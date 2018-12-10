Updated Bryant Hornets team and individual record book

December 9, 2018 Football

These stats are incomplete. They were culled from record books published in 1971 and revised in 2010 and 2012.

Statistical categories marked with an asterisk (*) are those in which updated statistics could not be found.

The offensive stats are those that I kept for the games I covered from 1996 through 2018, though I didn’t have game-by-game offensive stats prior to 1998.

The defensive stats are direct from former Bryant Hornets defensive line coach Brad Stroud, from former defensive coordinator Darrell Burnett and from current defensive coordinator Quad Sanders, with the exception of 2010 (when the stats were apparently misplaced).

Stats added to the list for 2018 are in italics.

If anyone has official stats from before 1999 or updates in categories marked by the asterisks, please contact Rob Patrick at rob@bryantdaily.com

—Rob

Bryant Hornets football records

TEAM RECORDS

Most wins in a season                        

2018                          11

1999                            11

2017                            10

2004                            10

 

Most consecutive wins          

1999                            11

2017                            8

2014                            8

2012                            8

 

Best record                              

1999                            11-1

2018                           11-2

2017                            10-2

2004                            10-2

 

Most first downs/game         

2018               LR Catholic      30

2017                LR Catholic      30

2016                LR Central        29

2011                FS Northside   29

1999                Benton            28

2015                Van Buren       26

 

Most first downs/season       

2017                252

1999                236

2018               240

2014                216

2004                204

2003                203

2001                203

 

Most total offense/game      

2017                LR Catholic      626

2018               LR Catholic.     594

1998                Fairview          562

2011                FS Northside   557

2003                Benton            525

2018              FS Southside      520

2010                Van Buren       519

2017                Lake Hamilon  512

2015                Van Buren       504

2012                Sheridan          503

 

Most total offense/season    

2017                5038

1999                4921

2018                4891

2014                4194

2001                4172

2002                4138

 

Most rushing yards/game     

1963                Magnet Cove   387

2015                Van Buren       383

2015                LR Catholic      371

2013                LR Central        365

2018                Conway           356

2018               LR Catholic      351

2016                LR Central        342

2015                Siloam Springs341

 

Most rushing yards/season   

2018                2759

2015                2745

1997                2671

2014                2525

2013                2348

1995                2289

2009                2280

 

Most passing yds/game         

2000                Benton            501

2003                Benton            477

2012                El Dorado         420

2017                Catholic           379

2004                Russellville      369

2012                Cabot               361

2002                Catholic           356

 

Most passing yds/season       

2003                3013

2017                2978

2002                2903

1999                2861

2004                2724

2012                2617

2001                2550

 

Most total plays/game          

2017                Central            98

2017                LR Catholic      89

2017                Fayetteville     84

2004                Russellville      84

1964                Robinson         82

2018             Fayetteville        82

2016                Fayetteville     82

2018               LR Catholic     81

2016                Central            81

2018                FS Southside.  80

2017                Bentonville      80

2007                Central            80

 

Most total plays/season

2017                846

2016                787

2018               765

1999                730

2004                718

2003                694

2014                665

2001                653

2015                639

2002                639

 

Most points/game                 

2018               LR Catholic.    59

1965                Perryville         59

2012                Sheridan          58

2018                LR Central        56

2017                Lake Hamilton56

2012                Benton            55

1999                Pine Bluff        55

2009                Van Buren       52

 

Most points/season   

2018                420

2017                396

2012                373

1999                349

2010                348

2014                346

2002                343

 

Fewest points allowed season-10 games

1960                40

1961                85

2006                98

1967                100

2004                104

1975                115

2018                119

1995                125

 

Fewest points allowed/season-12 games

2004                140

2018                151

1999                169

2008                175

2014                184

2010                208

 

Fewest points allowed/season-13 games

2018                158

 

Most points allowed/season

1955                401

1993                371

1977                308

2016                304

1990                302

 

Highest scoring average/season       

2012                33.9

2017                33.0

2018                32.3

2002                31.1

2011                30.6

2001                29.3

1999                29.1

2010                29

 

Fewest pts. Average allowed/season            

1960                4.0

1967                8.3

1961                8.5

2006                10.8

1975                11.5

2004                11.7

1995                11.8

2018                12.2

2007                12.3

1974                12.4

 

Most def. shutouts/season                

1960                5

2004                4

1961                4

2013                3

1984                3

1974                3

1965                3

1959                3

 

Most def. TDs/season                                    

2016                5

2004                5

2012                4

2005                4

2010                3

 

Most sacks/season                            

2018                41

2008                29

2017                27

2016                26

2006                25

2015                22

2011                22

 

Most fumbles rec./season                 

2003                23

1966                23

1965                23

2002                22

2000                16

1993                16

 

Most breakups/season                      

2004                61

2018                60

2017                47

2002                44

2003                37

1999                37

 

Most int./season                                

2004                21

1965                19

2000                16

2016                15

2007                15

2002                15

 

Most TFL/season                                

2016                85

2018                82

2017                78

2015                72

2005                62

2007                60

 

Most TD’s game                                 

2012                Sheridan                      9

2018              LR Catholic                  8

2018                LR Central                  8

2017                Lake Hamilton            8

2012                Benton                        8

 

*Most KO Ret. Yds/game      

1964                Mabelvale                   255

 

