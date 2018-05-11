Updated Class 7A tournament soccer, baseball, softball brackets

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Baseball
At Burns Park, North Little Rock
Thursday, May 10
Game 2 — Bryant (20-9-1) (Central 4) 3, Fayetteville (17-13-1) (West 5) 2
Game 4 — Van Buren (20-6) (West 3) 12, Fort Smith Northside (10-24) (Central 6) 3
Game 6 — Bentonville (15-10) (West 4) 4, North Little Rock (12-13) (Central 5) 1
Game 8 — Little Rock Catholic (15-12) (Central 3) 14, Bentonville West (18-11) (West 6) 6
Friday, May 11
Game 9 — Springdale Har-Ber (28-4) (West 1) vs. Bryant (21-9-1), 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Cabot (20-6) (Central 2) vs. Van Buren (21-6), 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Conway (19-4) (Central 1) vs. Bentonville (16-10), 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Rogers (11-3) (West 2) vs. Little Rock Catholic (16-12), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 12
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA
CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Boys soccer
At Rogers
Thursday, May 10
Game 2 — Bryant (11-7-3) (Central 4) 4, Bentonville (9-10) (West 5) 0
Game 4 — Fayetteville (9-13) (West 3) 2, Fort Smith Southside (6-12) (Central 6) 1
Game 6 — Rogers (11-9-1) (West 4) 6, Cabot (11-9-1) (Central 5) 0
Game 8 — LR Catholic (11-5-1) (Central 3) 1, Bentonville West (8-13-1) 0
Friday, May 11
Game 9 — Springdale (18-1-1) (West 1) vs. Bryant (12-7-3), 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Fort Smith Northside (12-5-1) (Central 2) vs. Fayetteville (10-13), 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Conway (17-2) (Central 1) vs. Rogers (12-9-1), 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Springdale Har-Ber (12-7) (West 2) vs. LR Catholic (12-5-1), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 12
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA
CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Girls soccer
At Rogers
Thursday, May 10
Game 2 — Mount St. Mary Academy (10-8-1) (Central 4) 4, Springdale (8-12-1) (West 5) 0
Game 4 — Springdale Har-Ber (13-9) (West 3) 2, Fort Smith Northside (6-12-1) (Central 6) 1
Game 6 — Fayetteville (14-8) (West 4) 3, Cabot (11-10-1) (Central 5) 0
Game 8 — Conway (17-4) (Central 3) 7, Rogers Heritage (7-13) (West 6) 2
Friday, May 11
Game 9 — Bentonville (18-2-1) (West 1) vs. Mount St. Mary (11-8-1), 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Bryant (15-5) (Central 2) vs. Springdale Har-Ber (14-9), 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Fort Smith Southside (15-5) (Central 1) vs. Fayetteville (15-8), 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Rogers (15-5-1) (West 2) vs. Conway (18-4), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 12
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA
CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Softball
At Cabot
Thursday, May 10
Game 2 — North Little Rock (Central 4) (12-13) (Central 4) 14, Rogers Heritage (West 5) (15-11) 3
Game 4 — Rogers (17-10) (West 3) 8, Fort Smith Northside (7-11) (Central 6) 0
Game 6 — Fort Smith Southside (13-12) (Central 5) 4, Van Buren (14-11) (West 4) 2
Game 8 — Conway (18-9) (Central 3) 10, Springdale Har-Ber (10-15) (West 6) 0
Friday, May 11
Game 9 — Bentonville (28-2) (West 1) vs. North Little Rock (13-13), 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Cabot (22-6) (Central 2) vs. Rogers (18-10), 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Bryant (27-4) (Central 1) vs. Fort Smith Southside (14-12), 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Bentonville West (22-6) (West 2) vs. Conway (19-9), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 12
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner 12 p.m.
Championship game
TBA
At University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA