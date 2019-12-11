Updated Bryant Hornets record book

File photos by Rick Nation
Bryant Hornets football records
These records are incomplete because for many years no records were kept for the Hornets’ football program. These are compiled from the statistics that are available.
*incomplete data
TEAM RECORDS
Most wins in a season
2019 13
2018 11
1999 11
2017 10
2004 10
Most consecutive wins
2018-19 17
1999 11
2017 8
2014 8
2012 8
Best record
2019 13-0
1999 11-1
2018 11-2
2017 10-2
2004 10-2
Most first downs/game
2018 LR Catholic 30
2017 LR Catholic 30
2016 LR Central 29
2011 FS Northside 29
1999 Benton 28
2015 Van Buren 26
Most first downs/season
2017 252
2019 245
1999 236
2018 240
2014 216
2004 204
2003 203
2001 203
Most total offense/game
2017 LR Catholic 626
2018 LR Catholic. 594
1998 Fairview 562
2011 FS Northside 557
2019 Bentonville West (1) 549
2019 LR Catholic 533
2003 Benton 525
2018 FS Southside 520
2010 Van Buren 519
2017 Lake Hamilon 512
2019 Conway 507
2015 Van Buren 504
2012 Sheridan 503
Most total offense/season
2019 5644
2017 5038
1999 4921
2018 4891
2014 4194
2001 4172
2002 4138
Most rushing yards/game
1963 Magnet Cove 387
2015 Van Buren 383
2015 LR Catholic 371
2013 LR Central 365
2018 Conway 356
2018 LR Catholic 351
2016 LR Central 342
2015 Siloam Springs341
Most rushing yards/season
2018 2759
2015 2745
1997 2671
2014 2525
2013 2348
1995 2289
2009 2280
Most passing yds/game
2000 Benton 501
2003 Benton 477
2019 Bentonville West(1) 426
2012 El Dorado 420
2019 Conway 398
2017 Catholic 379
2004 Russellville 369
2012 Cabot 361
2002 Catholic 356
Most passing yds/season
2019 3621
2003 3013
2017 2978
2002 2903
1999 2861
2004 2724
2012 2617
2001 2550
Most total plays/game
2017 Central 98
2017 LR Catholic 89
2017 Fayetteville 84
2004 Russellville 84
1964 Robinson 82
2018 Fayetteville 82
2016 Fayetteville 82
2018 LR Catholic 81
2016 Central 81
2018 FS Southside. 80
2017 Bentonville 80
2007 Central 80
Most total plays/season
2017 846
2016 787
2019 775
2018 765
1999 730
2004 718
2003 694
2014 665
2001 653
2015 639
2002 639
Most points/game
2018 LR Catholic. 59
1965 Perryville 59
2012 Sheridan 58
2019 LR Catholic 56
2018 LR Central 56
2017 Lake Hamilton56
2019 LR Central 55
2019 Cabot 55
2019 FS Southside 55
2012 Benton 55
1999 Pine Bluff 55
2009 Van Buren 52
Most points/season
2019 560
2018 420
2017 396
2012 373
1999 349
2010 348
2014 346
2002 343
Fewest points allowed season-10 games
1960 40
1961 85
2019 93
2006 98
1967 100
2004 104
1975 115
2018 119
1995 125
Fewest points allowed/season-12 games
2019 107
2004 140
2018 151
1999 169
2008 175
2014 184
2010 208
Fewest points allowed/season-13 games
2019 114
2018 158
Most points allowed/season
1955 401
1993 371
1977 308
2016 304
1990 302
Highest scoring average/season
2019 43.1
2012 33.9
2017 33.0
2018 32.3
2002 31.1
2011 30.6
2001 29.3
1999 29.1
2010 29
Fewest pts. Average allowed/season
1960 4.0
1967 8.3
1961 8.5
2019 8.8
2006 10.8
1975 11.5
2004 11.7
1995 11.8
2018 12.2
2007 12.3
1974 12.4
Most def. shutouts/season
1960 5
2004 4
1961 4
2019 3
2013 3
1984 3
1974 3
1965 3
1959 3
Most def. TDs/season
2016 5
2004 5
2012 4
2005 4
2010 3
Most sacks/season
2019 45
2018 41
2008 29
2017 27
2016 26
2006 25
2015 22
2011 22
Most fumbles rec./season
2003 23
1966 23
1965 23
2002 22
2000 16
1993 16
Most breakups/season
2004 61
2018 60
2017 47
2019 45
2002 44
2003 37
1999 37
Most int./season
2004 21
2019 19
1965 19
2000 16
2016 15
2007 15
2002 15
Most TFL/season
2016 85
2018 82
2019 78
2017 78
2015 72
2005 62
2007 60
Most TD’s game
2012 Sheridan 9
2019 LR Catholic 8
2019 LR Central 8
2019 FS Southside 8
2018 LR Catholic 8