*Most Punt Ret. Yds/game               

1964                Dollarway                    157

 

*Most KO Return Yds/season                        

2009                852

 

*Most Punt Return Yds/season         

1964                528

 

Most TDs/season                               

2018                58

2017                52

2012                52

2010                48

2014                46

1999                45

 

Fewest yds. Allowed/season (10)     

1995                1828

2006                1935

2009                2068

2007                2078

2008                2098

 

Fewest Rush yds. Allowed/season (10)

2004                890

2008                965

2006                980

2007                1055

2005                1055

2018                1098

1995                1151

 

Fewest Rush yds. Per game avg./season (12/13)

2008                100.7

2018                112.3

2004                112.9

2016                126.4

2017                135.4

2014                143.3

 

Fewest pass yds allowed/season      

1995                585

1998                616

1994                734

2009                795

1993                823

 

Most forced turnovers/season

2003                37

2002                34

2004                32

2016                29

2000                29

 

Most penalties/season/                     

2016                107

2018                87

2017                79

2014                77

2008                72

2002                72

 

Most Int thrown/game                      

1999                FS Northside   7

2003                LR Central        4

1999                Pine Bluff        4

2016                LR Catholic      3

2011                Conway           3

2012                Cabot               3

2007                FS Southside   3

2007                NoLittle Rock   3

2007                LR Central        3

 

Most Int. thrown/season                   

2007                18

2001                18

1994                18

2003                15

2002                15

2004                14

1999                13

1998                13

 

Fewest int. thrown/season (attempts)

2014                3 (208)

2008                4 (163)

2010                5 (176)

2013                6 (152)

2016                7 (382)

2009                7 (177)

2017                8 (371)

2015                8 (170)

2012                8 (308)

 

Most Int. Forced/game                      

1999                Pine Bluff        7

2010                NLR                 4

2008                Springdale       4

2007                Fayetteville     4

2006                Russellville      4

2004                LR Hall             4

2003                Warren            4

2002                Shiloh              4

2003                Fairview          4

1965                Robinson         4

1965                Fuller               4

1961                England           4

 

Most Int. forced/season                     

2004                21

2016                15

2002                15

2003                14

 

*Most onside kicks recovered

1999                4

 

Most Xpts/season                              

2017                51

2018                49

2014                45

2012                45

2011                42

2009                39

 

Most FGs/season                               

2016                19

2015                13

2002                13

2004                12

2006                11

2003                11

 

Longest TD run                                   

2006                94 yds.             Matt Schrader

2015                89 yds.             Chace Henson

1961                88 yds.

2015                86 yds.             DeAmonte Terry

1999                80 yds.             Luke Brown

2013                76 yds.             Brushawn Hunter

1999                75 yds.             Matt White

 

Longest FG                                          

2016                49 yds.             Hayden Ray/Har-Ber

2000                49 yds.             Nick Harbert/Sheridan

2014                48 yds.             Alex Denker/Alma

2011                47 yds.             Jace Denker/Van Buren

2010                47 yds.             Jace Denker/Springdale

 

Longest TD pass                                 

2010                95 yds.Blake Davidson to Sawyer Nichols

2017                89 yds.Ren Hefley to Brandon Murray

2004                89 yds. Anthony Mask to Richie Wood

2015                81 yds. Gunnar Burks to Austin Kelley

2011                80 yds. Hayden Lessenberry to Hayden Daniel

2002                80 yds. Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

 

Longest int. return                  

2004                98 yds. Travis Queck               Jacksonville

2014                92 yds. Connor Chapdelaine   Greenwood

2014                88 yds.Ben Bruick                   Greenwood

2012                87 yds. Davis Nossaman         Texarkana

2012                77 yds. Jake Johnson             LR Central

 

*Most games started career  

2016                36 Hayden Knowles

2004                35 David Hollis

 

Most coaching victories

2003-14           103      Paul Calley

1979-89           40        John Brainerd

1998-2002       34        Daryl Patton

2016-18           30        Buck James

 

Most wins/senior class                      

2016-18          30

2015-17           28

2013-16           27

2012-15           26

2008-10           25

2009-11           25

 

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS

Rushing

Most 100 yd rushing games              

2016-18           18          LaTavian Scott

2007-09           17        Chris Rycraw

1999-2001       12        Matt White

2015-16           6          DeAmonte Terry

2010-11           6          Karon Dismuke

 

Most 200 yd rushing games              

2007-09           3          Chris Rycraw

1999-2001       2          Matt White

 

Most rushing atts./game                   

1983                44        G.Haynie/Watson Chapel

2017                37        Latavian Scott/Northside

2009                36        Chris Rycraw/Conway

2008                35        Chris Rycraw/Springdale

2009                33        Chris Rycraw/LR Catholic

 

Most rushing atts./career                  

2007-09           559      Chris Rycraw

2016-18           554      Latavion Scott

1999-2001       450      Matt White

2006-08           297      Aspen Trevino

1997-98           299      Jackie Brown

1998-2000       263      Luke Brown

2014-16           258      DeAmonte Terry

1995                240      Chris Jumper

 

Most yds./game                                 

1983                264      G.Haynie/Watson Chapel

2009                245      Chris Rycraw/Conway

2009                219      Chris Rycraw/LR Catholic

2008                213      Chris Rycraw/Springdale

2001                206      Matt White/Sylvan Hills

1999                204      Matt White/Pine Bluff

2018                202      Latavion Scott/FS Southside

2011                195      Karon Dismuke/LR Central

 

