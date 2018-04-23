Updated 7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Soccer
Boys
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 7-1 13-1
FS Northside 8-2 10-4-1
LR Catholic 5-3 6-4-1
Bryant 6-4 9-5-3
Cabot 5-4 9-6-1
FS Southside 3-6 4-10
LR Central 2-8 3-11
North Little Rock 1-9 3-10
Tuesday, March 13
Bryant 2, FS Northside 2 (Bryant 2-0 PKs)
Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0
LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1
Conway 1, FS Southside 1 (Conway 4-3 PKs)
Thursday, March 15
LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2
Cabot 2, FS Southside 1
Conway 6, Greenwood 1
FS Northside 2, LR Central 0
Friday, March 16
Christian Brothers 0, Bryant 0
Conway 4, North Little Rock 0
Monday, March 26
Bryant 3, LR Central 0
FS Northside 3, LR Catholic 0
FS Southside 5, North Little Rock 0
Thursday, March 29
Bryant 2, FS Southside 0
FS Northside 3, Conway 0
Friday, March 30
Cabot 2, LR Central 1
Monday, April 2
Cabot 2, Bryant 1
Tuesday, April 3
FS Northside 7, North Little Rock 1
Conway 3, LR Central 2
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1
Friday, April 6
Bryant 7, North Little Rock 0
Conway at LR Catholic, ppd.
FS Southside 3, LR Central 1
FS Northside 4, Cabot 1
Monday, April 9
LR Catholic 3, LR Episcopal 0
Tuesday, April 10
Conway 2, Bryant 1
LR Catholic 5, LR Central 1
Cabot 5, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 6, FS Southside 0
Wednesday, April 11
LR Catholic 1, North Little Rock 0
Thursday, April 12
Bryant 3, FS Northside 2
Friday, April 13
LR Central 1, North Little Rock 1 (Central 5-4 PKs)
Tuesday, April 17
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 1
FS Southside 3, Cabot 0
Conway 2, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 6, LR Central 0
Friday, April 20
Bryant 3, LR Central 3 (Bryant 4-3 PKs)
FS Northside 2, LR Catholic 1
Conway 1, Cabot 0
FS Southside 1 North Little Rock 1 (NLR 3-1 PKs)
Tuesday, April 24
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at LR Catholic
FS Northside at Conway
Friday, April 27
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Tuesday, May 1
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Thursday, May 3
Cabot at North Little Rock
Friday, May 4
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
FS Southside at FS Northside
Saturday, May 5
LR Catholic at Cabot
Monday, May 7
Conway at FS Southside