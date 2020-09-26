September 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Weaver, Cathey make the cut at girls Class 7A State golf tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FAYETTEVILLE — Peyton Weaver and Savanna Cathey will represent the Bryant Lady Hornets on the second day of the Class 7A State golf tournament for girls at Fayetteville Country Club on Monday.

Weaver and Cathey made the individual cut for Wednesday’s second round of 18 holes as the Lady Hornets finished sixth in the 10-team field. They were third among 7A-Central Conference teams behind only Conway, second overall, and Cabot, third overall.