2018 LR Central 8
2017 Lake Hamilton 8
2012 Benton 8
*Most KO Ret. Yds/game
1964 Mabelvale 255
*Most Punt Ret. Yds/game
1964 Dollarway 157
*Most KO Return Yds/season
2009 852
*Most Punt Return Yds/season
1964 528
Most TDs/season
2019 79
2018 58
2017 52
2012 52
2010 48
2014 46
1999 45
Fewest yds. Allowed/season (10)
1995 1828
2006 1935
2009 2068
2007 2078
2008 2098
Fewest Rush yds. Allowed/season (10)
2004 890
2019 935
2008 965
2006 980
2007 1055
2005 1055
2018 1098
1995 1151
Fewest Rush yds. Per game avg./season (12/13)
2019 91.8
2008 100.7
2018 112.3
2004 112.9
2016 126.4
2017 135.4
2014 143.3
Fewest pass yds allowed/season
1995 585
1998 616
1994 734
2009 795
1993 823
Most forced turnovers/season
2003 37
2002 34
2004 32
2019 31
2016 29
2000 29
Most penalties/season/
2016 107
2018 87
2019 85
2017 79
2014 77
2008 72
2002 72
Most Int thrown/game
1999 FS Northside 7
2003 LR Central 4
1999 Pine Bluff 4
2016 LR Catholic 3
2011 Conway 3
2012 Cabot 3
2007 FS Southside 3
2007 NoLittle Rock 3
2007 LR Central 3
Most Int. thrown/season
2007 18
2001 18
1994 18
2003 15
2002 15
2004 14
1999 13
1998 13
Fewest int. thrown/season (attempts)
2014 3 (208)
2008 4 (163)
2010 5 (176)
2013 6 (152)
2016 7 (382)
2009 7 (177)
2017 8 (371)
2015 8 (170)
2012 8 (308)
Most Int. Forced/game
1999 Pine Bluff 7
2010 NLR 4
2008 Springdale 4
2007 Fayetteville 4
2006 Russellville 4
2004 LR Hall 4
2003 Warren 4
2002 Shiloh 4
2003 Fairview 4
1965 Robinson 4
1965 Fuller 4
1961 England 4
Most Int. forced/season
2004 21
2019 19
2016 15
2002 15
2003 14
*Most onside kicks recovered
1999 4
Most Xpts/season
2019 75
2017 51
2018 49
2014 45
2012 45
2011 42
2009 39
Most FGs/season
2016 19
2015 13
2002 13
2004 12
2006 11
2003 11
Longest TD run
2006 94 yds. Matt Schrader
2015 89 yds. Chace Henson
1961 88 yds.
2015 86 yds. DeAmonte Terry
1999 80 yds. Luke Brown
2013 76 yds. Brushawn Hunter
1999 75 yds. Matt White
Longest FG
2016 49 yds. Hayden Ray/Har-Ber
2000 49 yds. Nick Harbert/Sheridan
2014 48 yds. Alex Denker/Alma
2011 47 yds. Jace Denker/Van Buren
2010 47 yds. Jace Denker/Springdale
Longest TD pass
2010 95 yds.Blake Davidson to Sawyer Nichols
2017 89 yds.Ren Hefley to Brandon Murray
2004 89 yds. Anthony Mask to Richie Wood
2015 81 yds. Gunnar Burks to Austin Kelley
2011 80 yds. Hayden Lessenberry to Hayden Daniel
2002 80 yds. Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon
Longest int. return
2004 98 yds. Travis Queck Jacksonville
2014 92 yds. Connor Chapdelaine Greenwood
2014 88 yds.Ben Bruick Greenwood
2012 87 yds. Davis Nossaman Texarkana
2012 77 yds. Jake Johnson LR Central
*Most games started career
2016 36 Hayden Knowles
2004 35 David Hollis
Most coaching victories
2003-14 103 Paul Calley
2016-19 43 Buck James
1979-89 40 John Brainerd
1998-2002 34 Daryl Patton
Most wins/senior class
2017-19 34
2016-18 30
2015-17 28
2013-16 27
2012-15 26
2008-10 25
2009-11 25
INDIVIDUAL RECORDS
Rushing
Most 100 yd rushing games
2016-18 18 LaTavian Scott
2007-09 17 Chris Rycraw
1999-2001 12 Matt White
2015-16 6 DeAmonte Terry
2010-11 6 Karon Dismuke
Most 200 yd rushing games
2007-09 3 Chris Rycraw
1999-2001 2 Matt White
Most rushing atts./game
1983 44 G.Haynie/Watson Chapel
2017 37 Latavian Scott/Northside
2009 36 Chris Rycraw/Conway
2008 35 Chris Rycraw/Springdale
2009 33 Chris Rycraw/LR Catholic
Most rushing atts./career
2007-09 559 Chris Rycraw
2016-18 554 Latavion Scott
1999-2001 450 Matt White
2006-08 297 Aspen Trevino
1997-98 299 Jackie Brown
1998-2000 263 Luke Brown
2014-16 258 DeAmonte Terry
1995 240 Chris Jumper
Most yds./game
1983 264 G.Haynie/Watson Chapel
2009 245 Chris Rycraw/Conway
2009 219 Chris Rycraw/LR Catholic
2008 213 Chris Rycraw/Springdale
2001 206 Matt White/Sylvan Hills