Most yds rushing/season                   

2018                1,760   Latavion Scott

2009                1,651   Chris Rycraw

2008                1,514   Chris Rycraw

2017                1,423   Latavion Scott

2001                1,277   Matt White

1997                1,203   Jackie Brown

1995                1,183   Greg Jumper

2011                1,116  Karon Dismuke

2015                1,054  DeAmonte Terry

 

Most yds. Rushing/career                  

2016-18           3,361   Latavion Scott

2007-09           3,123   Chris Rycraw

1999-2001       2,839   Matt White

1996-98           1,851  Jackie Brown

2011-12           1,756   Karon Dismuke

1998-2000       1,593   Luke Brown

 

Most TD’s rushing/game                   

2011                4          Karon Dismuke/FS Northside

2008                4          Chris Rycraw/Conway

2008                4          Chris Rycraw/Benton

2009                4          Chris Rycraw/Cabot

2005                4          Jon Isbell/LR Hall

2018               3          Latavion Scott/North Little Rock (state championship game)

2018                3          Latavion Scott/Conway

2018                3          Latavion Scott/LR Central

2018                3          Latavion Scott/LR Catholic

2017                3          Cameron Vail/Benton

2012                3          Tyree Reese/J.A. Fair

2010                3          Stephen Clark/Van Buren

2010                3          Karon Dismuke/Van Buren

2010                3          Josh Hampton/Springdale

2009                3          Chris Rycraw/Benton

2009                3          Chris Rycraw/Sheridan

2009                3          Chris Rycraw/Conway

2007                3          Aspen Trevino/Benton

2004                3          Brandon Butler/LR Hall

2002                3          Brandon St. Pierre/Shiloh Christian

2001                3          Matt White/Sylvan Hills

2001                3          Matt White/Camden Fairview

2001                3          Matt White/Lake Hamilton

2000                3          Mark Medlin/Camden Fairview

1999                3          Luke Brown/LR McClellan

1998                3          Luke Brown/Camden Fairview

 

Most rushing TDs/season                  

2018                24        Latavion Scott

2009                18        Chris Rycraw

2008                17        Chris Rycraw

2001                15        Matt White

1999                14        Luke Brown

2011                12        Karon Dismuke

2014                11        Kyron Boyle

2017                11        Latavian Scott

 

Most rushing TDs/career                   

2016-18          37        Latavion Scott

2007-09           34        Chris Rycraw

1999-2001       29        Matt White

1998-2000       22        Luke Brown

2006-08           18        Aspen Trevino

2010-12           18        Hayden Lessenberry

 

Highest yd/per att/season (Min. 50 carries)            

2013                10.56   Brushawn Hunter (68c)

1960                8.4       Louis Besancon

2010                7.62     Karon Dismuke (84c)

1997                7.09     R. Jones (75c)

2001                6.98     Matt White (183c)

2013                6.88     Devonte Howard (95c)

2018                6.54     Latavion Scott (269c)

 

Longest TD run                       

2006                96        Matt Schrader

2015                89        Chace Henson/Siloam Springs

1961                88        Tinker Green/England

2015                86        DeAmonte Terry/Catholic

1999                80        Luke Brown/Sheridan

2013                76        Brushawn Hunter/LR Central

1999                75        Matt White/Catholic

2013                70        Brushawn Hunter/NLR

 

PASSING

Most 300+yd passing games             

2001-03           4          Scott Peeler

2016-17           3          Ren Hefley

2010-12           3          Hayden Lessenberry

2003-05           3          Anthony Mask

 

Most 200+yd passing games             

2000-02           17        Lance Parker

2010-12           14        Hayden Lessenberry

2016-18           12          Ren Hefley

2003-05           11        Anthony Mask

2001-03           8          Scott Peeler

 

Most attps./game                              

2007                59        Logan Parker/LR Central

2003                55        Scott Peeler/Benton

2004                54        Anthony Mask/LR Central

2005                53        Anthony Mask/Benton

2003                50        Scott Peeler/Conway

2003                50        Scott Peeler/McClellan

1998                49        Tadd Farmer/Camden Fairview

2004                47        Anthony Mask/Northside

2002                46        Lance Parker/West Memphis

2001                46        Lance Parker/Texarkana

2017                45        Ren Hefley/Bentonville

2007                45        Logan Parker/Catholic

2004                45        Anthony Mask/Russellville

2012                44        Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

1999                44        Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff

 

Most atts/season                   

2004                419      Anthony Mask

2003                415      Scott Peeler

2005                377      Anthony Mask

2002                359      Lance Parker

2007                353      Logan Parker

1998                327      Tadd Farmer

1999                321      Derik McCoy

2001                318     Lance Parker

 

Most atts/career                                

2003-05           796      Anthony Mask

2016-18           746      Ren Hefley

2000-02           685      Lance Parker

2010-12           681      Hayden Lessenberry

2001-03           433      Scott Peeler

 

Most yds/game                      

2000                508      Jeramie Wooten/Benton

2003                477      Scott Peeler/Benton

2012                399      Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado

1998                385      Tadd Farmer/Camden Fairview

2004                369      Anthony Mask/Russellville

2017                363      Ren Hefley/Catholic

2012                361      Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

