Updated Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys standings

January 15, 2019 Boys Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2018-19 boys’ standings

Team                           Conf.

Bryant                         4-0

North Little Rock         3-0

Conway White            3-1

Benton                        2-1

Cabot South                1-2

Conway Blue               1-3

Lake Hamilton             1-3

LR Catholic                  1-3

Cabot North                0-3

Thursday, Dec. 13

Bryant 54, Conway Blue 49

Benton 38, Cabot South 31

Lake Hamilton 42, Cabot North 26

Conway White 36, LR Catholic 24

Monday, Jan. 7

Bryant 45, Cabot South 41

Conway White 60, Conway Blue 42

LR Catholic 30, Cabot North 22

North Little Rock 65, Lake Hamilton 39

Thursday, Jan. 10

Bryant 58, Lake Hamilton 53, OT 

North Little Rock 56, Conway White 40

Benton 35, LR Catholic 32 

Cabot South 41, Conway Blue 36 

Monday, Jan. 14

Bryant 50, LR Catholic 37

Conway Blue 57, Benton 54 

Conway White 52, Lake Hamilton 37

North Little Rock 72, Cabot North 33 

Thursday, Jan. 17

Cabot North at Bryant

North Little Rock at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Cabot South

LR Catholic at Conway Blue

Thursday, Jan. 24

Bryant at North Little Rock

Benton at Lake Hamilton

Cabot South at LR Catholic

Conway White at Cabot North

Monday, Jan. 28

Hot Springs at Bryant

Conway White at Benton

Cabot North at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Conway Blue

Lake Hamilton at LR Catholic

Thursday, Jan. 31

Bryant at Conway White

Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton

Cabot South at North Little Rock

Benton at Cabot North

Monday, Feb. 4

Benton at Bryant

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway Blue at Cabot North

Cabot South at Conway White