1999 204 Matt White/Pine Bluff
2018 202 Latavion Scott/FS Southside
2011 195 Karon Dismuke/LR Central
Most yds rushing/season
2018 1,760 Latavion Scott
2009 1,651 Chris Rycraw
2008 1,514 Chris Rycraw
2017 1,423 Latavion Scott
2001 1,277 Matt White
1997 1,203 Jackie Brown
1995 1,183 Greg Jumper
2011 1,116 Karon Dismuke
2015 1,054 DeAmonte Terry
2019 1,032 Ahmad Adams
Most yds. Rushing/career
2016-18 3,361 Latavion Scott
2007-09 3,123 Chris Rycraw
1999-2001 2,839 Matt White
1996-98 1,851 Jackie Brown
2011-12 1,756 Karon Dismuke
2017-19 1,624 Ahmad Adams
1998-2000 1,593 Luke Brown
Most TD’s rushing/game
2011 4 Karon Dismuke/FS Northside
2008 4 Chris Rycraw/Conway
2008 4 Chris Rycraw/Benton
2009 4 Chris Rycraw/Cabot
2005 4 Jon Isbell/LR Hall
2019 3 Ahmad Adams/Benton
2019 3 Ahmad Adams/Fayetteville(1)
2019 3 Ahmad Adams/LR Central
2018 3 Latavion Scott/North Little Rock (state championship game)
2018 3 Latavion Scott/Conway
2018 3 Latavion Scott/LR Central
2018 3 Latavion Scott/LR Catholic
2017 3 Cameron Vail/Benton
2012 3 Tyree Reese/J.A. Fair
2010 3 Stephen Clark/Van Buren
2010 3 Karon Dismuke/Van Buren
2010 3 Josh Hampton/Springdale
2009 3 Chris Rycraw/Benton
2009 3 Chris Rycraw/Sheridan
2009 3 Chris Rycraw/Conway
2007 3 Aspen Trevino/Benton
2004 3 Brandon Butler/LR Hall
2002 3 Brandon St. Pierre/Shiloh Christian
2001 3 Matt White/Sylvan Hills
2001 3 Matt White/Camden Fairview
2001 3 Matt White/Lake Hamilton
2000 3 Mark Medlin/Camden Fairview
1999 3 Luke Brown/LR McClellan
1998 3 Luke Brown/Camden Fairview
Most rushing TDs/season
2018 24 Latavion Scott
2009 18 Chris Rycraw
2008 17 Chris Rycraw
2019 15 Ahmad Adams
2001 15 Matt White
1999 14 Luke Brown
2011 12 Karon Dismuke
2014 11 Kyron Boyle
2017 11 Latavian Scott
Most rushing TDs/career
2016-18 37 Latavion Scott
2007-09 34 Chris Rycraw
1999-2001 29 Matt White
2017-19 24 Ahmad Adams
1998-2000 22 Luke Brown
2006-08 18 Aspen Trevino
2010-12 18 Hayden Lessenberry
Highest yd/per att/season (Min. 50 carries)
2013 10.56 Brushawn Hunter (68c)
1960 8.4 Louis Besancon
2010 7.62 Karon Dismuke (84c)
2019 7.53 Ahmad Adams (137c)
1997 7.09 R. Jones (75c)
2001 6.98 Matt White (183c)
2013 6.88 Devonte Howard (95c)
2018 6.54 Latavion Scott (269c)
2019 6.52 Tanner Anderson (91c)
Longest TD run
2006 96 Matt Schrader
2015 89 Chace Henson/Siloam Springs
1961 88 Tinker Green/England
2015 86 DeAmonte Terry/Catholic
1999 80 Luke Brown/Sheridan
2013 76 Brushawn Hunter/LR Central
1999 75 Matt White/Catholic
2013 70 Brushawn Hunter/NLR
PASSING
Most 300+yd passing games
2018-19 4 Austin Ledbetter
2001-03 4 Scott Peeler
2016-17 3 Ren Hefley
2010-12 3 Hayden Lessenberry
2003-05 3 Anthony Mask
Most 200+yd passing games
2000-02 17 Lance Parker
2010-12 14 Hayden Lessenberry
2016-18 12 Ren Hefley
2017-19 11 Austin Ledbetter
2003-05 11 Anthony Mask
2001-03 8 Scott Peeler
Most attps./game
2007 59 Logan Parker/LR Central
2003 55 Scott Peeler/Benton
2004 54 Anthony Mask/LR Central
2005 53 Anthony Mask/Benton
2003 50 Scott Peeler/Conway
2003 50 Scott Peeler/McClellan
1998 49 Tadd Farmer/Camden Fairview
2004 47 Anthony Mask/Northside
2002 46 Lance Parker/West Memphis
2001 46 Lance Parker/Texarkana
2017 45 Ren Hefley/Bentonville
2007 45 Logan Parker/Catholic
2004 45 Anthony Mask/Russellville
2012 44 Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot
1999 44 Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff
Most atts/season
2004 419 Anthony Mask
2003 415 Scott Peeler
2005 377 Anthony Mask
2002 359 Lance Parker
2007 353 Logan Parker
1998 327 Tadd Farmer
2019 326 Austin Ledbetter
1999 321 Derik McCoy
2001 318 Lance Parker
Most atts/career
2003-05 796 Anthony Mask
2016-18 746 Ren Hefley
2000-02 685 Lance Parker
2010-12 681 Hayden Lessenberry
