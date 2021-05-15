Updated 6A State softball tournament brackets

May 14, 2021 Softball

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT

Softball

2021

At Cabot

Thursday, May 13

Game 1 — Fort Smith Southside (West 4) 3, North Little Rock (Central 5) 2

Game 2 — Conway (Central 3) 5, Springdale Har-Ber (West 6) 4

Game 3 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 4) 7, Rogers Heritage (West 5) 1

Game 4 — Bentonville West (West 3) 9, Little Rock Central (Central 6) 2

Friday, May 14

Game 5 — Cabot (Central 1) 11, Fort Smith Southside 9 

Game 6 — Conway 4, Rogers (West 2) 3

Game 7 — Bentonville (West 1) 7, Fort Smith Northside 1 

Game 8 — Bryant (Central 2) 7, Bentonville West 0 

Saturday, May 15

Game 9 — Cabot vs. Conway, 12 p.m.

Game 10 — Bentonville vs. Bryant, 2:30 p.m.

State championship game, Benton

Friday, May 20 or Saturday, May 21

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, TBA

