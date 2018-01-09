Hornets’ 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter keys win over Junior Panthers

Aiden Adams and Austin Ledbetter knocked down back-to-back 3’s and Hayden Schrader came through with a three-point play off the offensive glass to spark the Bryant Hornets freshman team to a 44-40 victory over the Benton Panthers at Bryant Middle School gym on Monday night.

It was the third close game between the rivals. Benton defeated Bryant, 44-42 on Nov. 14 before Bryant countered with a 46-45 win on Dec. 29 at the Kameron Hale Invitational holiday tournament.

The Hornets improved to 10-6 overall and 4-5 in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference going into a trip to Cabot North on Thursday.

It was a bounce-back win after a disappointing 49-25 loss at Conway White last Thursday, which snapped a four-game win streak.

They got balanced scoring with Schrader leading the way with 10 points. Adams and Ledbetter had 9 each, Austin Schroeder 7 and Gavin Brunson 5.

But the key for the Hornets was their work on the boards. They out-rebounded the Panthers 32-26 with 15 coming on the offensive end. Head coach Tyler Posey also lauded his team for limiting the Panthers’ offensive caroms to seven.

“Everybody’s tough in this league but I feel like we do have a really good team and when we bring the intensity on the glass — rebounding is really what drives us,” he said. “If we give up more offensive rebounds than five or six, we really struggle to win, the other team gets a lot of easy points. I felt like tonight we did a really good job. When we don’t give up any offensive rebounds, I feel like we’re tough to beat.”

In a back-and-forth contest, the Hornets’ fourth-quarter surge proved decisive though they were just 6 of 14 from the free-throw line down the stretch, which kept the Panthers in range of a comeback.

“Our guys stepped up and made big shots,” Posey acknowledged. “We shoot a lot in practice and it really shows, sometimes in stretch runs. The free-throws we practice, obviously, are not showing right now but we did enough things right to close out the game.”

The Panthers had started the fourth quarter with a 3 from Chase Ramsey and a steal and dunk from Cameron Harris. Posey called timeout with 5:24 left and Benton leading 33-30. Coming out of the timeout, Adams knocked down the game-tying 3 to start the tell-tale 10-0 run by the Hornets.

After the plays by Ledbetter and Schrader, Myles Aldridge grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled. He added a free throw. Moments later, Schrader added a free throw after being fouled grabbing a defensive carom to make it 40-33.

Harris ended his team’s three-minute drought with a three-point play at the 2:39 mark.

Harris, the Panthers’ eighth-grade star, finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, though he was held to 5 points in the first half. Ramsey added 9 points, all on 3’s.

“We just kind of mixed it up on them a little bit,” said Posey. “We ran two of our match-up zones and just kind of threw a few different things at them. We were hoping (Harris) couldn’t get going and couldn’t get comfortable and in rhythm. It worked for a while but that’s a good basketball player.”

Benton wound up cutting the lead to 1. Schrader hit another free throw but Ramsey nailed a 3 and the Panthers took a timeout with 1:57 left, down 41-39. When play resumed, they forced a turnover and, following his own miss, Harris was fouled. With a chance to tie it, he missed the front end then made the second shot to make it 41-40.

By then, Benton was taking fouls. As soon as they could, they fouled Adams with 1:31 to go. He converted once to make it a two-point game.

After a timeout for the Panthers, Harris was harassed into a miss and Aldridge yanked down the rebound. With 1:18 left, the Hornets were in the double bonus — two shots with every foul — but Aldridge came up empty.

Benton called another timeout with 1:09 to go avoiding a turnover. When play resumed, Harris drove from the right wing and was double-teamed. He flipped a pass outside to Ramsey who hit what appeared to be a go-ahead 3. But one of the other Panthers was called for a three-second lane violation before the shot and it was wiped out.

Posey called a timeout with :42.4 left to avoid a turnover then had to use another one when the Hornets couldn’t get the ball inbounds after the Benton defense. Eventually, Adams was fouled again with :34.4 left. With a chance to make it a two-possession lead, he missed the first but made the second to make it a three-point margin.

Ramsey, under duress, fired up a 3 and missed but a teammate rebounded. He, however, dragged his pivot foot as he tried to find an open teammate and, with :08.9 to go, Ledbetter went to the line and converted once to seal the victory.

Benton had started the game with a 7-2 run but Brunson’s stickback and a layup off by Adams off a steal by Brunson made it 7-6 going into the second quarter.

A three-point play by Harris extended the Panthers’ edge at the start of the second stanza but Schroeder drilled a big 3, Aldridge converted two free throws and Ledbetter popped a triple to put the Hornets on top 14-10.

After a three-point play for Benton, Schroeder hit a jumper from the elbow to make it 16-13 only to have the Panthers score the last 6 points of the quarter, taking a 19-16 lead at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Benton tipped in a basket for the Hornets, credited to Schrader for contending for that rebound. Jalen Montgomery hit a free throw and the game was tied.

It seesawed from there. It was tied at 21, 23, 26 and 28 before Schroeder made a steal and layup to beat the buzzer ending the quarter with the Hornets ahead 30-28.

HORNETS 44, ­­PANTHERS 40

Freshman

Score by quarters

Benton 7 12 9 12 — 40

BRYANT 6 10 14 14 — 44

PANTHERS 40

Farley 2-5 2-3 6, Ramsey 3-8 0-0 9, Eason 1-1 1-3 3, Hooks 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 8-16 4-5 20, Kyle 0-0 0-0 0, Purdy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-34 (44%) 7-11 (64%) 40.

HORNETS 44

Montgomery 0-4 1-2 1, Riggs 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 3-10 2-4 9, Schrader 4-7 2-4 10, Brunson 1-3 3-4 5, Schroeder 3-5 0-0 7, Aldridge 1-6 1-5 3, Ledbetter 2-4 3-4 9, Godwin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 (33%) 12-23 (52%) 44.

Three-point field goals: Bryant 4-14 (Ledbetter 2-3, Adams 1-5, Schroeder 1-3, Montgomery 0-1, Riggs 0-1, Schrader 0-1), Benton 3-12 (Ramsey 3-7, Harris 0-3, Farley 0-2). Turnovers: Bryant 10, Benton 16. Rebounds: Bryant 15-17 32 (Adams 1-5 6, Aldridge 3-3 6, Schrader 3-2 5, Brunson 4-1 5, Godwin 2-0 2, Montgomery 1-1 2, Riggs 1-1 2, Schroeder 0-1 1, Ledbetter 0-1 1, team 0-2 2), Benton 7-19 26 (Harris 3-6 9, Eason 2-4 6, Hooks 1-3 4, Ramsey 1-2 3, Farley 0-2 2, team 0-2 2). Team fouls: Bryant 12, Benton 13.





