August 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Weaver garners medalist honors for Bryant girls at Conway

CONWAY — Peyton Weaver carded a round of 80 to finish as the individual medalist, leading the Bryant Lady Hornets to a second place finish in a seven-team match at Conway Country Club Monday.

For the boys, Bryant’s Tyler Green shot a 76 to finish two strokes behind medalist Alex Smith of Russellville but Conway won the team title at 307. Bryant was fourth in the 12-team competition at 321.

Savanna Cathy turned in a round of 96 and Abigail McGee posted a 106 to complete the Lady Hornets’ scoring trio.

Hot Springs Lakeside took the girls team title with a combined score of 267.

For the Hornets, freshman Drew Castleberry turned in a round of 80 with Austin Harmon finishing at 81. Nick Canale and Chase Thornton each finished at 84.

Harrison and Russellville tied for second among the boys teams at 312.

Bryant plays its first home match this Thursday at Hurricane Country Club.