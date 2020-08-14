August 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Weaver, Lady Hornets second to UA-signee Roachell, Conway at El Dorado tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EL DORADO — University of Arkansas signee Summar Roachell of Conway shot an 18-hole round of 72 to take medalist honors but Bryant’s Peyton Weaver tied Sheridan’s Brooke McMillian for the second best round at the 17th annual Simmons First Lady Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 13.

Roachell led Conway to the team championship joining Emily Lock at 91 and Alexis McDaniel at 92 for a team total of 255. Weaver and Bryant were second at 270 with Savanna Cathey carding a 91 and Abigail Magee finishing at 96.

In addition, Bryant’s Kaylee Newell shot 127.

Host El Dorado was third at 276 followed by Smackover (282), Benton (290), Lake Hamilton (307), Sheridan (310), Malvern (328) and Junction City (372). Golfers from Fordyce and Taylor also competed.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete next in Conway on Monday, Aug. 20.