2002                356      Lance Parker/Catholic

1999                354      Derik McCoy/Benton

 

Most yds/season                    

2003                3,013   Scott Peeler

2002                2,817   Lance Parker

2004                2,719   Anthony Mask

1999                2,697   Derik McCoy

2001                2,442   Lance Parker

2012                2,421   Hayden Lessenberry

2005                2,176   Anthony Mask

2007                2,111   Logan Parker

1998                2,086   Tadd Farmer

2011                2,007   Hayden Lessenberry

 

Most yds/career                                 

20010-12         5,715   Hayden Lessenberry

2000-02           5,379   Lance Parker

2016-18           5,198   Ren Hefley

2003-05           4,903   Anthony Mask

2002-03           3,074   Scott Peeler

 

Most int./game                                  

1999                7          Derik McCoy/Northside

2003                4          Scott Peeler/Central

2012                3          Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

2011                3          Hayden Lessenberry/Conway

2007                3          Logan Parker/Central

2007                3          Logan Parker/NLR

2007                3          Logan Parker/Southside

2001                3          Lance Parker/Conway

2001                3          Lance Parker/Benton

2001                3          Lance Parker/Lake Hamilton

1999                3          Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff

1998                3          Tadd Farmer/McClellan

1998                3          Tadd Farmer/Texarkana

 

Most int./season                                

2007                17        Logan Parker

2001                17        Lance Parker

2002                15        Lance Parker

2004                14        Anthony Mask

2003                14        Scott Peeler

1994                13        Kevin Nelson

1999                12        Derik McCoy

1998                12        Tadd Farmer

 

Most Int/career                      

2000-02           32        Lance Parker

2003-05           25        Anthony Mask

2010-12           23        Hayden Lessenberry

2006-07           18        Logan Parker

2016-18          17        Ren Hefley

2001-03           15        Scott Peeler

1997-98           14        Tadd Farmer

 

Most TD passes/game                                   

2000                5          Jeramie Wooden/Benton

2017                4          Ren Hefley/Catholic

2017                4          Ren Hefley/Lake Hamilton

2016                4          Ren Hefley/Cabot

2012                4          Hayden Lessenberry/Lake Hamilton

2012                4          Hayden Lessenberry/Benton

2011                4          Hayden Lessenberry/Texarkana

2011                4          Hayden Lessenberry/Northside

2007                4          Logan Parker/Catholic

2005                4          Anthony Mask/Benton

2004                4          Anthony Mask/Russellville

2003                4          Scott Peeler/Warren

2003                4          Scott Peeler/Catholic

2003                4          Scott Peeler/LR Parkview

2002                4          Lance Parker/West Memphis

2002                4          Lance Parker/NLR

2002                4          Lance Parker/Catholic

2001                4          Lance Parker/Benton

2000                4          Jeramie Wooten/Sylvan Hills

1998                4          Tadd Farmer/Catholic

 

Most TD passes/season                     

2003                29        Scott Peeler

2002                24        Lance Parker

2012                23        Hayden Lessenberry

2007                23        Logan Parker

2004                23        Anthony Mask

2001                21        Lance Parker

2017                19        Ren Hefley

2000                17        Jeramie Wooten

 

*Most TD passes/career                    

2016-18           46        Ren Hefley

2010-12           45        Hayden Lessenberry

2000-02           45        Lance Parker

2003-05           39        Anthony Mask

2001-03           29        Scott Peeler

2005-07           24        Logan Parker

2012-14           21        Brandan Warner

 

Best comp %/game

Minimum 20 completions                 

2011                80%     Hayden Lessenberry/Northside (24-30)

2003                78%     Scott Peeler/Catholic (25-32)

2000                78%     Jeramie Wooten/Benton (32-41)

2011                76%     Hayden Lessenberrry/Texarkana (22-29)

1999                74%     Derik McCoy/Benton (23-31)

2011                71%     Hayden Lessenberry/Van Buren (22-31)

2002                71%     Lance Parker/Catholic (22-31)

1998                71%     Tadd Farmer/Catholic (20-28)

2016                69%     Ren Hefley/Cabot (20-29)

2014                69%     Brandan Warner/Har-Ber (25-36)

2012                69%     Hayden Lessenberry/Texarkana (29-42)

2003                69%     Scott Peeler/Benton (38-55)

 

Best comp %/season (Minimum 100 comp.)                                   

2010                67%     Hayden Lessenberry (102-153)

2011                65%     Hayden Lessenberry (159-244)

2014                64%     Brandan Warner (126-198)

2015                62%     Gunnar Burks (101-163)

2012                62%     Hayden Lessenberry (175-284)

2000                61%    Jeramie Wooten (130-212)

2003                60%     Scott Peeler (247-415)

 

Most completions/game                   

2003                38        Scott Peeler/Benton

2007                32        Logan Parker/LR Central

2005                32        Anthony Mask/Benton

2000                32        Jeramie Wooten/Benton

2003                31        Scott Peeler/Conway

2004                30        Anthony Mask/LR Central

2012                29        Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado

 

Most completions/season                 

2003                247      Scott Peeler

2004                213      Anthony Mask

2005                199      Anthony Mask

2002                193      Lance Parker

2007                190      Logan Parker

1999                180      Derik McCoy

2012                175      Hayden Lessenberry

 

