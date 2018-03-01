Updated Class 7A State tournament brackets

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
At North Little Rock High School
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Game 2 — Little Rock Central (17-9) (Central 4) 56, Springdale Har-Ber (13-14) (West 5) 35
Game 4 — Springdale (18-9) (West 3) 56, FS Southside (4-20) (Central 6) 48
Game 6 — Van Buren (17-10) (West 4) 61, Bryant (11-14) (Central 5) 32
Thursday, March 1
Game 8 — Rogers (12-14) (West 6) vs. FS Northside (24-3) (Central 3), 1 p.m.
Game 9 — Fayetteville (22-3) (West 1) vs. Little Rock Central (18-9), 4 p.m.
Game 10 — North Little Rock (23-4) (Central 2) vs. Springdale (19-9), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 2
Game 11 — Conway (25-3) (Central 1) vs. Van Buren (18-10), 4 p.m.
Game 12 — Bentonville (22-5) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 3
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Game 15 — TBA
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Game 2 — Springdale (16-11) (West 5) 51, Bryant (16-11) (Central 4) 38
Game 4 — Bentonville (16-9) (West 3) 46, Cabot (18-10) (Central 6) 37
Game 6 — Bentonville West (18-9) (West 4) 72, FS Southside (15-13) (Central 5) 62
Thursday, March 1
Game 8 — Rogers Heritage (17-10) (West 6) vs. Conway (17-9) (Central 3), 2:30 p.m.
Game 9 — Fayetteville (18-8) (West 1) vs. Springdale (17-11), 5:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Fort Smith Northside (19-9) (Central 2) vs. Bentonville (17-9), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 2
Game 11 — North Little Rock (24-5) (Central 1) vs. Bentonville West (19-9), 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Springdale Har-Ber (22-6) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 3
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Game 15 — TBA