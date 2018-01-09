Updated Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, 1/9/18

January 9, 2018 Girls Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2017-18 girls standings

Team                           Conf.

Conway Blue               9-0

Lake Hamilton             8-1

North Little Rock         7-2

Cabot South                6-3

Conway White            5-4

Mount St. Mary           4-5

Benton                        3-6

Bryant                         2-7

Cabot North                1-8

Russellville                  0-9

Monday, Nov. 20

Bryant 36, Cabot North 24

Conway White 27, Benton 11

Lake Hamilton 48, Cabot South 41

North Little Rock 54, Russellville 16

Conway Blue 47, Mount St. Mary 17

Monday, Nov. 27

Lake Hamilton 42, Bryant 36

Benton 29, Cabot North 17

Conway White 46, Mount St. Mary 21

Conway Blue 40, Russellville 10

North Little Rock 39, Cabot South 26

Thursday, Nov. 30

North Little Rock 51, Bryant 11

Lake Hamilton 45, Benton 16

Conway White 49, Cabot North 24

Mount St. Mary 20, Russellville 10

Conway Blue 41, Cabot South 26

Monday, Dec. 4

Conway Blue 53, Bryant 10

North Little Rock 47, Benton 12

Lake Hamilton 49, Cabot North 18

Conway White 40, Russellville 15

Cabot South 36, Mount St. Mary 23

Thursday, Dec. 7

Mount St. Mary 35, Bryant 33

Conway Blue 49, Benton 26

North Little Rock 66, Cabot North 6

Cabot South 27, Russellville 10

Lake Hamilton 53, Conway White 33

Monday, Dec. 11

Bryant 29, Russellville 15

Cabot South 52, Conway White 49, OT

Mount St. Mary 24, Benton 19

Conway Blue 48, Cabot North 23

Lake Hamilton 59, North Little Rock 38

Thursday, Dec. 14

Cabot South 37, Bryant 16

Benton 16, Russellville 11

Mount St. Mary 36, Cabot North 34

Conway Blue 45, Lake Hamilton 36

North Little Rock 53, Conway White 47

Thursday, Jan. 4

Conway White 44, Bryant 22

Conway Blue 47, North Little Rock 37

Cabot South 28, Benton 19

Cabot North 28, Russellville 27

Lake Hamilton 46, Mount St. Mary 23

Monday, Jan. 8

Benton 27, Bryant 24

Cabot North 32, Cabot South 32

Conway Blue 50, Conway White 47

North Little Rock 42, Mount St. Mary 26

Lake Hamilton 47, Russellville 14

Thursday, Jan. 11

Bryant at Cabot North

Benton at Conway White

Cabot South at Lake Hamilton

Russellville at North Little Rock

Mount St. Mary at Conway Blue

Thursday, Jan. 18

Bryant at Lake Hamilton

Benton at Cabot North

Conway White at Mount St. Mary

Russellville at Conway Blue

Cabot South at North Little Rock

Monday, Jan. 22

North Little Rock at Bryant

Lake Hamilton at Benton

Cabot North at Conway White

Mount St. Mary at Russellville

Conway Blue at Cabot South

Thursday, Jan. 25

Bryant at Conway Blue

Benton at North Little Rock

Cabot North at Lake Hamilton

Conway White at Russellville

Mount St. Mary at Cabot South

Monday, Jan 29

Bryant at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot North

Conway Blue at Benton

Cabot South at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at Conway White

Thursday, Feb. 1

Russellville at Bryant

Benton at Mount St. Mary

Conway White at Cabot South

Cabot North at Conway Blue

Lake Hamilton at North Little Rock

Monday, Feb. 5

Cabot South at Bryant

Russellville at Benton

Mount St. Mary at Cabot North

Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton

North Little Rock at Conway White

Thursday, Feb. 8

Conway White at Bryant

Benton at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Conway Blue

Cabot North at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at Mount St. Mary

