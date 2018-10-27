Updated 7A-Central Conference standings (10/27)

October 27, 2018 Football

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2018 football

Team                  Conf.        Ovl.

North Little Rock   6-0          9-0

Conway                   5-1          8-1

Bryant                      5-1          7-2

FS Southside         3-3          5-4

FS Northside          2-4          5-4

Cabot                       2-4          4-5

LR Catholic            1-5          4-5

LR Central              0-6          1-7

Tuesday, Aug. 21

West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0

Friday, Aug. 24

Conway 48, El Dorado 41

Fort Smith Northside 69, Rogers Heritage 0

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bryant 28, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)

North Little Rock 29, Tulsa Washington 28 (at Bentonville)

Friday, Aug. 31

Cabot 35, Pine Bluff 14

Conway 24, Bentonville 21

Fort Smith Northside 31, Greenwood 16

Fort Smith Southside 44, Bentonville West 31

Little Rock Catholic 20, Sylvan Hills 2

Little Rock Central 43, Rogers Heritage 15

Friday, Sept. 7

Bryant 17, Bentonville West 10

Cabot 27, El Dorado 10

Conway 37, Jonesboro 16

Fort Smith Northside 46, Van Buren 21

Greenwood 52, Fort Smith Southside 27

Little Rock Catholic 42, Jacksonville 0

Rogers at Little Rock Central, cancelled, lightning

North Little Rock 35, Shreveport Evangel 20

Friday, Sept. 14

Fayetteville 36, Bryant 35

Benton 56, Cabot 41

Fort Smith Southside 55, Rogers Heritage 22

Little Rock Catholic 34, Jonesboro 17

North Little Rock 46, Whitehaven, Tenn., 35

Friday, Sept. 21

Bryant 16, Fort Smith Northside 7

Little Rock Catholic 7, Cabot 7, suspended

Conway 45, Fort Smith Southside 19

North Little Rock 38, Little Rock Central 6

Saturday, Sept. 22

LR Catholic 15, Cabot 12

Friday, Sept. 28

Bryant 59, Little Rock Catholic 28

Fort Smith Southside 30, Cabot 24

North Little Rock 35, Conway 14

Fort Smith Northside 35, Little Rock Central 7

Friday, Oct. 5

Bryant 56, Little Rock Central 0

Conway 34, Cabot 28, OT

Fort Smith Northside 40, Little Rock Catholic 14

North Little Rock 49, Fort Smith Southside 27

Thursday, Oct. 11

North Little Rock 49, Little Rock Catholic 17

Friday, Oct. 12

Bryant 31, Fort Smith Southside 14

Cabot 41, Little Rock Central 21

Conway 35, Fort Smith Northside 21

Friday, Oct. 19

Bryant 27, Cabot 0

Conway 31, Little Rock Central 0

North Little Rock 40, Fort Smith Northside 3

Fort Smith Southside 28, Little Rock Catholic 20

Friday, Oct. 26

North Little Rock 34, Bryant 28

Cabot 35, Fort Smith Northside 23

Conway 59, Little Rock Catholic 14

Fort Smith Southside 49, Little Rock Central 16

Friday, Nov. 2

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

