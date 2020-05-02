Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career walks allowed; fewest, most

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Fewest walks (per seven innings, 70 innings min.)
Kaleb Jobe 0.4
Alex Shurtleff 1.0
Beaux Bonvillain 1.3
Blaine Knight 1.8
Nate Rutherford 1.9
Jason Hastings 1.9
Zach Jackson 2.3
Jordan Taylor 2.5
Tyler Sawyer 2.5
Anthony Rose 2.6
Will McEntire 2.8
Caleb Milam 2.8
Justin Wells 2.8
Coby Greiner 2.9
Evan Lee 3.1
Ben Wells 3.3
Michael McClellan 3.4
Scott Yant 3.7
Trent Daniel 3.9
Blake Davidson 4.1
Dylan Cross 4.5
Travis Wood 4.5
Chris Sory 4.9
Walks
Travis Wood 125
Trent Daniel 81
Dylan Cross 63
Justin Wells 62
Ben Wells 59
Jordan Taylor 58
Chris Sory 58
Michael McClellan 55
Will McEntire 48
Caleb Milam 47
Scott Yant 46
Tyler Sawyer 44
Blake Davidson 42
Aaron Davidson 42
Zach Jackson 41
Evan Lee 39
Anthony Rose 37
Cody Greiner 36
Blaine Knight 36
Drew Short 34
Seth Tucker 31