2001-03 433 Scott Peeler
Most yds/game
2000 508 Jeramie Wooten/Benton
2003 477 Scott Peeler/Benton
2012 399 Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado
2019 398 Austin Ledbetter/Conway
1998 385 Tadd Farmer/Camden Fairview
2004 369 Anthony Mask/Russellville
2017 363 Ren Hefley/Catholic
2012 361 Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot
2002 356 Lance Parker/Catholic
1999 354 Derik McCoy/Benton
Most yds/season
2019 3,322 Austin Ledbetter
2003 3,013 Scott Peeler
2002 2,817 Lance Parker
2004 2,719 Anthony Mask
1999 2,697 Derik McCoy
2001 2,442 Lance Parker
2012 2,421 Hayden Lessenberry
2005 2,176 Anthony Mask
2007 2,111 Logan Parker
1998 2,086 Tadd Farmer
2011 2,007 Hayden Lessenberry
Most yds/career
20010-12 5,715 Hayden Lessenberry
2000-02 5,379 Lance Parker
2016-18 5,198 Ren Hefley
2003-05 4,903 Anthony Mask
2017-19 3,871 Austin Ledbetter
2002-03 3,074 Scott Peeler
Most int./game
1999 7 Derik McCoy/Northside
2003 4 Scott Peeler/Central
2012 3 Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot
2011 3 Hayden Lessenberry/Conway
2007 3 Logan Parker/Central
2007 3 Logan Parker/NLR
2007 3 Logan Parker/Southside
2001 3 Lance Parker/Conway
2001 3 Lance Parker/Benton
2001 3 Lance Parker/Lake Hamilton
1999 3 Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff
1998 3 Tadd Farmer/McClellan
1998 3 Tadd Farmer/Texarkana
Most int./season
2007 17 Logan Parker
2001 17 Lance Parker
2002 15 Lance Parker
2004 14 Anthony Mask
2003 14 Scott Peeler
1994 13 Kevin Nelson
2019 12 Austin Ledbetter
1999 12 Derik McCoy
1998 12 Tadd Farmer
Most Int/career
2000-02 32 Lance Parker
2003-05 25 Anthony Mask
2010-12 23 Hayden Lessenberry
2006-07 18 Logan Parker
2016-18 17 Ren Hefley
2001-03 15 Scott Peeler
1997-98 14 Tadd Farmer
Most TD passes/game
2019 6 Austin Ledbetter/Conway
2019 5 Austin Ledbetter/North Little Rock
2019 5 Austin Ledbetter/FS Southside
2000 5 Jeramie Wooden/Benton
2019 4 Austin Ledbetter/Cabot
2019 4 Austin Ledbetter/FS Northside
2017 4 Ren Hefley/Catholic
2017 4 Ren Hefley/Lake Hamilton
2016 4 Ren Hefley/Cabot
2012 4 Hayden Lessenberry/Lake Hamilton
2012 4 Hayden Lessenberry/Benton
2011 4 Hayden Lessenberry/Texarkana
2011 4 Hayden Lessenberry/Northside
2007 4 Logan Parker/Catholic
2005 4 Anthony Mask/Benton
2004 4 Anthony Mask/Russellville
2003 4 Scott Peeler/Warren
2003 4 Scott Peeler/Catholic
2003 4 Scott Peeler/LR Parkview
2002 4 Lance Parker/West Memphis
2002 4 Lance Parker/NLR
2002 4 Lance Parker/Catholic
2001 4 Lance Parker/Benton
2000 4 Jeramie Wooten/Sylvan Hills
1998 4 Tadd Farmer/Catholic
Most TD passes/season
2019 43 Austin Ledbetter
2003 29 Scott Peeler
2002 24 Lance Parker
2012 23 Hayden Lessenberry
2007 23 Logan Parker
2004 23 Anthony Mask
2001 21 Lance Parker
2017 19 Ren Hefley
2000 17 Jeramie Wooten
*Most TD passes/career
2018-19 47 Austin Ledbetter
2016-18 46 Ren Hefley
2010-12 45 Hayden Lessenberry
2000-02 45 Lance Parker
2003-05 39 Anthony Mask
2001-03 29 Scott Peeler
2005-07 24 Logan Parker
2012-14 21 Brandan Warner
Best comp %/game
Minimum 20 completions
2011 80% Hayden Lessenberry/Northside (24-30)
2019 78% Austin Ledbetter/Conway (31-40)
2003 78% Scott Peeler/Catholic (25-32)
2000 78% Jeramie Wooten/Benton (32-41)
2011 76% Hayden Lessenberrry/Texarkana (22-29)
2019 75% Austin Ledbetter/LR Catholic (15-20)
1999 74% Derik McCoy/Benton (23-31)
2011 71% Hayden Lessenberry/Van Buren (22-31)
2002 71% Lance Parker/Catholic (22-31)
1998 71% Tadd Farmer/Catholic (20-28)
2019 70% Austin Ledbetter/Bentonville West (16-23)
2016 69% Ren Hefley/Cabot (20-29)
2014 69% Brandan Warner/Har-Ber (25-36)
2012 69% Hayden Lessenberry/Texarkana (29-42)
2003 69% Scott Peeler/Benton (38-55)
Best comp %/season (Minimum 100 comp.)
2010 67% Hayden Lessenberry (102-153)
2011 65% Hayden Lessenberry (159-244)
2014 64% Brandan Warner (126-198)
2019 62% Austin Ledbetter (202-326)
2015 62% Gunnar Burks (101-163)
2012 62% Hayden Lessenberry (175-284)
2000 61% Jeramie Wooten (130-212)
2003 60% Scott Peeler (247-415)
Most completions/game
2003 38 Scott Peeler/Benton
2007 32 Logan Parker/LR Central
2005 32 Anthony Mask/Benton
2000 32 Jeramie Wooten/Benton
2019 31 Austin Ledbetter/Conway
2003 31 Scott Peeler/Conway
2004 30 Anthony Mask/LR Central
2012 29 Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado
Most completions/season
2003 247 Scott Peeler
2004 213 Anthony Mask
2019 202 Austin Ledbetter
2005 199 Anthony Mask
2002 193 Lance Parker
2007 190 Logan Parker
1999 180 Derik McCoy
2012 175 Hayden Lessenberry
Most completions/career
2010-12 436 Hayden Lessenberry
2003-05 414 Anthony Mask
2016-18 399 Ren Hefley
2000-02 365 Lance Parker
2018-19 259 Austin Ledbetter
2001-03 254 Scott Peeler
2012-14 226 Brandan Warner
Longest TD pass
2010 95 Blake Davidson to Sawyer Nichols
2000 90 Jeramie Wooten to Matt White
2017 89 Ren Hefley to Brandon Murray
2004 89 Anthony Mask to Richie Wood
2001 85 Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon
2015 81 Gunnar Burks to Austin Kelly
2011 80 H. Lessenberry to Hayden Daniel
2002 80 Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon
2014 75 Brandan Warner to Evan Lee
2002 74 Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon
1966 71 Frank Winkler to Darrell Green
2016 71 Beaux Bonvillain to Randy Thomas
2012 71 H. Lessenberry to Brushawn Hunter
2012 71 H. Lessenberry to Brushawn Hunter
1998 70 Tadd Farmer to Tanner Francis
RECEIVING
Most receptions/game
2005 16 Jon Isbell/Benton
2003 16 Zach Cardinal/Benton
2019 14 Jake Meaders/Conway
2004 14 Richie Wood/Russellville
2007 13 Taylor Masters/Southside
2005 12 Jon Isbell/Russellville
2005 12 Dustin Holland/Benton
2003 12 Zach Cardinal/Catholic
2003 12 Zach Cardinal/LR McClellan
2012 11 Dillon Winfrey/El Dorado
2005 11 Jake Jackson/NLR
2004 11 Richie Wood/NLR
2000 11 Matt Brown/Lake Hamilton
2019 10 Hayden Schrader/North Little Rock(1)
2017 10 Ja’Kalon Pittman/Central
2016 10 Landon Smith/Cabot
2005 10 Jake Jackson/Benton
2004 10 Richie Wood/Conway
2003 10 Richie Wood/Benton
Most Receptions/Season
2003 97 Zach Cardinal
2005 76 Jon Isbell
2004 76 Richie Wood
2007 73 Taylor Masters
1999 68 Matt Brown
1998 66 Tanner Francis
2003 63 Richie Wood
2019 61 Hayden Schrader
2019 58 Jake Meaders
2007 58 Jake Jackson
2005 58 Dustin Holland
Most Receptions/career
2001-03 171 Zach Cardinal
2003-05 155 Richie Wood
1998-00 148 Matt Brown
2005-07 139 Jake Jackson
2005-07 131 Taylor Masters
2002-04 114 Jon Isbell
2017-19 105 Jake Meaders
2001-03 90 A.J. Nixon
2009-11 81 Sawyer Nichols
2012-14 80 Brushawn Hunter
Most rec. Yds/game
2004 240 Richie Wood/Russellville
2005 197 Jon Isbell/Benton
2003 189 Richie Wood/Benton
2012 176 K.J. Hill/Cabot
2003 176 Zach Cardinal/Benton
2003 168 Zach Cardinal/Catholic
2019 160 Jake Meaders/Conway
2017 160 Brandon Murray/Lake Hamilton
2012 158 Brushawn Hunter/El Dorado
1999 156 Matt Brown/Conway
2014 150 Evan Lee/Har-Ber
2006 147 Taylor Masters/Russellville
1999 145 Michael Wallace/Benton
2011 144 Sawyer Nichols/Cabot
2000 144 Matt Brown/Lake Hamilton
1998 144 Tanner Francis/McClellan
2005 143 Dustin Holland/Benton
2017 142 Brandon Murray/Catholic
2002 142 A.J. Nixon/Sheridan
1998 142 Tanner Francis/Camden Fairview
1966 141 Terry Lewallen/LR Fuller
2004 140 Dustin Holland/Benton
2016 139 Reece Coates/NLR
2002 139 Zach Cardinal/McClellan
2015 138 Austin Kelly/Fayetteville
2012 137 K.J. Hill/El Dorado
2004 133 Richie Wood/Northside
1998 133 Tanner Francis/Conway
1999 132 Josh Farmer/Pine Bluff
2018 130 Jake Meaders/North Little Rock
2005 130 Jake Jackson/NLR
Most rec. yds/season
2003 1180 Zach Cardinal
2004 1047 Richie Wood
1999 1038 Matt Brown
2003 1012 Richie Wood
1998 984 Tanner Francis
2019 960 Jake Meaders
2002 951 Zach Cardinal
2004 923 Dustin Holland
Most rec. yds/career
