Cabot 9, North Little Rock 5
FS Northside 6, FS Southside 5
LR Catholic 12, LR Central 2
Wednesday, April 10
North Little Rock 4, LR Central 0
Thursday, April 11
Conway 20, Morrilton 10
Van Buren 8, FS Northside 3
Sheridan 9, LR Catholic 4
Sylvan Hills 8, LR Central 3
Pine Bluff 8, North Little Rock 3
Friday, April 12
Bryant 10, FS Northside 0
Bryant 7, FS Northside 0
LR Catholic 12, Cabot 8
Conway 8, FS Southside 0
Conway 8, FS Southside 1
North Little Rock 12, LR Central 6
Monday, April 15
LR Central 4, FS Northside 0
Tuesday, April 16
Bryant 12, LR Catholic 2
North Little Rock 5, Conway 0
Cabot 3, FS Southside 2
Wednesday, April 17
LR Catholic 13, FS Northside 3
Bentonville West 8, FS Southside 7
Thursday, April 18
North Little Rock 15, FS Southside 7
Friday, April 19
Cabot 7, Conway 6
Monday, April 22
Bryant 2, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 2, Morrilton 1
Cabot 7, Watson Chapel 0
Tuesday, April 23
Cabot 10, LR Central 4
Conway 7, FS Northside 6
LR Catholic 5, North Little Rock 1
Wednesday, April 24
Watson Chapel 9, LR Catholic 3
Thursday, April 25
Benton 4, Bryant 3
Bentonville West 11, FS Northside 0
Maumelle 5, LR Central 4
Friday, April 26
Cabot 5, Bryant 1
LR Catholic 11, FS Southside 5
Conway 7, LR Central 3
North Little Rock 7, FS Northside 0
Saturday, April 27
Bryant at LR Catholic
Monday, April 29
Alma at FS Northside
Jonesboro at North Little Rock
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at LR Catholic
FS Southside at LR Central
Thursday, May 2
LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills
Benton at North Little Rock
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic
Friday, May 6
Greenbrier at Bryant
Bald Knob at Cabot
Bentonville West at FS Southside
Sheridan at LR Central
North Little Rock at Pulaski Academy