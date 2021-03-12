Updated Class 6A State Tournament brackets

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fayetteville High School
Boys
Tuesday, March 9
Game 1 — Bentonville West (17-12) (West 4) 59, Conway (8-12) (Central 5) 56, 2OTs
Game 2 — Bryant (18-4) (Central 3) 71, Springdale (10-15) (West 6) 42
Wednesday, March 10
Game 3 — FS Northside (11-12) (Central 4) 55, Springdale Har-Ber (18-8) (West 5) 48
Game 4 — Rogers (12-11) (West 3) 35, LR Catholic (9-16) (Central 6) 30
Thursday, March 11
Game 5 — LR Central (21-4) (Central 1) 68, Bentonville West (18-12) 48
Game 6 — Bentonville (21-2) (West 2) 41, Bryant (19-4) 37
Friday, March 12
Game 7 — Fayetteville (22-5) (West 1) vs. FS Northside (12-12), 1 p.m.
Game 8 — North Little Rock (18-2) (Central 2) vs. Rogers (13-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Game 9 — Little Rock Central (22-4) vs. Bentonville (22-2), 1 p.m.
Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Championship game
Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday, March 9
Game 1 — Springdale Har-Ber (12-12) (West 4) 46, Bryant (13-10) (Central 5) 35
Game 2 — North Little Rock (17-7) (Central 3) 66, Bentonville West (9-17) (West 6) 36
Wednesday, March 10
Game 3 — Little Rock Central (13-11) (Central 4) 55, Rogers Heritage (8-18) (West 5) 39
Game 4 — Rogers (18-10) (West 3) 37, Cabot (9-18) (Central 6) 35
Thursday, March 11
Game 5 — FS Northside (23-2) (Central 1) 62, Springdale Har-Ber (13-12) 50
Game 6 — North Little Rock (18-7) 47, Bentonville (18-4) (West 2) 40
Friday, March 12
Game 7 — Fayetteville (17-6) (West 1) vs. Little Rock Central (14-11), 10 a.m.
Game 8 — Conway (20-4) (Central 2) vs. Rogers (19-10), 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Game 9 — FS Northside (24-2) vs. North Little Rock (19-7), 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Championship game
Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.