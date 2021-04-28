Updated 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/28

April 28, 2021 Baseball-High School

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2021 baseball standings

Team                           Conf.   Ovl

Bryant                         11-1     20-2

Cabot                          8-3       15-7

LR Catholic                  7-4       9-6

Conway                       6-5       18-7

North Little Rock         5-6       10-11

FS Northside               4-6       10-11

LR Central                   3-9       6-17

LR Southwest              0-10     0-12

Monday, March 15

Bryant 6, FS Northside 4

Cabot 14, LR Catholic 12

Conway 18, LR Southwest 0

LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1

Thursday, March 18

Bryant 8, LR Catholic 5

Cabot 16, LR Southwest 0

Conway 8, North Little Rock 3

FS Northside 8, LR Central 2

Friday, March 19

Bryant 9, Conway 8

Tuesday, March 30

FS Northside at LR Catholic, ppd.

Wednesday, March 31

Conway 5, Cabot 0 

LR Catholic 8, North Little Rock 7

Thursday, April 1

Bryant 7, LR Central 2

Conway 11, FS Northside 9 

North Little Rock 14, LR Southwest 0

Friday, April 2

Bryant 7, LR Southwest 0 (forfeit)

Cabot 7, LR Central 2

Tuesday, April 6

Bryant 7, Cabot 2

Conway 3, LR Central 0 

North Little Rock 8, FS Northside 2 

LR Catholic 15, LR Southwest 0

Saturday, April 7

LR Central 4, North Little Rock 3 (8)

Friday, April 9

North Little Rock at Bryant, ppd., rain

Cabot 8, FS Northside 2

Conway 8, LR Catholic 7

LR Central 15, LR Southwest 0 

Tuesday, April 13

Bryant 6, Conway 4

FS Northside 10, LR Southwest 0 

LR Catholic 10, LR Central 0 

LR Catholic 15, LR Central 1

North Little Rock 4, Cabot 3

Thursday, April 15

Bryant 12, FS Northside 2 

Friday, April 16

LR Catholic at Cabot, ppd.

Conway at LR Southwest, ppd.

Monday, April 19

Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0

Tuesday, April 20

LR Catholic 5, Bryant 2 

North Little Rock 15, Conway 3

FS Northside 5, LR Central 3

Cabot 21, LR Southwest 0

Thursday, April 22

Bryant 3, North Little Rock 1

North Little Rock 23, LR Southwest 1

LR Catholic 6, FS Northside 4

Cabot 7, Conway 3 

Friday, April 23

Bryant 11, LR Central 2 

Monday, April 26

Bryant 13, LR Southwest 0

Tuesday, April 27

Cabot 11, LR Central 1 

FS Northside 5, Conway 0

LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0 

Friday, April 30

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at LR Central

North Little Rock at FS Northside

LR Southwest at LR Catholic

Tuesday, May 4

North Little Rock at Bryant 

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

LR Central at LR Southwest

Friday, May 7

LR Southwest at FS Northside

Cabot at North Little Rock

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!