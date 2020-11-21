Updated 7A State playoff brackets, 11/20

CLASS 7A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS
Friday, Nov. 13
Game 1 — Bryant (9-0) (Central 1) 34, Rogers Heritage (1-9) (West 8) 7
Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber (4-6) (West 4) 49, Fort Smith Northside (5-4) (Central 5) 28
Game 3 — Little Rock Central (2-4) (Central 7) 37, Fayetteville (4-5) (West 2) 35
Game 4 — Conway (6-3) (Central 3) 66, Springdale (3-7) (West 6) 21
Game 5 — Bentonville (10-0) (West 1) BYE
Game 6 — Cabot (6-3) (Central 4) 48, Rogers (6-2) (West 5) 14
Game 7 — North Little Rock (Central 2) 38, Fort Smith Southside (2-8) (West 7) 0
Game 8 — Little Rock Catholic (4-6) (Central 6) at Bentonville West (6-4) (West 3) (forfeit, Covid)
Friday, Nov. 20
Game 9 — Bryant (10-0) 48, Springdale Har-Ber (5-6) 22
Game 10 — Conway (7-3) 49, Little Rock Central (3-4) 14
Game 11 — Cabot (7-3) 38, Bentonville (11-0) 34
Game 12 — North Little Rock (9-1) 34, Little Rock Catholic (5-6) 7
Friday, Nov. 27
Game 13 — Conway (8-3) at Bryant (11-0)
Game 14 — Cabot (8-3) at North Little Rock (10-1)
Saturday, Dec. 5
Championship game
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner