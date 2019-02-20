Updated 6A-Central Conference boys standings through 2/19

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Boys standings
Team Conf Ovl
Bryant 12-1 21-4
Conway 10-3 19-6
North Little Rock 9-4 21-7
FS Northside 7-6 16-11
Cabot 6-7 18-8
LR Central 5-8 15-10
LR Catholic 2-11 12-15
FS Southside 1-12 6-20
Friday, Jan. 4
Fort Smith Northside 47, Bryant 42
Cabot 53, Little Rock Catholic 28
Conway 62, Fort Smith Southside 48
North Little Rock 67, Little Rock Central 63, OT
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Bryant 60, Little Rock Catholic 47
Cabot 72, Fort Smith Southside 42
Conway 78, North Little Rock 71
Fort Smith Northside 46, Little Rock Central 44
Friday, Jan. 11
Bryant 59, Little Rock Central 45
Conway 61, Cabot 51
Little Rock Catholic 55, Fort Smith Northside 50
North Little Rock 92, Fort Smith Southside 63
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Bryant 66, Fort Smith Southside 43
Little Rock Central 48, Cabot 43
Conway 46, Fort Smith Northside 45
North Little Rock 65, Little Rock Catholic 62, OT
Friday, Jan. 18
Bryant 65, Cabot 55
Little Rock Central 65, Conway 54
North Little Rock 66, Fort Smith Northside 58
Little Rock Catholic 64, Fort Smith Southside 59
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Bryant 73, North Little Rock 56
Fort Smith Northside 54, Cabot 43
Conway 62, Little Rock Catholic 55
Little Rock Central 54, Fort Smith Southside 49
Friday, Jan. 25
Bryant 61, Conway 59
North Little Rock 54, Cabot 47
Fort Smith Northside 65, Fort Smith Southside 30
Little Rock Central 38, Little Rock Catholic 28
Friday, Feb. 1
Bryant 46, Fort Smith Northside 34
Cabot 31, Little Rock Catholic 29, OT
Conway 73, Fort Smith Southside 59
North Little Rock 71, Little Rock Central 60
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Bryant 62, Little Rock Catholic 51
Cabot 76, FS Southside 64
Conway 62, North Little Rock 55
Fort Smith Northside 62, Little Rock Central 45
Friday, Feb. 8
Bryant 49, Little Rock Central 45
Conway 47, Cabot 45
Fort Smith Northside 38, Little Rock Catholic 30
North Little Rock 86, Fort Smith Southside 67
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Bryant 67, Fort Smith Southside 38
Little Rock Central 48, Cabot 43
Fort Smith Northside 59, Conway 58
North Little Rock 76, Little Rock Catholic 46
Friday, Feb. 15
Bryant 49, Cabot 33
Conway 79, Little Rock Central 64
North Little Rock 65, Fort Smith Northside 64, OT
Fort Smith Southside 58, Little Rock Catholic 43
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Bryant 66, North Little Rock 53
Cabot 63, Fort Smith Northside 60
Conway 70, Little Rock Catholic 43
Little Rock Central 66, Fort Smith Southside 52
Friday, Feb. 22
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic