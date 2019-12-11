In seventh-grade boys game, White surges past Blue

In the first basketball battle between the Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School and the White Hornets seventh-grade teams at Bryant Middle School on Tuesday, Cedric Jones scored 16 points including four 3-pointers to lead White to a 34-15 win over Blue.

The teams were close through the end of the first quarter but then Bryant White out-scored Bryant Blue 10-2 in the second stanza to gain the upper hand.

Dylan Holman finished with 8 points and led the White Hornets in rebounding.

For Bryant Blue, Jonathan Frost led the way with 9 points. Hudson Thomason, Ethan Williams and Ryan Green each added 2.

“We worked hard and competed well in the first half,” said Blue coach Joe Cook. “We did not match their intensity and passion in the second half.”

Said White coach Reid Prescott, “We started out slow. Bethel showed us a defense that we had not seen before.”

White’s 8-6 lead after a quarter became 18-8 by halftime.

“We made adjustments during halftime and came out scoring 13 points in the third quarter,” Prescott noted.

The lead ballooned to 31-11 going into the fourth quarter.

“Cedric Jones played a great game from the guard position,” Prescott said. “Dylan Holman also contributed huge down low.”

Bryant White, now 3-0, travels to Lake Hamilton for its next game on Monday, Dec. 16. Bryant Blue, now 1-4, hosts Benton on Monday at Bethel.

“We will continue to work and get better,” said Cook.