Most completions/career                  

2010-12           436      Hayden Lessenberry

2003-05           414      Anthony Mask

2016-18           399      Ren Hefley

2000-02           365      Lance Parker

2001-03           254      Scott Peeler

2012-14           226      Brandan Warner

 

Longest TD pass                     

2010                95        Blake Davidson to Sawyer Nichols

2000                90        Jeramie Wooten to Matt White

2017                89        Ren Hefley to Brandon Murray

2004                89        Anthony Mask to Richie Wood

2001                85        Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

2015                81        Gunnar Burks to Austin Kelly

2011                80        H. Lessenberry to Hayden Daniel

2002                80        Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

2014                75        Brandan Warner to Evan Lee

2002                74        Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

1966                71        Frank Winkler to Darrell Green

2016                71        Beaux Bonvillain to Randy Thomas

2012                71        H. Lessenberry to Brushawn Hunter

2012                71        H. Lessenberry to Brushawn Hunter

1998                70        Tadd Farmer to Tanner Francis

 

RECEIVING

Most receptions/game                      

2005                16        Jon Isbell/Benton

2003                16        Zach Cardinal/Benton

2004                14        Richie Wood/Russellville

2007                13        Taylor Masters/Southside

2005                12        Jon Isbell/Russellville

2005                12        Dustin Holland/Benton

2003                12        Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2003                12        Zach Cardinal/LR McClellan

2012                11        Dillon Winfrey/El Dorado

2005                11        Jake Jackson/NLR

2004                11        Richie Wood/NLR

2000                11        Matt Brown/Lake Hamilton

2017                10        Ja’Kalon Pittman/Central

2016                10        Landon Smith/Cabot

2005                10        Jake Jackson/Benton

2004                10        Richie Wood/Conway

2003                10        Richie Wood/Benton

 

Most Receptions/Season                   

2003                97        Zach Cardinal

2005                76        Jon Isbell

2004                76        Richie Wood

2007                73        Taylor Masters

1999                68        Matt Brown

1998                66        Tanner Francis

2003                63        Richie Wood

2007                58        Jake Jackson

2005                58        Dustin Holland

 

Most Receptions/career                    

2001-03           171      Zach Cardinal

2003-05           155      Richie Wood

1998-00           148      Matt Brown

2005-07           139      Jake Jackson

2005-07           131      Taylor Masters

2002-04           114      Jon Isbell

2001-03           90        A.J. Nixon

2009-11           81        Sawyer Nichols

2012-14           80        Brushawn Hunter

 

Most rec. Yds/game                           

2004                240      Richie Wood/Russellville

2005                197      Jon Isbell/Benton

2003                189      Richie Wood/Benton

2012                176      K.J. Hill/Cabot

2003                176      Zach Cardinal/Benton

2003                168      Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2017                160      Brandon Murray/Lake Hamilton

2012                158      Brushawn Hunter/El Dorado

1999                156      Matt Brown/Conway

2014                150      Evan Lee/Har-Ber

2006                147      Taylor Masters/Russellville

1999                145      Michael Wallace/Benton

2011                144      Sawyer Nichols/Cabot

2000                144      Matt Brown/Lake Hamilton

1998                144      Tanner Francis/McClellan

2005                143      Dustin Holland/Benton

2017                142      Brandon Murray/Catholic

2002                142      A.J. Nixon/Sheridan

1998                142      Tanner Francis/Camden Fairview

1966                141      Terry Lewallen/LR Fuller

2004                140      Dustin Holland/Benton

2016                139      Reece Coates/NLR

2002                139      Zach Cardinal/McClellan

2015                138      Austin Kelly/Fayetteville

2012                137      K.J. Hill/El Dorado

2004                133      Richie Wood/Northside

1998                133      Tanner Francis/Conway

1999                132      Josh Farmer/Pine Bluff

2018               130     Jake Meaders/North Little Rock

2005                130      Jake Jackson/NLR

 

Most rec. yds/season                         

2003                1180    Zach Cardinal

2004                1047    Richie Wood

1999                1038    Matt Brown

2003                1012    Richie Wood

1998                984      Tanner Francis

2002                951      Zach Cardinal

2004                923      Dustin Holland

 

Most rec. yds/career                          

2001-03           2,554   Zach Cardinal

2002-04           2,281   Richie Wood

1998-00           2,142   Matt Brown

2003-05           1,791   Dustin Holland

2005-07           1,593   Jake Jackson

2005-07           1,550   Taylor Masters

2011-13           1,239   Brushawn Hunter

2009-11           1,234   Sawyer Nichols

1999-01           1,080   Matt White

2004-06           1,076   Jon Isbell

2009-11           1,039   Dillon Winfrey

1998-00           1,009   Tanner Francis

 

Most TD rec/game                             

2003                4          Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2017                3          Brandon Murray/Conway

2017                3          Brandon Murray/Lake Hamilton

2005                3          Jon Isbell/Benton

2004                3          Richie Wood/Russellville

1998                3          Tanner Francis/Catholic

 

Most TD rec./season                          

2017                16        Brandon Murray

2004                14        Richie Wood

2003                13        Zach Cardinal

2003                13        Richie Wood

2012                11        K.J. Hill

2007                10        Taylor Masters

2013                9          Brushawn Hunter

2009                9          Brandon Parish

 

