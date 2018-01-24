Updated 7A-Central Conference boys standings through 1/23/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BOYS
Team Conf Ovl
North Little Rock 4-1 15-4
Conway 4-1 13-5
FS Northside 4-1 13-6
Bryant 2-3 11-7
FS Southside 2-3 10-9
Cabot 2-4 14-6
LR Central 2-4 6-11
LR Catholic 1-4 7-10
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 65, Bryant 51
LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32
Conway 74, FS Southside 51
North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27
Cabot 68, FS Southside 50
FS Northside 83, LR Central 59
Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT
Friday, Jan. 12
LR Central 69, Bryant 61
Cabot 66, Conway 62, OT
FS Northside 67, LR Catholic 50
North Little Rock 71, FS Southside 44
Tuesday, Jan. 16
FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow
LR Catholic at North Little Rock, ppd., snow
LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow
Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow
Wednesday, Jan. 17
LR Central 58, Cabot 52
Friday, Jan. 19
Bryant 46, Cabot 44
FS Southside 51, LR Catholic 49
Conway 43, LR Central 39
North Little Rock 59, FS Northside 47
Tuesday, Jan. 23
North Little Rock 55, Bryant 37
FS Northside 56, Cabot 38
FS Southside 63, LR Central 51
Conway 61, LR Catholic 48
Friday, Jan. 26
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside vs. FS Southside (at UAFS)