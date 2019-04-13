Updated 6A-Central Conference softball standings, unofficial, 4/12

April 12, 2019 Softball

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 softball standings

                                    Conf    Ovl

North Little Rock         6-0       12-2

Cabot                          7-1       15-3

Bryant                         5-2       15-6

Conway                       5-3       13-6

LR Central                   2-4       8-8

FS Northside               2-5       7-9

FS Southside               2-6       12-9

Mount St. Mary          0-8       6-10

Monday, March 11

Bryant 14, Mount St. Mary 0

Tuesday, March 12

Bryant 1, FS Northside 0 (9)

Cabot 15, Mount St. Mary 0

Thursday, March 14

Cabot 13, FS Southside 6

Tuesday, March 26

Bryant 10, LR Central 0

Cabot 11, Conway 5

North Little Rock 5, FS Southside 3

Thursday, March 28

Cabot 7, Greene County Tech 4 

Conway 6, FS Southside 2

North Little Rock def. Mount St. Mary

Friday, March 29

Bryant 11, FS Southside 4

Cabot 9, LR Central 4 

Conway 6, FS Northside 5 

Monday, April 1

North Little Rock 7, Conway 5

Harmony Grove 7, Mount St. Mary 6 (9 inn.)

Tuesday, April 2

Cabot 5, Bryant 0

LR Central 7, Conway 6

North Little Rock 10, FS Northside 1

FS Southside 12, Mount St. Mary 0

Thursday, April 4

Bryant at North Little Rock, ppd., rain

Conway 16, Mount St. Mary 3 

Friday, April 5

Bryant 2, Bentonville 0 

Cabot 7, FS Northside 6 

Bentonville West 5, Conway 2

FS Southside 7, LR Central 1 

Saturday, April 6

Bentonville West 8, Cabot 4

Monday, April 8

North Little Rock 6, Sheridan 5

Tuesday, April 9

Conway 16, Bryant 9

North Little Rock 6, Cabot 5 

FS Northside 10, FS Southside 7 

LR Central 16, Mount St. Mary 3 

Thursday, April 11

Cabot 8, Beebe 2 

North Little Rock 7, LR Central 1 

Friday, April 12

Bryant 10, FS Northside 0

Cabot 16, Mount St. Mary 0

Conway 10, FS Southside 5 

Rogers 9, North Little Rock 4

Saturday, April 13

Vilonia at Conway

Monday, April 15

Bryant at Sheridan

LR Central at FS Northside (2)

Tuesday, April 16

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Wednesday, April 17

FS Northside at Mount St. Mary

Thursday, April 18

Bryant at LR Central

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Friday, April 19

Cabot at Conway

LR Parkview at LR Central

Monday, April 22

Sheridan at Cabot

Pea Ridge at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 23

Bryant at Cabot

Cabot at LR Central

Conway at FS Northside

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Wednesday, April 24

Bryant at North Little Rock

Thursday, April 25

Mount St. Mary at FS Southside

Friday, April 26

Bryant at Cabot

LR Central at Conway

FS Northside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, April 30

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at FS Northside

Conway at Mount St. Mary

FS Southside at LR Central

Thursday, May 2

LR Central at Mount St Mary

Friday, May 3

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Monday, May 6

North Little Rock at Benton

Tuesday, May 7

Benton at Bryant

Bentonville at Cabot