2001-03 2,554 Zach Cardinal
2002-04 2,281 Richie Wood
1998-00 2,142 Matt Brown
2003-05 1,791 Dustin Holland
2005-07 1,593 Jake Jackson
2017-19 1,557 Jake Meaders
2005-07 1,550 Taylor Masters
2011-13 1,239 Brushawn Hunter
2009-11 1,234 Sawyer Nichols
1999-01 1,080 Matt White
2004-06 1,076 Jon Isbell
2009-11 1,039 Dillon Winfrey
1998-00 1,009 Tanner Francis
Most TD rec/game
2003 4 Zach Cardinal/Catholic
2019 3 Jake Meaders/North Little Rock(1)
2019 3 Jake Meaders/Conway
2017 3 Brandon Murray/Conway
2017 3 Brandon Murray/Lake Hamilton
2005 3 Jon Isbell/Benton
2004 3 Richie Wood/Russellville
1998 3 Tanner Francis/Catholic
Most TD rec./season
2019 18 Jake Meaders
2017 16 Brandon Murray
2004 14 Richie Wood
2003 13 Zach Cardinal
2003 13 Richie Wood
2012 11 K.J. Hill
2007 10 Taylor Masters
2019 9 Hayden Schrader
2013 9 Brushawn Hunter
2009 9 Brandon Parish
Most TD rec/career
2002-04 31 Richie Wood
2017-19 23 Jake Meaders
2001-03 22 Zach Cardinal
2015-17 17 Brandon Murray
2012-15 15 Brushawn Hunter
2005-07 15 Jake Jackson
2005-07 14 Taylor Masters
2003-05 14 Dustin Holland
2002-04 14 A.J. Nixon
Most avg. per catch/season (Minimum 25 catches)
2019 23.5 Joseph Young
2017 20.6 Brandon Murray
2001 20 A.J. Nixon
2000 19.5 Matt White
2019 19.5 Tre’Vun Herron
2012 17.8 K.J. Hill
2010 17.8 Sawyer Nichols
1999 17.8 Michael Wallace
2015 17.3 Aaron Orender
2019 16.6 Jake Meaders
2012 16.4 Brushawn Hunter
2004 16.2 Dustin Holland
2003 16.1 Richie Wood
2001 16 Brandon St. Pierre
1998 15.9 Matt Brown
1999 15.3 Matt Brown
2019 15.0 Hayden Schrader
2014 14.9 Evan Lee
2013 14.9 Brushawn Hunter
2011 14.9 Dillon Winfrey
1998 14.9 Tanner Francis
2016 14.8 Reece Coates
2009 14.7 Brandon Parish
1999 14.7 Matt White
Most avg. per catch/career (Min. 50 catches)
2015-17 19.2 Brandon Murray (50)
2000-02 16.1 A.J. Nixon (90)
2013-15 15.8 Aaron Orender (52)
2018-19 15.7 Hayden Schreader (77)
2011-13 15.5 Brushawn Hunter (80)
2009-11 15.3 Dillon Winfrey (68)
2009-11 15.1 Sawyer Nichols (81)
2017-19 14.9 Jake Meaders (104)
2001-03 14.8 Zach Cardinal (170)
2000-02 14.8 Brandon St. Pierre (55)
1999-2001 14.8 Matt White (73)
2002-04 14.7 Richie Wood (155)
1998-00 14.7 Tanner Francis (68)
Most 100 yd. rec. games
2001-03 11 Zach Cardinal
1998-00 8 Matt Brown
2002-04 6 Richie Wood
2011-13 5 Brushawn Hunter
2009-11 4 Dillon Winfrey
2005-07 4 Jake Jackson
2003-05 4 Dustin Holland
2000-02 4 A.J. Nixon
1998-00 4 Tanner Francis
Longest TD receptions
2010 95 Sawyer Nichols/Benton
2000 90 Matt White
2017 89 Brandon Murray
2004 89 Richie Wood
2001 85 A.J. Nixon
2015 81 Austin Kelly
2011 80 Hayden Daniel
2002 80 A.J. Nixon
TOTAL OFFENSE
*Total plays/game
2004 69 Anthony Mask/LR Central
*Total plays/season
2002 450 Lance Parker
*Total plays/career
2000-02 843 Lance Parker
Total offense/game
2003 489 Scott Peeler/Benton
2000 475 Jeramie Wooten/Benton
2002 436 Lance Parker/Conway
2012 433 Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado
2019 412 Austin Ledbetter/Conway
2014 400 Brandan Warner/Har-Ber
2012 392 Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot
2002 376 Lance Parker/Catholic
2017 375 Ren Hefley/Catholic
2005 365 Anthony Mask/Benton
2003 363 Lance Parker/West Memphis
2003 363 Lance Parker/Benton
2004 348 Anthony Mask/Russellville
1999 347 Derik McCoy/Benton
2019 346 Austin Ledbetter/Benton
2003 337 Scott Peeler/Warren
1999 333 Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff
Total offense/season
2019 3,422 Austin Ledbetter
2002 3,349 Lance Parker
2003 2,939 Scott Peeler
1999 2,730 Derik McCoy
2004 2,667 Anthony Mask
2012 2,517 Hayden Lessenberry
2001 2,517 Lance Parker
2003 2,445 Anthony Mask
2007 2,193 Logan Parker
1998 2,076 Tadd Farmer
2014 2,064 Brandan Warner
Total offense/career
2000-02 5,995 Lance Parker
2016-18 5,292 Ren Hefley
2003-04 5,106 Anthony Mask
2018-19 4,006 Austin Ledbetter
1999-01 3,919 Matt White
2016-18 3,842 Latavion Scott
2001-03 3,330 Scott Peeler
2012-14 3,310 Brandan Warner
2007-09 3,268 Chris Rycraw
2010-12 2,720 Hayden Lessenberry
