Updated 6A State softball tournament brackets

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
Softball
2021
At Cabot
Thursday, May 13
Game 1 — Fort Smith Southside (West 4) 3, North Little Rock (Central 5) 2
Game 2 — Conway (Central 3) 5, Springdale Har-Ber (West 6) 4
Game 3 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 4) 7, Rogers Heritage (West 5) 1
Game 4 — Bentonville West (West 3) 9, Little Rock Central (Central 6) 2
Friday, May 14
Game 5 — Cabot (Central 1) 11, Fort Smith Southside 9
Game 6 — Conway 4, Rogers (West 2) 3
Game 7 — Bentonville (West 1) 7, Fort Smith Northside 1
Game 8 — Bryant (Central 2) 7, Bentonville West 0
Saturday, May 15
Game 9 — Cabot vs. Conway, 12 p.m.
Game 10 — Bentonville vs. Bryant, 2:30 p.m.
State championship game, Benton
Friday, May 20 or Saturday, May 21
Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, TBA