‘Little Hornets’ basketball camp will be June 12-14

The Little Hornets basketball camp for boys entering grades 3 to 8 will be held June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bryant High School gym.

The camp is designed to develop skills and fundamentals used by Hornet varsity players. It’s directed by Bryant High School head coach Mike Abrahamson.

Registration fee is $50. Make checks payable to HBBC (Hornet Basketball Booster Club). All campers will receive a t-shirt.

For more information, contact Coach Abrahamson at mabrahamson@bryantschools.org

Here’s a registration form:

Little Hornets Camp 2017