Most TD rec/career                            

2002-04           31        Richie Wood

2001-03           22        Zach Cardinal

2015-17           17        Brandon Murray

2012-15           15        Brushawn Hunter

2005-07           15        Jake Jackson

2005-07           14        Taylor Masters

2003-05           14        Dustin Holland

2002-04           14        A.J. Nixon

 

Most avg. per catch/season (Minimum 25 catches)            

2017                20.6     Brandon Murray

2001                20        A.J. Nixon

2000                19.5     Matt White

2012                17.8     K.J. Hill

2010                17.8     Sawyer Nichols

1999                17.8     Michael Wallace

2015                17.3     Aaron Orender

2012                16.4     Brushawn Hunter

2004                16.2     Dustin Holland

2003                16.1     Richie Wood

2001                16        Brandon St. Pierre

1998                15.9     Matt Brown

1999                15.3     Matt Brown

2014                14.9     Evan Lee

2013                14.9     Brushawn Hunter

2011                14.9     Dillon Winfrey

1998                14.9     Tanner Francis

2016                14.8     Reece Coates

2009                14.7     Brandon Parish

1999                14.7     Matt White

 

Most avg. per catch/career (Min. 50 catches)

2015-17           19.2     Brandon Murray (50)

2000-02           16.1     A.J. Nixon (90)

2013-15           15.8     Aaron Orender (52)

2011-13           15.5     Brushawn Hunter (80)

2009-11           15.3     Dillon Winfrey (68)

2009-11           15.1     Sawyer Nichols (81)

2001-03           14.8     Zach Cardinal (170)

2000-02           14.8     Brandon St. Pierre (55)

1999-2001       14.8     Matt White (73)

2002-04           14.7     Richie Wood (155)

1998-00           14.7     Tanner Francis (68)

 

Most 100 yd. rec. games                   

2001-03           11        Zach Cardinal

1998-00           8          Matt Brown

2002-04           6          Richie Wood

2011-13           5          Brushawn Hunter

2009-11           4          Dillon Winfrey

2005-07           4          Jake Jackson

2003-05           4          Dustin Holland

2000-02           4          A.J. Nixon

1998-00           4          Tanner Francis

 

Longest TD receptions                        

2010                95        Sawyer Nichols/Benton

2000                90        Matt White

2017                89        Brandon Murray

2004                89        Richie Wood

2001                85        A.J. Nixon

2015                81        Austin Kelly

2011                80        Hayden Daniel

2002                80        A.J. Nixon

 

TOTAL OFFENSE

*Total plays/game                             

2004                69        Anthony Mask/LR Central

 

*Total plays/season                           

2002                450      Lance Parker

 

*Total plays/career                            

2000-02           843      Lance Parker

 

Total offense/game                           

2003                489      Scott Peeler/Benton

2000                475      Jeramie Wooten/Benton

2002                436      Lance Parker/Conway

2012                433      Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado

2014                400      Brandan Warner/Har-Ber

2012                392      Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

2002                376      Lance Parker/Catholic

2017                375      Ren Hefley/Catholic

2005                365      Anthony Mask/Benton

2003                363      Lance Parker/West Memphis

2003                363      Lance Parker/Benton

2004                348      Anthony Mask/Russellville

1999                347      Derik McCoy/Benton

2003                337      Scott Peeler/Warren

1999                333      Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff

 

Total offense/season                         

2002                3,349   Lance Parker

2003                2,939   Scott Peeler

1999                2,730   Derik McCoy

2004                2,667   Anthony Mask

2012                2,517   Hayden Lessenberry

2001                2,517   Lance Parker

2003                2,445   Anthony Mask

2007                2,193   Logan Parker

1998                2,076   Tadd Farmer

2014                2,064   Brandan Warner

 

Total offense/career                          

2000-02           5,995   Lance Parker

2016-18           5,292   Ren Hefley

2003-04           5,106   Anthony Mask

1999-01           3,919   Matt White

2016-18         3,842  Latavion Scott

2001-03           3,330   Scott Peeler

2012-14           3,310   Brandan Warner

2007-09           3,268   Chris Rycraw

2010-12           2,720   Hayden Lessenberry

2001-03           2,634   Zach Cardinal

 

Most TDs scored/game                      

2011                4          Karon Dismuke/Northside

2009                4          Chris Rycraw/Cabot

2008                4          Chris Rycraw/Benton

2008                4          Chris Rycraw/Conway

2003                4          Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2000                4          Mark Medlin/Camden Fairview

 

Most TDs scored/season        

2018                27        Latavion Scott

2009                19        Chris Rycraw

2008                17        Chris Rycraw

2017                16        Brandon Murray

2013                16        Brushawn Hunter

2001                16        Matt White

1999                15        Matt White

2012                14        K.J. Hill

2004                14        Richie Wood

2003                14        Richie Wood

1999                14        Luke Brown

2003                13        Zach Cardinal

 

RETURNS*

Most KO ret/season                           

2002                18        A.J. Nixon

 

Most KO ret. Yds/season                   

2010                454      Tanner Tolbert

 

Most Punt ret/season                                    

1999                20        Matt Brown

2002                20        Travis Wood

 

Most Punt ret. Yds/season                

1964                368      Ronnie Green

 

Highest KO avg./season (Min. 10 returns)                                        

2009                37.2     Tanner Tolbert

 

