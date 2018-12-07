Weather forces adjustment to final day of Morrilton tourney

Due to a winter storm warning for Morrilton and Conway County, adjustments have been made to the 11thannual Petit Jean Classic at Morrilton’s Devel Dog Arena on Saturday.

Both consolation games including the contest between the Bryant Hornets and the Maumelle Hornets have been cancelled.

The finals will be played including the girls’ championship game between the Bryant Lady Hornets and Russellville Lady Cyclones but the time has been moved up to 2 p.m. It had been scheduled for 5:30.

The next game for both Bryant teams will be the annual Saline County Shootout against their counterparts from Benton on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Benton Arena.