September 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Freshman girls rally to knock off Cabot North

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

After dropping the first set, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team roared back to capture their Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match with Cabot North’s Lady Panthers Thursday, 2-1, at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The final was 22-25, 25-18, 15-9 as the Lady Hornets bounced back from back-to-back league losses to Benton and Conway White.

“We won, however, we still have to work on being more consistent,” said Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “I’m trying to get the girls to understand the key to winning volleyball matches is staying consistent the whole way through. They look amazing at times and other times not so good. I was proud of their fight. They lost the first game and came back to win the next two. That takes some discipline to do.”

The Lady Hornets got a big night at the service line from Raven Loveless who was good on 17 of 19 serves with five aces. At the net, she had three kills and two blocks to go with a couple of digs.

Jad’n Nichols was 6 of 7 in service, added a kill and two digs. Ashlyn Lee got in 9 of her 10 serves with two aces.

Brittney Warner led Bryant with five kills. Reagan Dabbs added three kills and a dig. Bryant also picked up service aces from Regan Ryan and Macey Loudon.

Kyla Baker was 7 of 9 on serve-receive and 5 of 7 serving with a pair of digs. Maddi Miller had two digs as well.

Now 6-4 overall, the Lady Hornets host Lake Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 29.