Updated 7A-Central Conference baseball standings through 4/27/18

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Baseball
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 12-0 18-3
Cabot 9-3 19-6
Bryant 8-4 19-7-1
LR Catholic 8-4 13-12
North Little Rock 6-6 12-12
FS Northside 4-8 10-22
FS Southside 1-11 8-17
LR Central 0-12 6-20
Tuesday, March 13
Bryant 11, FS Northside 0
North Little Rock 10, LR Central 0
Conway 12, FS Southside 2
LR Catholic 10, Cabot 9
Thursday, March 15
Bryant 14, LR Catholic 4
Cabot 9, FS Southside 2
FS Northside 9, LR Central 4
Conway 10, North Little Rock 0
Friday, March 16
White Hall 2, Bryant 1
Monday, March 19
Jacksonville, Ala., 14, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Pryor, Okla., 10, North Little Rock 7 at Gulf Shores Tournament
FS Northside 10, Chicago University 0 at spring break tournament
FS Northside 9, TBA 1 at spring break tournament
Tuesday, March 20
Cabot 18, Christian Brothers, Memphis 4
Germantown Houston, Tenn., 4, Cabot 2 at Christian Brothers, Memphis
Stillwater, Okla., 6, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Mobile, Ala., McGill-Toolen 4, North Little Rock 3 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Arab, Ala., 7, North Little Rock 6 at Gulf Shores Tournament
FS Northside 10, Hamden Hall Country Day 1 at spring break tournament
FS Northside 4, Rye Country Day 1 at spring break tournament
Wednesday, March 21
Cabot 8, Memphis White Station 2 at Best of the West Tournament, Collierville, Tenn.
Cabot 4, Collierville, Tenn., 2 at Best of the West Tournament
LR Central 6, Brentwood, Tenn., 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Valley View 12, LR Central 8 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Decatur, Ala., 5, North Little Rock 2 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Thursday, March 22
Bryant 10, Vilonia 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Bryant 5, Watson Chapel 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Conway 15, Lonoke 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Conway 9, Little Rock Christian at Central Arkansas Tournament
LR Catholic 13, Hot Springs Lakeside 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Morrilton 7, LR Catholic 4 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Bergen County Christian Academy 3, FS Northside 2 at spring break tournament
Friday, March 23
Conway 6, Bryant 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament
LR Catholic 10, Springdale 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Saturday, March 24
Bryant 2, Sylvan Hills 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Conway 13, Morrilton 3 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Bentonville West 6, LR Catholic 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Monday, March 26
Conway 8, Cabot 1
North Little Rock 10, FS Southside 3
Bryant 12, LR Central 8
LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1
Thursday, March 29
Cabot 8, Jonesboro 1
Maumelle 10, LR Central 4
North Little Rock 7, Sylvan Hills 6, (8)
Greenwood 10, FS Northside 5
Friday, March 30
Bryant 1, FS Southside 0, 8 innings
Cabot 4, LR Central 1
Conway 8, FS Northside 2
Saturday, March 31
North Little Rock 7, LR Catholic 1
Monday, April 2
Cabot 1, Bryant 0
White Hall 6, LR Catholic 4
Tuesday, April 3
FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 1
LR Catholic at FS Southside, ppd.
Wednesday, April 4
Conway 11, LR Central 1
Thursday, April 5
Bryant 5, North Little Rock 1
FS Southside 11, LR Central 1
Conway 3, LR Catholic 0
Cabot 11, FS Northside 9
Friday, April 6
Rogers Heritage 6, FS Northside 3
Monday, April 9
LR Catholic 6, Pulaski Academy 2
Alma 5, FS Northside 3
Greenwood 6, FS Southside 5
Tuesday, April 10
Conway 2, Bryant 0
LR Catholic 9, LR Central 5
Cabot 2, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 6, FS Southside 4
Wednesday, April 11
Bryant 7, Benton 5
Van Buren 14, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 12, FS Southside 5
Thursday, April 12
Bryant 7, FS Northside 4
Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2
North Little Rock 12, LR Central 0
Conway 10, FS Southside 2
Saturday, April 14
Bryant 7, Central Arkansas Christian 2
Monday, April 16
Bryant 12, Star City 2
FS Southside 8, Russellville 2
Tuesday, April 17
LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2
Cabot 5, FS Southside 4
Conway 8, North Little Rock 4
FS Northside 7, LR Central 1
Thursday, April 19
Searcy 5, Cabot 4
LR Central 9, Sylvan Hills 5
North Little Rock 8, Lonoke 2
Benton 4, LR Catholic 2
FS Northside 7, Russellville 4
Friday, April 20
Bryant 5, LR Central 2
LR Catholic 5, FS Northside 4
Conway 2, Cabot 0
North Little Rock 1, FS Southside 0
Monday, April 23
Cabot 16, Newport 0
LR Central 3, Morrilton 0
Tuesday, April 24
Bryant 4, FS Southside 0
Cabot 6, LR Central 3
LR Catholic 2, North Little Rock 1
Conway 12, FS Northside 2
Thursday, April 26
LR Parkview 3, LR Central 1
Benton 4, North Little Rock 1
LR Catholic 6, FS Southside 1
Springdale Har-Ber 4, FS Northside 1
Friday, April 27
Cabot 8, Bryant 0
North Little Rock 9, FS Northside 1
Conway 3, LR Central 0
Monday, April 30
White Hall at LR Catholic
Morrilton at FS Southside
Tuesday, May 1
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Thursday, May 3
Cabot at North Little Rock
Rogers at FS Southside
Friday, May 4
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
FS Southside at FS Northside
Monday, May 7
Cabot at LR Christian
Pulaski Academy at North Little Rock
Tuesday, May 8
Sheridan at Bryant