Highest Punt avg./season (Min. 10 returns)             

1964                368      Ronnie Green

 

Most KO yds/game                            

1965                2/150  Kenneth Jones

 

Most punt yds/game                         

2010                5/217  Tanner Tolbert

 

Longest KO return for a TD                            

2010                96        Dillon Winfrey/Conway

2011                95        Aaron Bell/Catholic

2064                95        Ronnie Green/Mabelvale

2009                89        Tanner Tolbert/Sheridan

2015                88        Phillip Isom-Green/Russellville

2009                85        Logan Garland/Cabot

2009                79        Logan Garland/Van Buren

 

Longest punt return for a TD                         

1960                90        Louis Besancon/Magnet Cove

2003                70        Travis Queck/LR Hall

2007                60        Jake Jackson/Fayetteville

 

*Most KO ret yds/career       

2008-10           826      Tanner Tolbert

 

KICKING/PUNTING

*Most punts/season                          

2016                66        Hayden Ray

2005                46        Cody Williams

2018                43        Austin Ledbetter

 

*Most punting yds/season                

2016                2555    Hayden Ray

2000                1681    Nick Harbert

 

*Highest avg./season                         

2008                41.7     Austin Humbard

2016                38.7     Hayden Ray

 

*Longest punt                                     

2016                65        Hayden Ray

1964                64        D.Bragg

2018                63        Austin Ledbetter

 

Most xpts/season                              

2012                45        Josh Lowery

2017                44        Martin Ramirez

2014                43        Alex Denker

2011                42        Jace Denker

2018                40        Grayson Scoles

2004                39        Todd Bryan

2010                38        Jace Denker

2016                35        Hayden Ray

2009                34        Jace Denker

2013                33        Alex Denker

2015                32        Hayden Ray

2007                32        Austin Bradley

2002                32        Todd Bryan

1999                30        Nick Harbert

 

Most xpts att/season (Since 2008)

2012                46        Josh Lowery

2017                45        Martin Ramirez

2014                44        Alex Denker

2018                43        Grayson Scoles

2011                43        Jace Denker

2010                42        Jace Denker

2004                39        Todd Bryan

2009                37        Jace Denker

2013                35        Alex Denker

2016                35        Hayden Ray

2015                34        Hayden Ray

2008                33        Austin Bradley

 

*Most FG att/season             

2016                22        Hayden Ray

2002                17        Todd Bryan

2015                16        Hayden Ray

2014                12        Alex Denker

2009                10        Jace Denker

 

Most FG made/season                       

2016                19        Hayden Ray

2015                13        Hayden Ray

2002                13        Todd Bryan

2004                12        Todd Bryan

2003                10        Todd Bryan

2006                9          Jordan Knight

 

*Highest FG % made                          

2016                86%     Hayden Ray

2003                83%     Todd Bryan

2015                81%     Hayden Ray

 

Most Xpts/career                               

2009-11           114      Jace Denker

2002-04           102      Todd Bryan

2012-14           76        Alex Denker

2014-16           67        Hayden Ray

1998-2000       65        Nick Harbert

2006-08           61        Austin Bradley

 

*Most Xpts att/career                                    

2009-11           122      Jace Denker

2002-04           110      Todd Bryan

2012-14           79        Alex Denker

2014-16           69        Hayden Ray

 

*Most FG att/career                          

2002-2004       49        Todd Bryan

2014-16           38        Hayden Ray

 

Longest FG                              

2016                49        Hayden Ray/Har-Ber

2000                49        Nick Harbert/Sheridan

2014                48        Alex Denker/Alma

2011                47        Jace Denker/Van Buren

2010                47        Jace Denker/Springdale

2014                45        Alex Denker/Russellville

2016                44        Hayden Ray/Har-Ber

2016                44        Hayden Ray/LR Central

2014                44        Alex Denker/Alma

2010                44        Jace Denker/Conway

2016                43        Hayden Ray/Springdale

2012                43        Josh Lowery/Conway

2003                43        Todd Bryan/LR Hall

2000                43        Nick Harbert/Lake Hamilton

2016                42        Hayden Ray/FS Southside

2009                42        Jace Denker/Conway

2009                42        Jace Denker/Van Buren

2004                42        Todd Bryan/El Dorado

2015                41        Hayden Ray/Siloam Springs

2014                41        Alex Denker/Russellville

2008                41        Austin Bradley/Russellville

2008                41        Austin Bradley/Springdale

2002                41        Todd Bryan/LR Hall

2001                41        Moreno/Camden Fairview

2016                40        Hayden Ray/North Little Rock

2015                40        Hayden Ray/LR Central

2009                40        Jace Denker/Benton

2006                40        Jordan Knight/FS Southside

2003                40        Todd Bryan/Sheridan

 

 *Most touchbacks                             

2016                28/68  Hayden Ray

2002                24/60  Todd Bryan

 

DEFENSE

*Most tackles/game                          

2007                23        Austin Humbard/Conway&Cabot

2017                20        Jakob Neel/FS Northside

1970                18        Randy Edington/Oak Grove

1966                18        J.D. Johnson/White Hall

 

