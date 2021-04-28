Updated 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/28

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2021 baseball standings
Team Conf. Ovl
Bryant 11-1 20-2
Cabot 8-3 15-7
LR Catholic 7-4 9-6
Conway 6-5 18-7
North Little Rock 5-6 10-11
FS Northside 4-6 10-11
LR Central 3-9 6-17
LR Southwest 0-10 0-12
Monday, March 15
Bryant 6, FS Northside 4
Cabot 14, LR Catholic 12
Conway 18, LR Southwest 0
LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1
Thursday, March 18
Bryant 8, LR Catholic 5
Cabot 16, LR Southwest 0
Conway 8, North Little Rock 3
FS Northside 8, LR Central 2
Friday, March 19
Bryant 9, Conway 8
Tuesday, March 30
FS Northside at LR Catholic, ppd.
Wednesday, March 31
Conway 5, Cabot 0
LR Catholic 8, North Little Rock 7
Thursday, April 1
Bryant 7, LR Central 2
Conway 11, FS Northside 9
North Little Rock 14, LR Southwest 0
Friday, April 2
Bryant 7, LR Southwest 0 (forfeit)
Cabot 7, LR Central 2
Tuesday, April 6
Bryant 7, Cabot 2
Conway 3, LR Central 0
North Little Rock 8, FS Northside 2
LR Catholic 15, LR Southwest 0
Saturday, April 7
LR Central 4, North Little Rock 3 (8)
Friday, April 9
North Little Rock at Bryant, ppd., rain
Cabot 8, FS Northside 2
Conway 8, LR Catholic 7
LR Central 15, LR Southwest 0
Tuesday, April 13
Bryant 6, Conway 4
FS Northside 10, LR Southwest 0
LR Catholic 10, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 15, LR Central 1
North Little Rock 4, Cabot 3
Thursday, April 15
Bryant 12, FS Northside 2
Friday, April 16
LR Catholic at Cabot, ppd.
Conway at LR Southwest, ppd.
Monday, April 19
Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0
Tuesday, April 20
LR Catholic 5, Bryant 2
North Little Rock 15, Conway 3
FS Northside 5, LR Central 3
Cabot 21, LR Southwest 0
Thursday, April 22
Bryant 3, North Little Rock 1
North Little Rock 23, LR Southwest 1
LR Catholic 6, FS Northside 4
Cabot 7, Conway 3
Friday, April 23
Bryant 11, LR Central 2
Monday, April 26
Bryant 13, LR Southwest 0
Tuesday, April 27
Cabot 11, LR Central 1
FS Northside 5, Conway 0
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0
Friday, April 30
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at LR Central
North Little Rock at FS Northside
LR Southwest at LR Catholic
Tuesday, May 4
North Little Rock at Bryant
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
LR Central at LR Southwest
Friday, May 7
LR Southwest at FS Northside
Cabot at North Little Rock