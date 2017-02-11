Updated 7A-Central Conference boys standings through 2/10

February 11, 2017 Boys Basketball

2016-17 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Boys

Team                            Conf.   Ovl

No. Little Rock             9-1    19-5

Cabot                           8-2    18-3

FS Northside               8-2    17-6

LR Central                   5-5    15-9

Conway                       5-5    13-10

Bryant                          4-6    15-8

FS Southside               1-9    6-16

LR Catholic                  0-10  0-18

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bryant 65, LR Catholic 32

Cabot 66, FS Southside 52

Conway 74, North Little Rock 65

FS Northside 76, LR Central 69

Friday, Jan. 13

LR Central 72, Bryant 70, OT

FS Northside 76, LR Catholic 31

Cabot 55, Conway 46

North Little Rock 76, FS Southside 58

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Bryant 47, FS Southside 46

Cabot 57, LR Central 55

North Little Rock 90, LR Catholic 41

FS Northside 57, Conway 47

Friday, Jan. 20

Bryant 50, Cabot 40

North Little Rock 69, FS Northside 66

LR Central 54, Conway 49

FS Southside 68, LR Catholic 52

Tuesday, Jan. 24

North Little Rock 61, Bryant 59

LR Central 64, FS Southside 50

Conway 49, LR Catholic 43

Cabot 65, FS Northside 50

Friday, Jan. 27

Conway 58, Bryant 52

LR Central 77, LR Catholic 58

North Little Rock 67, Cabot 62

FS Northside 82, FS Southside 37 (UAFS)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

FS Northside 56, Bryant 46

North Little Rock 92, LR Central 91, OT

Conway 68, FS Southside 59

Cabot 51, LR Catholic 33

Friday, Feb. 3

FS Northside 69, Bryant 67, OT

North Little Rock 85, LR Central 80, OT

Cabot 65, Catholic 40

Conway 68, FS Southside 59

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Bryant 56, LR Catholic 42

Cabot 66, FS Southside 32

North Little Rock 58, Conway 51

FS Northside 75, LR Central 64

Friday, Feb. 10

LR Central 68, Bryant 54

FS Northside 83, LR Catholic 52

Cabot 59, Conway 50

North Little Rock 83, FS Southside 46

Tuesday, Feb. 14

FS Southside at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 17

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 21

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 24

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside vs. FS Southside (UAFS)

 

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
February 11, 2017
Central hot, Bryant not in early going; Tigers prevail in the end
Boys Basketball
February 11, 2017
Central wins junior varsity game against Bryant

Leave a Reply