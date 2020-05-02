May 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Vail, Chadwick, Fletcher lead Lady Hornets at North Little Rock meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornet track team scored 102 points to finish third at the North Little Rock Relays Thursday night.

The Lady Hornets finished behind 7A-Central Conference foes Conway, which won the meet, and host North Little Rock, which finished runner-up.

First place finishers for Bryant were Dylan Vail in the 1600 meter run (6:00.2), Jordan Chadwick in the 100 meter hurdles (16.2), and Catherine Fletcher in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet.[more]

Bryant Lady Hornet Scorers:

100 meter hurdles – Jordan Chadwick – 1st – 16.2; Morgan Seelinger – 2nd – 16.3

300 meter hurdles – Morgan Seelinger – 3rd – 51.6

100 meter dash – Brandii Robinson – 6th – 13.7

400 meter dash – Lacie Raney – 3rd – 1:02.3

800 meter run – Mikayla Speake – 4th – 2:34; Leah Skinner – 6th – 2:43

1600 meter run – Dylan Vail – 1st – 6:00.2

3200 meter run – Lola Fleming – 2nd – 13:30; Katherine Thompson – 4th – 14:04

4 X 100m Relay – Robinson, Seelinger, Speake, Petz – 4th – 52.3

4 x 400m Relay – Raney, Seelinger, Petz, Chadwick – 3rd – 4:17.2

4 x 800m Relay – Speake, Vail, Skinner, Ruple – 2nd – 10:45

Pole Vault – Catherine Fletcher – 1st – 9’0″

Discus – Kayla Davidson – 2nd – 102′; Shelby Henson – 6th – 61’2″

Long Jump – Morgan Seelinger – 5th – 16’3″

Triple Jump – Morgan Seelinger – 5th – 31’6″