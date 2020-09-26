September 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Weaver, Cathey make the cut at girls Class 7A State golf tourney

FAYETTEVILLE — Peyton Weaver and Savanna Cathey will represent the Bryant Lady Hornets on the second day of the Class 7A State golf tournament for girls at Fayetteville Country Club on Monday.

Weaver and Cathey made the individual cut for Wednesday’s second round of 18 holes as the Lady Hornets finished sixth in the 10-team field. They were third among 7A-Central Conference teams behind only Conway, second overall, and Cabot, third overall.

