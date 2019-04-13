Updated 6A-Central Conference softball standings, unofficial, 4/12

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 softball standings
Conf Ovl
North Little Rock 6-0 12-2
Cabot 7-1 15-3
Bryant 5-2 15-6
Conway 5-3 13-6
LR Central 2-4 8-8
FS Northside 2-5 7-9
FS Southside 2-6 12-9
Mount St. Mary 0-8 6-10
Monday, March 11
Bryant 14, Mount St. Mary 0
Tuesday, March 12
Bryant 1, FS Northside 0 (9)
Cabot 15, Mount St. Mary 0
Thursday, March 14
Cabot 13, FS Southside 6
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 10, LR Central 0
Cabot 11, Conway 5
North Little Rock 5, FS Southside 3
Thursday, March 28
Cabot 7, Greene County Tech 4
Conway 6, FS Southside 2
North Little Rock def. Mount St. Mary
Friday, March 29
Bryant 11, FS Southside 4
Cabot 9, LR Central 4
Conway 6, FS Northside 5
Monday, April 1
North Little Rock 7, Conway 5
Harmony Grove 7, Mount St. Mary 6 (9 inn.)
Tuesday, April 2
Cabot 5, Bryant 0
LR Central 7, Conway 6
North Little Rock 10, FS Northside 1
FS Southside 12, Mount St. Mary 0
Thursday, April 4
Bryant at North Little Rock, ppd., rain
Conway 16, Mount St. Mary 3
Friday, April 5
Bryant 2, Bentonville 0
Cabot 7, FS Northside 6
Bentonville West 5, Conway 2
FS Southside 7, LR Central 1
Saturday, April 6
Bentonville West 8, Cabot 4
Monday, April 8
North Little Rock 6, Sheridan 5
Tuesday, April 9
Conway 16, Bryant 9
North Little Rock 6, Cabot 5
FS Northside 10, FS Southside 7
LR Central 16, Mount St. Mary 3
Thursday, April 11
Cabot 8, Beebe 2
North Little Rock 7, LR Central 1
Friday, April 12
Bryant 10, FS Northside 0
Cabot 16, Mount St. Mary 0
Conway 10, FS Southside 5
Rogers 9, North Little Rock 4
Saturday, April 13
Vilonia at Conway
Monday, April 15
Bryant at Sheridan
LR Central at FS Northside (2)
Tuesday, April 16
Mount St. Mary at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
Wednesday, April 17
FS Northside at Mount St. Mary
Thursday, April 18
Bryant at LR Central
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Friday, April 19
Cabot at Conway
LR Parkview at LR Central
Monday, April 22
Sheridan at Cabot
Pea Ridge at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 23
Bryant at Cabot
Cabot at LR Central
Conway at FS Northside
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Wednesday, April 24
Bryant at North Little Rock
Thursday, April 25
Mount St. Mary at FS Southside
Friday, April 26
Bryant at Cabot
LR Central at Conway
FS Northside at North Little Rock
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at Mount St. Mary
FS Southside at LR Central
Thursday, May 2
LR Central at Mount St Mary
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
Monday, May 6
North Little Rock at Benton
Tuesday, May 7
Benton at Bryant
Bentonville at Cabot