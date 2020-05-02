Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career walks allowed; fewest, most

May 1, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Fewest walks (per seven innings, 70 innings min.)

Kaleb Jobe                   0.4

Alex Shurtleff              1.0

Beaux Bonvillain         1.3

Blaine Knight               1.8

Nate Rutherford         1.9

Jason Hastings            1.9

Zach Jackson               2.3

Jordan Taylor              2.5

Tyler Sawyer               2.5

Anthony Rose             2.6

Will McEntire              2.8

Caleb Milam                2.8

Justin Wells                 2.8

Coby Greiner               2.9

Evan Lee                      3.1

Ben Wells                    3.3

Michael McClellan      3.4

Scott Yant                   3.7

Trent Daniel                3.9

Blake Davidson           4.1

Dylan Cross                 4.5

Travis Wood                4.5

Chris Sory                    4.9

Walks

Travis Wood                125

Trent Daniel                81

Dylan Cross                 63

Justin Wells                 62

Ben Wells                    59

Jordan Taylor              58

Chris Sory                    58

Michael McClellan      55

Will McEntire              48

Caleb Milam                47

Scott Yant                   46

Tyler Sawyer               44

Blake Davidson           42

Aaron Davidson          42

Zach Jackson               41

Evan Lee                      39

Anthony Rose             37

Cody Greiner               36

Blaine Knight               36

Drew Short                  34

Seth Tucker                 31

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
May 1, 2020
May 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!