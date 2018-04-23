Updated 7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       7-1       13-1

FS Northside               8-2       10-4-1

LR Catholic                  5-3       6-4-1

Bryant                         6-4       9-5-3

Cabot                           5-4       9-6-1

FS Southside               3-6       4-10

LR Central                    2-8       3-11

North Little Rock         1-9       3-10

Tuesday, March 13

Bryant 2, FS Northside 2 (Bryant 2-0 PKs)

Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0

LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1

Conway 1, FS Southside 1 (Conway 4-3 PKs)

Thursday, March 15

LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2

Cabot 2, FS Southside 1

Conway 6, Greenwood 1

FS Northside 2, LR Central 0

Friday, March 16

Christian Brothers 0, Bryant 0

Conway 4, North Little Rock 0

Monday, March 26

Bryant 3, LR Central 0

FS Northside 3, LR Catholic 0

FS Southside 5, North Little Rock 0

Thursday, March 29

Bryant 2, FS Southside 0

FS Northside 3, Conway 0

Friday, March 30

Cabot 2, LR Central 1

Monday, April 2

Cabot 2, Bryant 1

Tuesday, April 3

FS Northside 7, North Little Rock 1

Conway 3, LR Central 2

LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1

Friday, April 6

Bryant 7, North Little Rock 0

Conway at LR Catholic, ppd.

FS Southside 3, LR Central 1

FS Northside 4, Cabot 1

Monday, April 9

LR Catholic 3, LR Episcopal 0

Tuesday, April 10

Conway 2, Bryant 1

LR Catholic 5, LR Central 1

Cabot 5, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 6, FS Southside 0

Wednesday, April 11

LR Catholic 1, North Little Rock 0

Thursday, April 12

Bryant 3, FS Northside 2

Friday, April 13

LR Central 1, North Little Rock 1 (Central 5-4 PKs)

Tuesday, April 17

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 1

FS Southside 3, Cabot 0

Conway 2, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 6, LR Central 0

Friday, April 20

Bryant 3, LR Central 3 (Bryant 4-3 PKs)

FS Northside 2, LR Catholic 1

Conway 1, Cabot 0

FS Southside 1 North Little Rock 1 (NLR 3-1 PKs)

Tuesday, April 24

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

FS Northside at Conway

Friday, April 27

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Tuesday, May 1

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Thursday, May 3

Cabot at North Little Rock

Friday, May 4

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

FS Southside at FS Northside

Saturday, May 5

LR Catholic at Cabot

Monday, May 7

Conway at FS Southside

 

