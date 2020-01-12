Vinson’s win highlights Hornets’ work at Invitational

Sam Vinson won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00.01 to lead the Bryant Hornets to a second-place finish in the Panther Pride Invitational meet on Thursday. The Hornets finished with 288.5 points behind only Russellville’s 310 points in the 13-team event.

Vinson accounted for the line Bryant victory, but the Hornets used depth to compile their point total.

Along with Vinson, Tyler Peters, Chapman Redam and Caden Payne each scored in the backstroke. Peters was eighth in 1:10.36 with Redam 12th in 1:19.12 and Payne 16th in 1:23.12.

In addition, Vinson finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.20. Eli Matthews added 13th-place points for the Hornets with a 2:20.38 clocking.

LaQuav Brumfield added a third-place finish in the one-meter dive with a score of 135.50. Jalen Dinstbier was third in the 50 free in a time of 24.34 with Brumfield 13th in 26.49.

In the relays, the Hornets finished third in the 400 free and fourth in the 200 free as well as the 200 medley. In the 400, the 3:51.78 clocking was turned in by Dinstbier, Cameron Loftis, Peters and Vinson. In the 200, it was Aidan Shaw, Peters, Miller and Brumfield combining on a 1:46.23. The 200 medley team was Vinson, Shaw, Brumfield and Dinstbier clocking in at 1:53.22.

Loftis added seventh-place finishes in two events. In the 100 free, he touched in 58.88. In the 100 breast stroke he clocked in at 1:14.69 with Shaw 10th in 1:16.17 and Miller 15th in 1:20.40.

Matthews was seventh in the 500 free with a time of 6:33.49 while Ian Archer’s 1:11.80 was good for eighth in the 100-yard butterfly.

In the individual medley over 200 yards, Peters led a pack of four Hornets. His 2:40.73 garnered 10th-place points. Miller was 11th in 2:44.01 followed by Archer (14th, 2:49.24) and Redam (16th in 3:04.33).

The Hornets’ next meet is Thursday, Jan. 16, at Bishop Park.