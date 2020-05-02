Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career walks allowed; fewest, most

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Fewest walks (per seven innings, 70 innings min.)

Kaleb Jobe 0.4

Alex Shurtleff 1.0

Beaux Bonvillain 1.3

Blaine Knight 1.8

Nate Rutherford 1.9

Jason Hastings 1.9

Zach Jackson 2.3

Jordan Taylor 2.5

Tyler Sawyer 2.5

Anthony Rose 2.6

Will McEntire 2.8

Caleb Milam 2.8

Justin Wells 2.8

Coby Greiner 2.9

Evan Lee 3.1

Ben Wells 3.3

Michael McClellan 3.4

Scott Yant 3.7

Trent Daniel 3.9

Blake Davidson 4.1

Dylan Cross 4.5

Travis Wood 4.5

Chris Sory 4.9

Walks

Travis Wood 125

Trent Daniel 81

Dylan Cross 63

Justin Wells 62

Ben Wells 59

Jordan Taylor 58

Chris Sory 58

Michael McClellan 55

Will McEntire 48

Caleb Milam 47

Scott Yant 46

Tyler Sawyer 44

Blake Davidson 42

Aaron Davidson 42

Zach Jackson 41

Evan Lee 39

Anthony Rose 37

Cody Greiner 36

Blaine Knight 36

Drew Short 34

Seth Tucker 31