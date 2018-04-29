Updated 7A-Central Conference baseball standings through 4/27/18

April 28, 2018 Baseball-High School

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Baseball

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       12-0     18-3

Cabot                           9-3       19-6

Bryant                         8-4       19-7-1

LR Catholic                  8-4       13-12

North Little Rock         6-6       12-12

FS Northside               4-8       10-22

FS Southside               1-11     8-17

LR Central                    0-12     6-20

Tuesday, March 13

Bryant 11, FS Northside 0

North Little Rock 10, LR Central 0

Conway 12, FS Southside 2

LR Catholic 10, Cabot 9

Thursday, March 15

Bryant 14, LR Catholic 4

Cabot 9, FS Southside 2

FS Northside 9, LR Central 4

Conway 10, North Little Rock 0

Friday, March 16

White Hall 2, Bryant 1

Monday, March 19

Jacksonville, Ala., 14, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Pryor, Okla., 10, North Little Rock 7 at Gulf Shores Tournament

FS Northside 10, Chicago University 0 at spring break tournament

FS Northside 9, TBA 1 at spring break tournament

Tuesday, March 20

Cabot 18, Christian Brothers, Memphis 4

Germantown Houston, Tenn., 4, Cabot 2 at Christian Brothers, Memphis

Stillwater, Okla., 6, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Mobile, Ala., McGill-Toolen 4, North Little Rock 3 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Arab, Ala., 7, North Little Rock 6 at Gulf Shores Tournament

FS Northside 10, Hamden Hall Country Day 1 at spring break tournament

FS Northside 4, Rye Country Day 1 at spring break tournament

Wednesday, March 21

Cabot 8, Memphis White Station 2 at Best of the West Tournament, Collierville, Tenn.

Cabot 4, Collierville, Tenn., 2 at Best of the West Tournament

LR Central 6, Brentwood, Tenn., 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Valley View 12, LR Central 8 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Decatur, Ala., 5, North Little Rock 2 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Thursday, March 22

Bryant 10, Vilonia 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Bryant 5, Watson Chapel 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Conway 15, Lonoke 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Conway 9, Little Rock Christian at Central Arkansas Tournament

LR Catholic 13, Hot Springs Lakeside 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Morrilton 7, LR Catholic 4 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Bergen County Christian Academy 3, FS Northside 2 at spring break tournament

Friday, March 23

Conway 6, Bryant 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament

LR Catholic 10, Springdale 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Saturday, March 24

Bryant 2, Sylvan Hills 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Conway 13, Morrilton 3 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Bentonville West 6, LR Catholic 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Monday, March 26

Conway 8, Cabot 1

North Little Rock 10, FS Southside 3

Bryant 12, LR Central 8

LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1

Thursday, March 29

Cabot 8, Jonesboro 1

Maumelle 10, LR Central 4

North Little Rock 7, Sylvan Hills 6, (8)

Greenwood 10, FS Northside 5

Friday, March 30

Bryant 1, FS Southside 0, 8 innings

Cabot 4, LR Central 1

Conway 8, FS Northside 2

Saturday, March 31

North Little Rock 7, LR Catholic 1

Monday, April 2

Cabot 1, Bryant 0

White Hall 6, LR Catholic 4

Tuesday, April 3

FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 1

LR Catholic at FS Southside, ppd.

Wednesday, April 4

Conway 11, LR Central 1

Thursday, April 5

Bryant 5, North Little Rock 1

FS Southside 11, LR Central 1

Conway 3, LR Catholic 0

Cabot 11, FS Northside 9

Friday, April 6

Rogers Heritage 6, FS Northside 3

Monday, April 9

LR Catholic 6, Pulaski Academy 2

Alma 5, FS Northside 3

Greenwood 6, FS Southside 5

Tuesday, April 10

Conway 2, Bryant 0

LR Catholic 9, LR Central 5

Cabot 2, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 6, FS Southside 4

Wednesday, April 11

Bryant 7, Benton 5

Van Buren 14, FS Northside 1

LR Catholic 12, FS Southside 5

Thursday, April 12

Bryant 7, FS Northside 4

Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2

North Little Rock 12, LR Central 0

Conway 10, FS Southside 2

Saturday, April 14

Bryant 7, Central Arkansas Christian 2

Monday, April 16

Bryant 12, Star City 2

FS Southside 8, Russellville 2

Tuesday, April 17

LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2

Cabot 5, FS Southside 4

Conway 8, North Little Rock 4

FS Northside 7, LR Central 1

Thursday, April 19

Searcy 5, Cabot 4

LR Central 9, Sylvan Hills 5

North Little Rock 8, Lonoke 2

Benton 4, LR Catholic 2

FS Northside 7, Russellville 4

Friday, April 20

Bryant 5, LR Central 2

LR Catholic 5, FS Northside 4

Conway 2, Cabot 0

North Little Rock 1, FS Southside 0

Monday, April 23

Cabot 16, Newport 0

LR Central 3, Morrilton 0

Tuesday, April 24

Bryant 4, FS Southside 0

Cabot 6, LR Central 3

LR Catholic 2, North Little Rock 1

Conway 12, FS Northside 2

Thursday, April 26

LR Parkview 3, LR Central 1

Benton 4, North Little Rock 1

LR Catholic 6, FS Southside 1

Springdale Har-Ber 4, FS Northside 1

Friday, April 27

Cabot 8, Bryant 0

North Little Rock 9, FS Northside 1

Conway 3, LR Central 0

Monday, April 30

White Hall at LR Catholic

Morrilton at FS Southside

Tuesday, May 1

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Thursday, May 3

Cabot at North Little Rock

Rogers at FS Southside

Friday, May 4

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

FS Southside at FS Northside

Monday, May 7

Cabot at LR Christian

Pulaski Academy at North Little Rock

Tuesday, May 8

Sheridan at Bryant

 

 

 

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