2001-03 2,634 Zach Cardinal
Most TDs scored/game
2011 4 Karon Dismuke/Northside
2009 4 Chris Rycraw/Cabot
2008 4 Chris Rycraw/Benton
2008 4 Chris Rycraw/Conway
2003 4 Zach Cardinal/Catholic
2000 4 Mark Medlin/Camden Fairview
Most TDs scored/season
2018 27 Latavion Scott
2009 19 Chris Rycraw
2019 18 Jake Meaders
2008 17 Chris Rycraw
2017 16 Brandon Murray
2013 16 Brushawn Hunter
2001 16 Matt White
2019 15 Ahmad Adams
1999 15 Matt White
2012 14 K.J. Hill
2004 14 Richie Wood
2003 14 Richie Wood
1999 14 Luke Brown
2003 13 Zach Cardinal
RETURNS*
Most KO ret/season
2002 18 A.J. Nixon
Most KO ret. Yds/season
2010 454 Tanner Tolbert
Most Punt ret/season
1999 20 Matt Brown
2002 20 Travis Wood
Most Punt ret. Yds/season
1964 368 Ronnie Green
Highest KO avg./season (Min. 10 returns)
2009 37.2 Tanner Tolbert
Highest Punt avg./season (Min. 10 returns)
1964 368 Ronnie Green
Most KO yds/game
1965 2/150 Kenneth Jones
Most punt yds/game
2010 5/217 Tanner Tolbert
Longest KO return for a TD
2010 96 Dillon Winfrey/Conway
2011 95 Aaron Bell/Catholic
2064 95 Ronnie Green/Mabelvale
2009 89 Tanner Tolbert/Sheridan
2015 88 Phillip Isom-Green/Russellville
2009 85 Logan Garland/Cabot
2009 79 Logan Garland/Van Buren
Longest punt return for a TD
1960 90 Louis Besancon/Magnet Cove
2003 70 Travis Queck/LR Hall
2007 60 Jake Jackson/Fayetteville
*Most KO ret yds/career
2008-10 826 Tanner Tolbert
KICKING/PUNTING
*Most punts/season
2016 66 Hayden Ray
2005 46 Cody Williams
2018 43 Austin Ledbetter
*Most punting yds/season
2016 2555 Hayden Ray
2000 1681 Nick Harbert
*Highest avg./season
2008 41.7 Austin Humbard
2016 38.7 Hayden Ray
*Longest punt
2016 65 Hayden Ray
1964 64 D.Bragg
2018 63 Austin Ledbetter
*Most blocked punts/season
2019 4 Catrell Wallace
*Most blocked punts/career
2017-19 7 Catrell Wallace
Most xpts/season
2019 75 Brock Funk
2012 45 Josh Lowery
2017 44 Martin Ramirez
2014 43 Alex Denker
2011 42 Jace Denker
2018 40 Grayson Scoles
2004 39 Todd Bryan
2010 38 Jace Denker
2016 35 Hayden Ray
2009 34 Jace Denker
2013 33 Alex Denker
2015 32 Hayden Ray
2007 32 Austin Bradley
2002 32 Todd Bryan
1999 30 Nick Harbert
Most xpts att/season (Since 2008)
2019 76 Brock Funk
2012 46 Josh Lowery
2017 45 Martin Ramirez
2014 44 Alex Denker
2018 43 Grayson Scoles
2011 43 Jace Denker
2010 42 Jace Denker
2004 39 Todd Bryan
2009 37 Jace Denker
2013 35 Alex Denker
2016 35 Hayden Ray
2015 34 Hayden Ray
2008 33 Austin Bradley
*Most FG att/season
2016 22 Hayden Ray
2002 17 Todd Bryan
2015 16 Hayden Ray
2014 12 Alex Denker
2009 10 Jace Denker
Most FG made/season
2016 19 Hayden Ray
2015 13 Hayden Ray
2002 13 Todd Bryan
2004 12 Todd Bryan
2003 10 Todd Bryan
2006 9 Jordan Knight
*Highest FG % made
2016 86% Hayden Ray
2003 83% Todd Bryan
2015 81% Hayden Ray
Most Xpts/career
2009-11 114 Jace Denker
2002-04 102 Todd Bryan
2018-19 84 Brock Funk
2012-14 76 Alex Denker
2014-16 67 Hayden Ray
1998-2000 65 Nick Harbert
2006-08 61 Austin Bradley
*Most Xpts att/career
2009-11 122 Jace Denker
2002-04 110 Todd Bryan
2018-19 86 Brock Funk
2012-14 79 Alex Denker
2014-16 69 Hayden Ray
*Most FG att/career
2002-2004 49 Todd Bryan
2014-16 38 Hayden Ray
Longest FG
2016 49 Hayden Ray/Har-Ber
2000 49 Nick Harbert/Sheridan
2014 48 Alex Denker/Alma
2011 47 Jace Denker/Van Buren
2010 47 Jace Denker/Springdale
2014 45 Alex Denker/Russellville
2016 44 Hayden Ray/Har-Ber
2016 44 Hayden Ray/LR Central
2014 44 Alex Denker/Alma
2010 44 Jace Denker/Conway
2019 43 Brock Funk/Bentonville West(1)
2016 43 Hayden Ray/Springdale
2012 43 Josh Lowery/Conway
2003 43 Todd Bryan/LR Hall
2000 43 Nick Harbert/Lake Hamilton
2016 42 Hayden Ray/FS Southside
2009 42 Jace Denker/Conway
2009 42 Jace Denker/Van Buren
2004 42 Todd Bryan/El Dorado
2015 41 Hayden Ray/Siloam Springs
2014 41 Alex Denker/Russellville
2008 41 Austin Bradley/Russellville
2008 41 Austin Bradley/Springdale
2002 41 Todd Bryan/LR Hall
2001 41 Moreno/Camden Fairview
2016 40 Hayden Ray/North Little Rock
2015 40 Hayden Ray/LR Central
2009 40 Jace Denker/Benton
2006 40 Jordan Knight/FS Southside
