Wampus Cats win in shootout to spoil Hornets’ home finale

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

It wasn’t the way the Bryant Hornets’ senior soccer players wanted their final home game to end but, head coach Richard Friday, said, “I was proud of how hard the boys worked.”

The Hornets and Conway Wampus Cats played to a 1-1 draw and the 7A-Central Conference match was concluded with a shootout on penalty kicks that Conway won 6-5.

In regulation, the Hornets scored 25 minutes in as Dawson Oakley found the back of the net off a cross from Reese Graham. But, five minutes later, Conway scored off a set piece to tie it before halftime.

“It was a grudge match after that,” Friday said.

The Hornets will likely be a number four seed for the Class 7A State Tournament in Rogers. They’ll open State on Thursdaey, May 10, at 10 a.m., against the 5 seed from the 7A-West, which could still be Fayetteville, Bentonville or Rogers.