Updated 6A-Central Conference boys soccer standings, 4/23 (unofficial)

April 23, 2019 Boys Soccer

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 boys soccer standings

                                    Conf    Ovl

Bryant                         10-1     11-2-2

FS Northside               8-3       12-5

LR Catholic                  8-3       10-5

Conway                       7-4       9-7-1

Cabot                          4-7       5-9-2

FS Southside               4-7       5-10

North Little Rock         3-8       5-9-1

LR Central                   0-9       1-14-1

Tuesday, March 12

Bryant 2, FS Northside 1

LR Catholic 3, Cabot 0

Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (1-0)

North Little Rock 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)

Thursday, March 14

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0

FS Southside 1, Cabot 0

Conway 3, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 2, LR Central 1

Tuesday, March 26

Bryant 3, LR Central 1

Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)

LR Catholic 1, FS Northside 1 (1-0)

North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1

Friday, March 29

Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)

FS Northside 4, Conway 0

Bryant 2, FS Southside 2 (SO, 5-4)

LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0 

Tuesday, April 2

Bryant 3, Cabot 0 

Conway 3, LR Central 2

FS Northside 5, North Little Rock 0 

LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1 

Friday, April 5

Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 6, Cabot 0

FS Southside 1, LR Central 0

Conway 2, LR Catholic 1 

Tuesday, April 9

Bryant 2, Conway 0 

Cabot 1, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 1, FS Southside 0 

LR Catholic 2, LR Central 2 (SO)

Thursday, April 11

Central Arkansas Christian 2, LR Central 1

Friday, April 12

Bryant 3, FS Northside 1 

LR Catholic 2, Cabot 0 

Conway 5, FS Southside 3 

North Little Rock 1, LR Central 0

Monday, April 15

FS Northside 7, LR Central 2 

Tuesday, April 16

Bryant 2, LR Catholic 1 

FS Southside 2, Cabot 1

Conway 1, North Little Rock 0

Wednesday, April 17

FS Northside 2, LR Catholic 1

Friday, April 19

Bryant 3, LR Central 1

Cabot 1, Conway 0

FS Southside 4, North Little Rock 0 

Tuesday, April 23

Bryant 2, FS Southside 1 

Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)

FS Northside 2, Conway 1 

LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 1

Friday, April 26

Bryant at Cabot

LR Central at Conway

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 30

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at FS Northside

Conway at LR Catholic

Friday, May 3

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

LR Central at LR Catholic

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Soccer
April 23, 2019
Late goal lifts Bryant boys to ninth straight victory

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!