Most tackles/season                          

1966                156      Curtiss Williams

2002                138      Josh Newlin

2004                137      Josh Sanders

2017                136      Jakob Neel

2000                136      Jason Rose

1999                136      Jake Newlin

2001                135      Jason Rose

2007                134      Austin Humbard

2016                120      Marvin Moody

2003                118      Bryan Griffith

2016                115      Jakob Neel

2013                114      Jake Johnson

2005                111      Michael Vocque

2003                104      Josh McClellan

 

Most tackles/career                           

2006-08           338      Austin Humbard

2016-18          301      Jakob Neel

1999-2001       300      Jason Rose

2011-13           281      Jesse Johnson

2006-08           262      Dijon Benton

1965-67           236      Curtiss Williams

2002-04           234      Bryan Griffith

2002-04           226      Josh Sanders

 

Most sacks/season                            

2018                15        Nate Wallace

2018                10        Josh Salguerio

2008                9          Shawn Burchfield

2018                8          Kajuan Robinson

2013                7          Austin May

2011                7          Tim Kelly

2008                7          Nathan Lee

2006                7          Chris Taylor

2004                7          Sawyer Holt

2002                7          Josh White

2016                6          Hayden Knowles

2015                6          Madre Dixon

2014                6          Ryan Hall

2007                6          Raylen Cantrell

2007                6          Austin Humbard

2002                6          Aaron Johnson

2000                6          Phillip Primm

 

Most sacks/career                             

2016-18          18        Nate Wallace

2016-18          16        Kajuan Robinson

2014-16           14        Madre Dixon

1995-98         14        Scott Summers

2000-02           13        Aaron Johnson

2005-07           12        Nathan Probst

1999-2001       12        Andy Summers

2009-2011       11        Tim Kelly

2002-04           11        Josh Caldwell

2004-06           11        Chris Taylor

 

Most TFLs/Season                              

2018                19        Kajuan Robinson

2018                17        Nate Wallace

2017                15        Johnny Wallace

1997               15        Scott Summers

2016                14        Marvin Moody

2007                14        Nathan Probst

1996               14        Scott Summers

2016                13        Madre Dixon

2014                13        Hunter Fugitt

2007                13        Raylen Cantrell

2007                13        Austin Humbard

2017                11        Antonio Todd

2015                11        Mario Waits

2015                11        Madre Dixon

1995               11        Scott Summers

2015                10        Jakob Neel

2015                10        Marvin Moody

2006                10        Cody Williams

2004                10        Josh Caldwell

2005                10        Michael Vocque

2003                10        Jesse Nordman

2002                10        Aaron Johnson

2000                10        Matt Lewis

 

Most TFLs/career                               

1995-98         40        Scott Summers

2016-18          34        Kajuan Robinson

2006-08           27        Austin Humbard

2005-07           26        Nathan Probst

2016-18          25        Nate Wallace

2013-16           24        Madre Dixon

2013-16           23        Marvin Moody

2013-15           22        Cameron Murray

2000-02           22        Aaron Johnson

2013-15           20        Mario Waits

2004-06           20        Cody Williams

 

Most fum. Rec/season                       

2002                5          Aaron Johnson

2009                4          Hunter Mayall

2003                4          Josh McClellan

2003                4          Brandon Butler

 

Most fum. Rec/career                                    

2000-02           10        Aaron Johnson

1999-01           7          Jason Rose

2014-16           6          Marvin Moody

2016-18          5          Andrew Hayes

2000-02           5          Josh White

 

Most Int./season                    

1967                10        Joe Johnson

2015                6          Quinton Royal

2015                5          Jaelyn Jones

2004                5          Bryan Griffith

2004                5          Hunter Nugent

2000                5          Kevin Littleton

 

Most Int./career                                 

2002-04           11        Bryan Griffith

1965-67           11        Joe Johnson

2006-08           9          Dijon Benton

2002-04           8          Todd Bryan

2016-18          7          Andrew Hayes

2005-07           7          Jordan Knight

2000-02           7          Brandon St. Pierre

 

*Most Int./game                    

2008                3          Dijon Benton/Benton

2004                3          Todd Bryant/Warren

1960                3          Louis Besancon/HS Lakeside

 

Most pass knockdowns/season         

2004                15        Todd Bryan

2018                14        Derrick Rose

2017                14        Andrew Hayes

2017                14        Antonio Rice

2004                14        Zach Kitchens

2018                13        Andrew Hayes

2016                10        Collin Welch

2014                10        Drew Tipton

2011                10        Dillon Winfrey

2011                9          Aaron Bell

2003                9          Todd Bryan

 

Most Knockdowns/career                  

2016-18           30        Andrew Hayes

2012-14           26        Drew Tipton

2002-04           24        Todd Bryan

2012-14           16        Markevious Nelson

2010-12           16        Aaron Bell

20015-17         15        Cameron Vail

1999-2001       15        Shea Rentch

 

Longest Int. return for TD                  

2004                98        Travis Queck/Jacksonville

2014                92        Conner Chapdelaine/Greenwood

2014                88        Ben Bruick/Greenwood

2012                87        Davis Nossaman/Texarkana

2003                69        Lee/Catholic

2018                65        Jakob Neel/Conway

1999                63        Matt White/Pine Bluff

2014                62        McDonald/Van Buren

2000                57        Alex Pudinas/Sylvan Hills

1999                45        Josh Baumbeck/Pine Bluff

2013                42        Jake Johnson/Benton

2005                42        Jared Szabad/Conway

2008                39        Dijon Benton/Sheridan

 

 

 

