Updated 7A-Central Conference baseball standings

April 23, 2018 Baseball-High School

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Baseball

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       10-0     16-3

Bryant                         7-3       18-6-1

Cabot                           7-3       16-6

LR Catholic                  6-4       11-12

North Little Rock         5-5       11-10

FS Northside               4-6       10-19

FS Southside               1-9       8-15

LR Central                    0-10     5-17

Tuesday, March 13

Bryant 11, FS Northside 0

North Little Rock 10, LR Central 0

Conway 12, FS Southside 2

LR Catholic 10, Cabot 9

Thursday, March 15

Bryant 14, LR Catholic 4

Cabot 9, FS Southside 2

FS Northside 9, LR Central 4

Conway 10, North Little Rock 0

Friday, March 16

White Hall 2, Bryant 1

Monday, March 19

Jacksonville, Ala., 14, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Pryor, Okla., 10, North Little Rock 7 at Gulf Shores Tournament

FS Northside 10, Chicago University 0 at spring break tournament

FS Northside 9, TBA 1 at spring break tournament

Tuesday, March 20

Cabot 18, Christian Brothers, Memphis 4

Germantown Houston, Tenn., 4, Cabot 2 at Christian Brothers, Memphis

Stillwater, Okla., 6, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Mobile, Ala., McGill-Toolen 4, North Little Rock 3 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Arab, Ala., 7, North Little Rock 6 at Gulf Shores Tournament

FS Northside 10, Hamden Hall Country Day 1 at spring break tournament

FS Northside 4, Rye Country Day 1 at spring break tournament

Wednesday, March 21

Cabot 8, Memphis White Station 2 at Best of the West Tournament, Collierville, Tenn.

Cabot 4, Collierville, Tenn., 2 at Best of the West Tournament

LR Central 6, Brentwood, Tenn., 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Valley View 12, LR Central 8 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Decatur, Ala., 5, North Little Rock 2 at Gulf Shores Tournament

Thursday, March 22

Bryant 10, Vilonia 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Bryant 5, Watson Chapel 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Conway 15, Lonoke 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Conway 9, Little Rock Christian at Central Arkansas Tournament

LR Catholic 13, Hot Springs Lakeside 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Morrilton 7, LR Catholic 4 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Bergen County Christian Academy 3, FS Northside 2 at spring break tournament

Friday, March 23

Conway 6, Bryant 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament

LR Catholic 10, Springdale 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Saturday, March 24

Bryant 2, Sylvan Hills 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Conway 13, Morrilton 3 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Bentonville West 6, LR Catholic 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament

Monday, March 26

Conway 8, Cabot 1

North Little Rock 10, FS Southside 3

Bryant 12, LR Central 8

LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1

Thursday, March 29

Cabot 8, Jonesboro 1

Maumelle 10, LR Central 4

North Little Rock 7, Sylvan Hills 6, (8)

Greenwood 10, FS Northside 5

Friday, March 30

Bryant 1, FS Southside 0, 8 innings

Cabot 4, LR Central 1

Conway 8, FS Northside 2

Saturday, March 31

North Little Rock 7, LR Catholic 1

Monday, April 2

Cabot 1, Bryant 0

White Hall 6, LR Catholic 4

Tuesday, April 3

FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 1

LR Catholic at FS Southside, ppd.

Wednesday, April 4

Conway 11, LR Central 1

Thursday, April 5

Bryant 5, North Little Rock 1

FS Southside 11, LR Central 1

Conway 3, LR Catholic 0

Cabot 11, FS Northside 9

Friday, April 6

Rogers Heritage 6, FS Northside 3

Monday, April 9

LR Catholic 6, Pulaski Academy 2

Alma 5, FS Northside 3

Greenwood 6, FS Southside 5

Tuesday, April 10

Conway 2, Bryant 0

LR Catholic 9, LR Central 5

Cabot 2, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 6, FS Southside 4

Wednesday, April 11

Bryant 7, Benton 5

Van Buren 14, FS Northside 1

LR Catholic 12, FS Southside 5

Thursday, April 12

Bryant 7, FS Northside 4

Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2

North Little Rock 12, LR Central 0

Conway 10, FS Southside 2

Saturday, April 14

Bryant 7, Central Arkansas Christian 2

Monday, April 16

Bryant 12, Star City 2

FS Southside 8, Russellville 2

Tuesday, April 17

LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2

Cabot 5, FS Southside 4

Conway 8, North Little Rock 4

FS Northside 7, LR Central 1

Thursday, April 19

Searcy 5, Cabot 4

LR Central 9, Sylvan Hills 5

North Little Rock 8, Lonoke 2

Benton 4, LR Catholic 2

FS Northside 7, Russellville 4

Friday, April 20

Bryant 5, LR Central 2

LR Catholic 5, FS Northside 4

Conway 2, Cabot 0

North Little Rock 1, FS Southside 0

Monday, April 23

Newport at Cabot

LR Catholic at Sheridan

FS Northside at Morrilton

Tuesday, April 24

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

FS Northside at Conway

Wednesday, April 25

FS Northside at Bentonville

Thursday, April 26

LR Hall at LR Central

Benton at North Little Rock

Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic

FS Northside at Springdale Har-Ber

Friday, April 27

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Monday, April 30

White Hall at LR Catholic

Morrilton at FS Southside

Tuesday, May 1

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Thursday, May 3

Cabot at North Little Rock

Rogers at FS Southside

Friday, May 4

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

FS Southside at FS Northside

Monday, May 7

Cabot at LR Christian

Pulaski Academy at North Little Rock

Tuesday, May 8

Sheridan at Bryant

 

 

 

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