2003 40 Todd Bryan/Sheridan
*Most touchbacks
2016 28/68 Hayden Ray
2002 24/60 Todd Bryan
DEFENSE
*Most tackles/game
2007 23 Austin Humbard/Conway&Cabot
2017 20 Jakob Neel/FS Northside
1970 18 Randy Edington/Oak Grove
1966 18 J.D. Johnson/White Hall
Most tackles/season
1966 156 Curtiss Williams
2002 138 Josh Newlin
2004 137 Josh Sanders
2017 136 Jakob Neel
2000 136 Jason Rose
1999 136 Jake Newlin
2001 135 Jason Rose
2007 134 Austin Humbard
2016 120 Marvin Moody
2003 118 Bryan Griffith
2016 115 Jakob Neel
2013 114 Jake Johnson
2005 111 Michael Vocque
2003 104 Josh McClellan
Most tackles/career
2006-08 338 Austin Humbard
2016-18 301 Jakob Neel
1999-2001 300 Jason Rose
2011-13 281 Jesse Johnson
2006-08 262 Dijon Benton
1965-67 236 Curtiss Williams
2002-04 234 Bryan Griffith
2002-04 226 Josh Sanders
Most sacks/season
2018 15 Nate Wallace
2019 11 Kyle Green
2018 10 Josh Salguerio
2008 9 Shawn Burchfield
2019 8.5 Kennedy Miller
2018 8 Kajuan Robinson
2019 7 Austin Bailey
2013 7 Austin May
2011 7 Tim Kelly
2008 7 Nathan Lee
2006 7 Chris Taylor
2004 7 Sawyer Holt
2002 7 Josh White
2016 6 Hayden Knowles
2015 6 Madre Dixon
2014 6 Ryan Hall
2007 6 Raylen Cantrell
2007 6 Austin Humbard
2002 6 Aaron Johnson
2000 6 Phillip Primm
Most sacks/career
2016-18 18 Nate Wallace
2016-18 16 Kajuan Robinson
2014-16 14 Madre Dixon
1995-98 14 Scott Summers
2017-19 13 Austin Bailey
2000-02 13 Aaron Johnson
2017-19 12 Kyle Green
2005-07 12 Nathan Probst
1999-2001 12 Andy Summers
2009-2011 11 Tim Kelly
2002-04 11 Josh Caldwell
2004-06 11 Chris Taylor
Most TFLs/Season
2018 19 Kajuan Robinson
2018 17 Nate Wallace
2017 15 Johnny Wallace
1997 15 Scott Summers
2016 14 Marvin Moody
2007 14 Nathan Probst
1996 14 Scott Summers
2016 13 Madre Dixon
2014 13 Hunter Fugitt
2007 13 Raylen Cantrell
2007 13 Austin Humbard
2017 11 Antonio Todd
2015 11 Mario Waits
2015 11 Madre Dixon
1995 11 Scott Summers
2015 10 Jakob Neel
2015 10 Marvin Moody
2006 10 Cody Williams
2004 10 Josh Caldwell
2005 10 Michael Vocque
2003 10 Jesse Nordman
2002 10 Aaron Johnson
2000 10 Matt Lewis
Most TFLs/career
1995-98 40 Scott Summers
2016-18 34 Kajuan Robinson
2006-08 27 Austin Humbard
2005-07 26 Nathan Probst
2016-18 25 Nate Wallace
2013-16 24 Madre Dixon
2013-16 23 Marvin Moody
2013-15 22 Cameron Murray
2000-02 22 Aaron Johnson
2017-19 20 Austin Bailey
2013-15 20 Mario Waits
2004-06 20 Cody Williams
Most fum. Rec/season
2002 5 Aaron Johnson
2009 4 Hunter Mayall
2003 4 Josh McClellan
2003 4 Brandon Butler
Most fum. Rec/career
2000-02 10 Aaron Johnson
1999-01 7 Jason Rose
2014-16 6 Marvin Moody
2016-18 5 Andrew Hayes
2000-02 5 Josh White
Most Int./season
1967 10 Joe Johnson
2015 6 Quinton Royal
2019 5 Darrick Rose
2019 5 Austin Schroeder
2015 5 Jaelyn Jones
2004 5 Bryan Griffith
2004 5 Hunter Nugent
2000 5 Kevin Littleton
Most Int./career
2002-04 11 Bryan Griffith
1965-67 11 Joe Johnson
2006-08 9 Dijon Benton
2002-04 8 Todd Bryan
2017-19 7 Darrick Rose
2016-18 7 Andrew Hayes
2005-07 7 Jordan Knight
2000-02 7 Brandon St. Pierre
*Most Int./game
2008 3 Dijon Benton/Benton
2004 3 Todd Bryant/Warren
1960 3 Louis Besancon/HS Lakeside
Most pass knockdowns/season
2004 15 Todd Bryan
2018 14 Darrick Rose
2017 14 Andrew Hayes
2017 14 Antonio Rice
2004 14 Zach Kitchens
2019 13 Darrick Rose
2018 13 Andrew Hayes
2016 10 Collin Welch
2014 10 Drew Tipton
2011 10 Dillon Winfrey
2011 9 Aaron Bell
2003 9 Todd Bryan
Most Knockdowns/career
2016-18 30 Andrew Hayes
2017-19 27 Darrick Rose
2012-14 26 Drew Tipton
2002-04 24 Todd Bryan
2012-14 16 Markevious Nelson
2010-12 16 Aaron Bell
20015-17 15 Cameron Vail
1999-2001 15 Shea Rentch
Longest Int. return for TD
2004 98 Travis Queck/Jacksonville
2014 92 Conner Chapdelaine/Greenwood
2014 88 Ben Bruick/Greenwood
2012 87 Davis Nossaman/Texarkana
2003 69 Lee/Catholic
2018 65 Jakob Neel/Conway
1999 63 Matt White/Pine Bluff
2014 62 McDonald/Van Buren
2000 57 Alex Pudinas/Sylvan Hills
1999 45 Josh Baumbeck/Pine Bluff
2013 42 Jake Johnson/Benton
2005 42 Jared Szabad/Conway
2008 39 Dijon Benton/Sheridan